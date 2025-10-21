Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition includes updates on a big Trump win in the 9th Circuit, ICE crackdown stats, the FBI’s investigation of Antifa and more.

U.S. COURTS

Court Ruling Round-up: Monday, the notoriously liberal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump Administration a stay pending appeal of a lower court ruling barring him from deploying the National Guard in Portland, Oregon, to protect ICE agents from violent protesters. This shouldn’t be in the court system at all, but not being a king or something, Trump is following legal protocols. Even the 9th Circuit agreed that the lower court got it wrong in several ways. More details at the link.

A Chicago judge ruled that ICE agents can be arrested in courthouses if they violate his orders by arresting a “migrant” without a warrant. We’re not sure how that’s going to be enforced, or if it’s ever applicable, considering that ICE agents are dispatched to arrest illegal aliens who have arrest and deportation warrants against them. Either way, the DHS made it clear that they don’t recognize this local judge’s authority over federal agents. In a statement, DHS said, “We aren’t some medieval kingdom; there are no legal sanctuaries where you can hide and avoid the consequences for breaking the law. Nothing in the Constitution prohibits arresting a lawbreaker where you find them.”

CRIME CRACKDOWN

Despite claims that ICE is randomly arresting “brown people,” DHS head Kristie Noem said that since January, they’ve arrested nearly 480,000 illegal aliens, 70% of whom have criminal charges against them or have been convicted of those charges. The charges include homicide, kidnapping, robbery, armed carjacking, drunk driving, domestic violence and sexual assault of a child. She described them as “the worst of the worst.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI is on the verge of unmasking the command structure and financing of violent anarchist groups like Antifa. He said the FBI is following the money, and there are indications that support for anti-American radical groups is coming from America’s enemies overseas and US nonprofits with IRS tax exemptions. He also hinted that more indictments will be forthcoming in the investigation of weaponizing the government. He urged critics to have patience, noting that Trump’s people have had just seven months to investigate corruption that’s been embedded for 20 years or more.

We look forward to finding out who is funding Antifa, since we’ve been assured by all the smartest people, like Jimmy Kimmel, that Antifa doesn’t exist.

The Truth is Out: After the brutal assault of former DOGE member Edward “Big B***s” Coristine when he stood up to a gang of carjackers while attempting to protect his female companion (an assault that helped convince President Trump to use federal forces to clean up DC), a number of liberal commentators and snarky late-night “comedians” mocked Coristine for having been beaten up by a “gang of unarmed preteens.” But the truth is finally coming out.

Two of the youngest alleged assailants were 15, and were let off with a tap on the wrist by a DC judge. But now, two more suspects have finally been identified and arrested. They are 18 and 19, and are repeat offenders. Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said that before attacking Coristine that night, their gang of about 10 people attacked and robbed a man at a gas station and attacked his friends. She said they will face federal charges of assault and robbery that could bring up to 15 years in prison, plus another potential five years for attempted carjacking.

Pirro also revealed that one of the suspects had previously been arrested three times and was let off by a rogue judge despite a parole violation and a felony armed robbery conviction. Pirro’s office had asked for jail time, but the judge let him go, and he reoffended 30 days later.

That’s the truth about what Coristine stood up to (earning his nickname) and why President Trump cracked down on crime, although it was only one reason - there were many other crimes, including the murder of GOP Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym. Another inconvenient truth that the Democrats are ignoring is that social media is filled with videos by black DC residents marveling at how safe their neighborhoods are now and thanking Trump.

And here’s one more inconvenient truth: If the snarky late-night hacks who mocked Coristine for standing up to that gang had been in his shoes, they would have left the woman to her fate while they ran away to go change their wet pants.

U.S. NEWS

Food For Thought: The Yimbyland X account notes that the average 575-page environmental impact study required for a construction project under the National Environmental Protection Act takes 4.5 years. It notes that this red tape delay is why we no longer are able to build large construction projects, and lists a number of things that took less than 4.5 years to complete, including the Hoover Dam, the Empire State Building, the Golden Gate Bridge and Disneyland.

Prepare To Be Canceled! - Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin set Hollywood a-flutter by stating the obvious about why so many kids of celebrities are “transgender” – and we mean, so far beyond the average percentage that it’s like flipping a coin 500 times and having it land on its edge every time.

INVESTIGATIONS

As expected, major motions filed this week in Comey case

There wasn’t much breaking news on Monday, giving us some breathing room to look more closely at what’s going on with the Comey case, with big developments this week.

In the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction, federal prosecutors indicated on Sunday that they might seek the removal of Comey’s lead defense attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, according to FOX News and John Solomon at Just the News.

Comey and Fitzgerald have been friends for years, and the nature of their relationship is what has led prosecutors to cite a potential conflict of interest. As FOX News reported, “the two overlapped during their time as federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York.”

But it’s much more than that. Fitzgerald also defended Comey after President Trump fired him in May 2017. Now, prosecutors want to determine whether or not Fitzgerald himself had any role at that time in leaking internal information to the press. He and his team would have had access to such information that was protected under attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors are accusing Fitzgerald of this.

“Based on publicly disclosed information,” they write in a new filing, “the defendant used current lead defense counsel to improperly disclose classified information. This fact raises a question of conflict and disqualification for current defense counsel.”

Wouldn’t that be something? The lead defense attorney for someone accused of lying about leaking protected information might himself have been leaking protected information, for that person. And any communications they might have had about this would be covered by attorney-client privilege.

Personal Request From Huckabee Post Writers

By Pat Reeder

My wife/co-writer Laura Ainsworth and I take only two brief breaks per year, around July 4th and Christmas, and I just finished booking our Christmas vacation. We’re going to a place we’ve long wanted to visit, beautiful Savannah, Georgia. We love history and historic architecture, good food, live music, museums and the book and movie of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” so we’re very excited. We will be there for five days and return on Dec. 23.

We’ve been watching a lot of travel videos, but we thought we’d also turn to our readers for tips. If you live in Savannah or have been often, please tell us in the comments what we should do and see, where we should eat, what kind of weather we should expect, if you’re having a party we could crash, or anything else of interest. Note: we’re staying in the historic district and decided not to rent a car, so please, nothing involving too much driving from there. Thanks in advance for your help!

