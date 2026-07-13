As you recall, last week a federal judge ruled that the DOJ could not subpoena the names and personal contact information for those who worked the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia. U.S. District Judge William Ray, a Trump appointee (yes), sided with the county, which had argued that the subpoena was meant to “target, harass and punish the President’s perceived political opponents” and that it was “grossly over broad and untethered to any reasonable need.”

Help us stay up and running into 2027 as an independent news outlet. We need 1,000 new paid subscribers by the end of this year. Join our paid subscription readers today - $5 monthly or $36 annually.

Keep Us Independent

Once again, someone has been playing mind-reader with President Trump, ascribing a negative motive on his part and then ruling against that. WAS Trump simply trying to target his political opponents? Or was his intention to finally get to the bottom of what looked for all the world to be election hanky-panky in Fulton County in 2020?

When the AP reported on this last week, they said that President Trump “has long claimed WITHOUT EVIDENCE [emphasis ours] that widespread voter fraud in Georgia’s most populous county, a Democratic stronghold, cost him victory in the state in 2020.” It occurs to us that if Fulton County wants to show that all its 2020 election activities were above board, the easiest way to do that would be to respond favorably to all subpoenas and be an open book. Then we’d eventually know if there really was no evidence. Funny how Fulton County in Georgia, Maricopa County in Arizona, and other dicey blue election districts around the country have responded to calls for transparency with just the opposite tack.

“Given the low need for the subpoenaed information and the highly burdensome nature of the disclosure of the same, the Subpoena is unreasonable and must be quashed,” Judge Ray wrote, calling the scope of the request “staggering.” (Question: Is it really? It shouldn’t be.)

While grand juries often work with federal prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes, Ray wrote, “that does not give the DOJ the right to use the Grand Jury to do whatever the DOJ wants.”

Judge Ray also noted that even if the information could help find election workers who support the theory that the election was unfair, that information couldn’t be used to prosecute anyone because the statute of limitations has passed. In other words, there’s no point now even to find out what happened. In fact, Ray’s ruling gives the impression that it’s supposed to be a closed book, that no one should even be able to try.

DOJ attorney William McComb had argued that the statute of limitations issue is “not relevant at the investigative stage.”

A very happy Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts responded as nonsensically to Ray’s ruling as the ruling was itself. “Fulton County will continue to do all that is needed to assure Georgia citizens that our election process is fair and proper and to show that the attacks against it are baseless.” Again, it really seems that the best way to do that would be to just respond to the Justice Department subpoena and provide the information already.

Here’s the backstory: in January, the FBI came to the Fulton County “Election Hub” facility with a warrant and came away with hundreds of boxes of ballots and other materials. The county asked U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee to order them to return the materials, but he denied their request. The DOJ followed up with a court filing saying that this more recent subpoena was the “next step in the normal investigative process,” seeking “records identifying persons with relevant knowledge.”

They said that in identifying irregularities, they’ve identified two laws that may have been broken: one requires election records to be retained for 22 months, and the other prohibits procuring, casting or tabulating false, fictitious or fraudulent ballots.

The Justice Department didn’t exactly take the ruling last week by Judge Ray lying down. In what an FBI memo calls a “priority investigation,” about 260 agents have descended on Fulton County to look into the allegations of fraud. Field offices around the country are participating. As reported by Atlanta News First, the investigation “appears to be accelerating.”

Side note: MS NOW reports that a husband and wife who both work as FBI analysts have been fired for refusing to participate in this probe. They also quote Sen. Mark Warner, ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticizing this effort in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, saying “This diversion of significant FBI resources towards a political investigation threatens the purpose of is mission and endangers Americans.” Funny, we don’t remember him complaining about the diversion of literally thousands of FBI personnel to track down everyone who was in the vicinity of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, the largest dedication of FBI assets in U.S. history. We digress.

As reported by PJ Media, the FBI is currently looking at over 700 pieces of evidence, including ballots, documents and (yes) tabulation machines. All of this was confiscated in January and has been stored in Georgia over the intervening months. Agents have a deadline of July 17 to report their findings.

Kevin Downey, Jr., echoes our complaint about the AP clinging to the narrative that claims of fraud in the 2020 election are baseless. They stress that the ballots were counted three times, as if that meant something in terms of verification. Recounts really aren’t sufficient to audit election results, because, obviously, a ballot count is only as good as the ballots themselves.

If you have time and would like to go on a deep dive, take a look at this election complaint to the Georgia State Election Board, submitted back in July 2022. If we’re ever going to have confidence in our elections --- which we do not currently have (ask the polls) --- every aspect of the voting must be treated as an open book by every election board in the country. Instead, what we’ve been left with in places such as Fulton County is what looks for all the world like some kind of mess that was swept under the rug.

By the way, that’s without even getting into corrupt DA Fani Willis and her bogus RICO case against President Trump and 18 co-defendants. (Talk about a mess.) Recall that a state appeals court removed her from prosecuting the case against Trump and she was fined $54,000 for violating her state’s open records law, yet won re-election in 2024 (!!!) and, unbelievably, remains in office in Atlanta. A real Georgia peach.

Verifying the allegations in the Fulton County election complaint will be up to the FBI, but at least they do appear to be on the case. Let’s hope they started with this particular claim: that according to a public records request, Fulton County counted 20,713 votes that did not exist in the 2020 election, when Trump supposedly lost Georgia by only 11,779 votes.

Downey expects the FBI will ultimately get those names of Fulton County election workers and their contact information, and he says we’ll want to “break out the popcorn maker when the lower-level operatives start to sing like canaries.” You know, that’s probably why the election board is fighting so hard to protect their contact info. Anyway, we’ll be sitting in the front row.

RELATED: In more “Most Secure Elections In the World!” news, over the past few months, the DOJ has secured about two dozen arrests, prosecutions or convictions involving noncitizens voting, with about 90 more cases still pending. The Democratic Socialist solution to this: Let noncitizens vote.