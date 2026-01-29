Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

APOLOGY: Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West alienated many fans in recent years with his bizarre anti-Semitic rants and pro-Hitler comments. But on Monday, he ran a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, claiming that his behavior was the result of a bipolar type-1 condition. He said he was in a car accident 25 years ago that “caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain” that wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. West claims he “lost touch with reality” and “I said and did things I deeply regret.” He said he is “deeply mortified” by his actions while in that psychotic, paranoid state, and insisted, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

He also apologized to the black community for letting them down. There’s much more at this link.

Will fans believe him, and will this be enough to put Kanye back into the good graces of the music business? It’s hard to say, but Americans are a very forgiving people. And he does sound sincere about seeking atonement. Frankly, we’re more concerned now about the people who DIDN’T stop being his fans when he was doing all that. What’s their excuse?

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Instapundit blog master and law professor Glenn Reynolds explains the Insurrection Act and examines President Trump’s options under it.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Next Monday, February 2nd, is Groundhog Day, and appropriately enough, PETA is forcing us to relive their nonsensical suggestions for saving the groundhog over and over again.

Ward Clark at Redstate reports that the animal activists claim that Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog, suffers horrible trauma from being awakened and displayed to the crowd. So last year, they suggested replacing him with a “vegan weather reveal” cake. That went over like…well, a vegan cake. So this year, PETA offered to replace Phil with “a massive, state-of-the-art, 3D projection of a groundhog — complete with vocal weather predictions.” Punxsutawney officials told them to pound sand again. We predict at least six more years of idiotic suggestions from PETA.

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Thursday morning, border czar Tom Homan, who was sent to Minneapolis to try to end the chaos created by local politicians (not ICE agents), held a press conference. Homan said there had been a lot of progress in just the three days since he arrived. And sorry, all you “Get ICE out of Minneapolis” agitators, Homan vowed to stay in Minnesota “until the problem’s gone” and finish ICE’s mission.

Homan said he’d met with Gov. Walz, Mayor Frey and many other leaders, and while they don’t agree on everything (like the legitimacy of “sanctuary cities”), you can’t fix problems if you don’t talk to people, and they’ve “come a long way.” Surprisingly, he said one thing they all agreed on is that ICE is a legitimate immigration law enforcement agency that has a duty to keep the community safe. Homan also said that sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals, and that endangers residents of the community.

In another shock, Homan said he had a “very productive” meeting with far-left Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who agreed to notify ICE when local jails were releasing violent illegal aliens. Homan said, “One ICE agent can arrest one bad guy when he’s behind the safety and security of a jail when he’s behind bars and we know he doesn’t have weapons. But when you release that public safety threat illegal alien back into the community — We have a job to do. We’re going to arrest him, so we’re going to find him.”

He also demanded that the “hostile rhetoric” and threats against ICE officers end. He vowed that agents will stay and do their jobs, saying, “President Trump wants this fixed, and I’m going to fix it with your help.”

After the past month of seeing outrageous theatrics by Walz, Frey, Ellison and other demagogues, you should definitely watch this video and be reminded of what it looks like to finally have an adult in the room – like when the principal comes into the classroom and all the mouthy punks suddenly sit down and shut up.

RELATED: If Minnesota Democrat officials suddenly are straightening up and cooperating, maybe it’s because they’re scared of Tom Homan (as they should be), or maybe it’s because they figure they had better get on Trump’s good side pronto after he just created the new position of federal Fraud Czar to head a new fraud division at the DOJ.

Colin McDonald was appointed as the first Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement. We hope the job comes with a wardrobe expense account, since he’ll need a heavy coat considering how much he’s about to spend in Minnesota in February. But he can take regular trips to California to thaw out.

Ward Clark at Redstate.com has more, along with an important reminder that if we don’t vote in November and Democrats regain power, they will shut down the new fraud division faster than the hands of a three-card monte dealer.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace; Ephesians 1:7 KJV

7 In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace Ephesians 1:7 NIV

NOT IN OUR TOWN: Monday in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, a mob of anti-ICE protesters showed up at a Springhill Suites hotel that they thought was housing DHS officials. But then, something miraculous happened: When they started damaging hotel property and throwing things at police officers, the Maple Grove Police moved in and ARRESTED twenty-six of them. You can see their maskless mugshots (which won’t be surprising) and their arrest records here (and we hope their employers, if they have any, see them, too.)

