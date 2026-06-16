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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is where the Deep State-media complex’s double standard becomes dangerous. If the target had been a Democrat Party president, the story would run for a month with panels, documentaries, and lectures about radicalization. But when Trump, UFC fans, donors, fighters, patriots, and ordinary Americans are the potential targets, watch how quickly the language softens. No. A plot involving drones, explosives, evacuation panic, and snipers is not “activism.” It is war-minded extremism on American soil. The FBI deserves credit for stopping it. Now follow the networks, money, ideology, organizers, and communications. Public safety requires truth, not narrative management.

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Tom Collins's avatar
Tom Collins
3h

If Biden had been re-elected, when Pat filled up it could have read $250.00 in honor of this year's celebration, and the number of ice cream cones consumed by Joseph.

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