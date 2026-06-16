Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever - the Spirit of Truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.

John 14:16-17

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A Fox News Digital investigation found that due to broken promises and fiscal ineptitude, the Obama Presidential Center could cost taxpayers a huge amount of money to bail it out. In other words, it’s the perfect monument to the Obama Administration.

Great Read: The brilliant X poster Cynical Publius breaks down what the leftists don’t want you to think about when they claim that they’re on “the right side of history.”

Must-Read Column: Derek Hunter at Townhall.com offers a “serious conversation about race.” No, don’t pass this by. Derek says all the things about race that the people who make a living exploiting it don’t want the people they’re exploiting to hear or think about.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was almost even more violent: The FBI announced that it had prevented a planned attack by drones and snipers. Seven people are in custody and 23 so far have been identified as suspects involved in the plot. The plotters allegedly planned to hit nearby buildings with explosive-laden drones, prompting a mass evacuation that would drive the crowd toward waiting snipers. The FBI first detected the plot on June 10th and picked up messages about it from other alleged plotters on the Signal app.

One suspect allegedly told investigators that they wanted to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” or politicians who received donations from AIPAC, the pro-Israel PAC. So obviously, another one of those violent “rightwing” groups the SPLC is so concerned about. Fox News has more.

We’ll leave you to ponder how much longer we’re expected to tolerate the violent threat on our own soil from openly violent communist insurgents before we start deporting them to some communist nation where they’ll be happier, like Cuba or North Korea.

President Trump is meeting with leaders of G7 nations to discuss the peace deal with Iran. He denied rumors that the US would be investing any money in Iran. He also said that Iran will not be allowed to develop, purchase or otherwise acquire a nuclear weapon, and if they did, they will face the “ultimate consequences” and “all hell will rain down on them.”

While at the G7 meeting, Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelinskyy and said that once the Iran deal is signed, he will refocus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Iranian people fear that the peace deal is leaving Iran’s regime in place and more oppressive than before. But Trump said, “I never cared about regime change. I’ve watched regime changes for years. They never work.” However, he claimed that the Iranian leaders who slaughtered tens of thousands of protesters are dead. He said that took place under the first and second regimes, and those and part of the third regime are all gone. He claimed he’s now dealing with “strong, smart” people who are not radicalized and were “very rational people, and they were nice to deal with.”

Like the Iranian people, color us skeptical on that.

Today, there are more primaries and run-off elections in several states, including Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and California. There’s also a mayoral primary in DC where the leading candidate is an outright socialist so radical that President Trump warned that if she wins, the federal government might have to take back Washington and run it on a federal basis.

Details of that and the other races, including which candidates Trump endorsed, are at the link.

And remember, before you fall for any Graham Platner-style traps: the Democrats are running a number of radical wolves in sheep’s clothing, far-left nuts pretending to be regular Americans. Don’t be bamboozled. Here’s a perfect example...

Here is a sentence we never imagined we’d write: “’The View’ might actually be worth watching today.”

That’s because Vice President J.D. Vance is going to be the guest. It’s not only almost unheard of for a sitting Vice President to appear on that show, it’s as rare as hen’s teeth for any conservative to appear in that cast iron liberal echo chamber. According to the Media Research Center, “The View” had 341 guests in 2025, out of which 128 were liberals and two were conservatives.

And as this Fox News story reminds us, the show’s hosts routinely attack Vance and even his wife, Usha.

We’ll have more on this tomorrow if we can force ourselves to watch it. We’re made of pretty strong stuff, but we make no promises.

Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted President Trump over reports that he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, are under investigation by the Justice Department.

Calling Trump “the most corrupt President in American history,” Newsom claimed that federal agents had been talking to the couple’s family, friends and former employees, “Not because they found a crime, because they’re simply trying to find one. They’re demanding records, they’re abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents. Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president.”

We’ve heard this song before from every corrupt Democrat who’s rightly under investigation over actual crimes: they all claim to be pure as the driven snow and accuse Trump of weaponizing the legal system against his political enemies. If he were, we wonder where he would have learned to do that?

Unfortunately for Newsom, several sources, including special missions envoy Richard Grenell, refuted his claims. They say the investigation began under Biden, and it didn’t even come out of DC but was prompted by a whistleblower talking to the US Attorney in Sacramento.

It’s unclear as yet what is allegedly being investigated. Newsom’s wife is the founder and head of a “nonprofit” NGO called the Representation Project (don’t you love the names of liberal NGO’s?) for which she’s reportedly made over $4 million. Over $1.8 million of that is salary from donor money, with many of the donors being Gavin’s political backers.

There are also rumors that it might involve tax-related issues, or a state contract to Newsom’s wife’s nonprofit to provide diapers to new parents, which we really don’t want to get into. We’ll wait for something more definite before commenting, except to say this: If Newsom is under investigation, it’s DEFINITELY not because Trump is so afraid of him that he took time out of his busy day to order it. In the latest 2028 Democrat polls, Newson is third behind Kamala Harris and “Don’t Know.”

Finally, the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal sent oil prices dropping to their lowest level since early March. Gas prices had already been dropping for the last few weeks. Today’s national average price is $4.04, but that’s largely because of high-tax blue states like California, where the average price of a gallon of regular is $5.71.

The average in Texas is $3.50, but our writers in the DFW area say it’s much lower than that around them. Pat Reeder topped off his tank with $3.15 gas on Monday ($3.05 if he’d had the station’s customer card) and couldn’t resist taking a photo of the final tally when it automatically shut off.

RELATED: And why did this huge disruption to the flow of oil not cause a major energy crisis, gas shortages or record prices? You can thank a lot of people and things that leftists hate…

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