Note that some of these “peaceful protesters” and concerned citizens have histories of not only radical activism such as anti-Israel demonstrations, but crimes including first-degree aggravated robbery, carjacking, property damage, theft and possessing a firearm after a violent crime conviction. So when they say the criminals being deported by ICE are part of their community, they aren’t kidding.

Police released a statement saying, “The Maple Grove Police Department respects and upholds the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views,” but after “the activity was no longer considered peaceful,” “individuals participating in criminal acts are not protected under the First Amendment and were subject to arrest.”

That seems pretty clear and obvious to anyone with a brain. Now, could someone please explain it to Tim Walz and Jacob Frey? Also, please point out to them how the mob violence ended the minute the police stepped in and enforced the law. Who could have predicted that?!

INVESTIGATIONS: FBI Atlanta Field Office raids Fulton County “Election Hub” facility

It begins. The first report came Wednesday around noon from FOX News Digital.

FBI agents were seen executing a search warrant at the Fulton County, Georgia, Election Hub and Operations Center, they said, a facility that state officials opened in 2023 and that was reportedly intended to “streamline” their election processes.

A statement from the bureau said that the Atlanta Field Office was executing “a court authorized law enforcement action at 5600 [Campbelton] Fulton Rd.”

“Our investigation into this matter is ongoing so there are no details we can provide at the moment.”

The Justice Department also had no comment. But sources told FOX News that the search was “related to the 2020 election.”

As we all know and as FOX News reiterated here, Fulton County “became ground zero for concerns and complaints about voter fraud.” (There seems to be general agreement on this; even former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, when testifying before Congress, used the term “ground zero” to refer to Fulton County.) Logically speaking, election fraud would have most likely occurred in counties targeted for their razor-thin margins. And, as Trump’s campaign memorably pointed out at the time, in Fulton County (the Atlanta area), that margin came down to only 19,000 votes.

After a machine count and two recounts, officials concluded that Joe Biden had indeed won the vote. Of course, those re-checks only counted the same ballots over and over, so they didn’t really address the variety of methods that could have been used to commit election fraud.

As FOX News reported, “The DOJ sued Fulton County last month seeking access to ballots related to the 2020 election. The county is fighting the lawsuit, saying the DOJ has not made a valid argument for accessing them.” It occurs to us that if Fulton County really wanted to put the controversy to rest, they would just open up their process and allow a full audit. In fact, they would’ve done that as soon as questions arose.

But no. In classic Democrat style, they went the opposite way, striking back hard at President Trump for daring to question their handling of the election. As you know, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went before a grand jury in 2023 to obtain Trump’s indictment, charging him and 18 co-conspirators in a RICO (racketeering) case, alleging that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in that county. Willis was disqualified --- you know that tawdry story --- before the case got to trial.

Just The News confirmed the story of the FBI raid on Wednesday through their own “separate, high-level official.” He also said it was related to “a criminal probe.”

Since that hinky election, reporters at Just The News have investigated what went on in Fulton County and report that election irregularities have been “confirmed.” For example, they “found in 2021 that tally sheets the county uses for audits and recounts did not match totals from ballot images, appearing to duplicate counts.”

That same year, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a complaint about “sloppy” election processes in Fulton County. After separate reviews confirmed errors in the counting process for absentee ballots, he referred the 2020 results to the State Election Board, with a copy of his complaint also going to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. We’re not sure what came of it --- the presumption would be nothing --- but here’s what he told them at the time.

The chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts, reacted just as one would think: “Fulton County has been a target for obvious reasons going back to 2020 elections. The 2020 elections were fair, they were open, and every legal vote was counted, and we will continue to comply with the law.”

County leaders said they were already in court and were “planning to turn all of those documents over anyway.” This assertion is at odds with other reports that state they were still resisting the Justice Department. And, just wondering, why would the county even BE in court if they simply intended to turn the documents over? Why not just turn them over and be done with it?

We’re not sure what materials the warrant covers. As reported by Channel 2 Action News, the warrant is sealed.

