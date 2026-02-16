Once again, Judicial Watch merits gratitude for their years-long persistence in prying documents out of government bureaucrats, in this case evidence of the strangely botched effort to deal with reports of an “unknown male acting strangely” before Trump’s appearance onstage in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. If it weren’t for this undeterred watchdog group, who knows if we ever would’ve learned even as much as we have so far about what was happening --- and not happening --- behind the scenes on the day Trump was shot and nearly killed?

After the FBI failed to comply with a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch for documents related to the shooting, JW took the next step and filed a lawsuit. (It should be noted that for JW, this scenario plays out over and over, in case after case, with government departments repeatedly playing the delay game for as long as they can possibly hold out.) Among the documents the FBI ended up having to turn over was an “FD-302” --- that’s a memo summarizing an interview of a witness or confidential human source (CHS) by investigators --- stating there had been a report of an “unknown male looking at a law enforcement sniper position. Several operators were communicating information about the unknown male back and forth over the radio --- including to/from Command, to the Secret Service, to [Pennsylvania State Police], everybody.”

In other words, it seems that virtually everyone in law enforcement and security who was there that day was made aware of this young weirdo. Of course, after the shooting, we, the public, were all treated to visual images of him and could easily see how odd his demeanor and meandering behavior were that day. Security professionals could not have missed that.

Judicial Watch received a number of these FD-302s, including one from a female witness who claimed she heard six shots that had come, she thought, from two open windows. This same witness said she’d heard an unidentified white male tell law enforcement that those windows shouldn’t have been open. This seems like a small, seemingly insignificant detail or possible misperception but --- who knows? --- it could turn out to be significant.

The FBI also interviewed people who had been acquainted with the shooter. (As is our policy, we won’t include his name here.) For what it’s worth, one neighbor described him as a “normal, dorky kid” and his family as “normal, nice people.”

Of course, a big part of this story is how ridiculously long the government stalled on releasing this information. As Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement, “These documents raise troubling questions about Secret Service failures to protect President Trump. And it shouldn’t have taken years and a federal lawsuit to get this basic FBI material about the near assassination of President Trump.”

But in the end, these documents detailing communications among law enforcement officers that day confirm what we already suspected: that the shooter was on their radar pretty much all along and nothing was done to neutralize the threat posed by him before President Trump stepped out of his limo and onto that stage. Just one more piece of the puzzle.

In Judicial Watch’s own press release, they note that the 37 pages of documents were still “heavily redacted.” These documents consisted of “all records, including but not limited to investigative reports, interview summaries (Forms 1023), letterhead memoranda, photos, audio/visual recordings, database inquiries, interagency communications, and any other records, whether contained in the Central Records System or cross-referenced files, related to [the shooter]…”

Also, “all records of communication in any form, including but not limited to emails, text messages, encrypted app communications and voice recordings, between FBI officials and/or FBI sources, contractors, and assets on the one hand, and [the shooter] on the other.”

One might think all this would run to more than 37 pages, but that’s impossible to say. More details of the contents of some of these communications and other witness testimony are included in the press release. Again, some might be significant and some not at all, but it’s interesting reading. Judicial Watch also notes at the end that “the United States Secret Service completely denied multiple Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests for documents about the assassination attempt on former President Trump.”