In the aftermath of the search, Pitts said he has no idea where “thousands of ballots” from the 2020 election were after FBI agents took them away. He doesn’t know where the FBI took them or what they plan to do with them.

So get ready; Pitts is going to use the raid itself as a reason to challenge the security of the ballots. “As long as they were here and in the control of Fulton County, I was confident they were safe and secure,” he told WSB-TV Channel 2. “I can no longer, as Chair of this Board, satisfy, not only the citizens of Atlanta, but the citizens of the world that those ballots are still secure. So that is a major concern I have right now.”

He also said the initial search warrant was “incorrect” and had to be “fixed” by a judge before it could be executed. But WSB does have a copy of the presumably corrected warrant, at least the details that are not under seal. (Note: WSB’s report does repeatedly say that allegations of election fraud in Fulton County were “debunked.” Let’s just say the jury is still out on that.)

More details from that outlet: the search warrant was signed by a federal magistrate judge out of the Northern District of Georgia. Agents may have removed up to 700 boxes of election records. Atlanta Democrat State Sen. Josh McLaurin was “shocked but not at all surprised” and went inside the facility to document the raid with photos and video.

But Republican legislator Salleigh Grubbs, the newest member of the Fulton County Election Board, was apparently pleased at this major step. “My reaction to the FBI? I think the FBI is going to do their job, and I think it’s about time that the people have answers. And so, you know, we’re just here to see what’s happening. Just to observe.”

At the time of that report, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Deputy FBI Director Andrew Bailey were expected to arrive there at about 6 PM. We’ll have an update on their visit tomorrow.

According to FOX 5 in Atlanta, “Fulton County Board of Commission members addressed the raid, calling it a scare tactic and saying it was time to leave the 2020 election in the past.”

Well, that was predictable, right out of the Democrat Playbook: Nothing to see here, folks. We all just need to “move on.”

FOX 5 reports that authorities didn’t say what had prompted the raid. They also had a different take on Salleigh Grubb’s reaction, reporting that she did profess to find it “shocking.” State Sen. McLaurin is quoted as saying Georgia is “a target of Donald Trump’s narcissism...because he’s still mad he lost the 2020 election.”

But Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said the warrant comes after failed attempts by the DOJ to subpoena the ballots through civil lawsuits. To us, that lack of transparency seems quite in character for Fulton County officials, as well as for those in a number of battleground counties in key swing states in 2020. Fulton County might be just the first of these to be hit with warrants.

RELATED: Chris Queen at PJ Media notes that even if the 2020 election results in Georgia were reversed, it wouldn’t make enough change to the electoral vote to put Trump ahead of Biden. But we think it would provide justification for further investigations that were previously shut down into accusations of vote irregularities in other states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania that also may have affected state and local races.

If nothing else, it might help solve the lingering mystery that’s puzzled Americans for years, and that the Democrats accuse you of treason and insurrection just for raising your eyebrows over: How did an old man with scant accomplishments who previously never made it past the first primary and who campaigned invisibly from his basement, somehow manage to rack up a record 81 million votes, more even than Obama? Inquiring minds still want to know.

In another case of perhaps some delayed justice for President Trump, on Wednesday the Supreme Court updated its docket to show that on February 20, it will consider Trump’s petition to review the jury verdict in the E. Jean Carroll civil judgment against him. (Note: Trump was NOT “found guilty of rape,” as numerous outlets continue to erroneously state.) This will take place in a closed-door conference during which they’ll also be reviewing perhaps dozens of other cases.

Trump’s attorneys had argued in their brief that it’s “deeply damaging to the fabric of our Republic” for the President to have to keep fighting “against decades-old, false allegations and the myriad wrongs throughout this baseless case. This mistreatment of a President cannot be allowed to stand.”

According to The Hill, Trump’s appeal “revolves around the evidence the jury saw --- and didn’t see --- during the civil trial.” He claims the introduction of some of the testimony violated federal rules of evidence and also that his attorneys should have been able to cross-examine Carroll on several subjects. Also, jurors never got to hear that a Democrat mega-donor was funding her legal expenses.

An announcement could come that same day, or if not then, the following Monday morning. The Hill reports that SCOTUS could also “punt” the decision to their next conference. They seem to like punting, so let’s hope they set that inclination aside and just get it done.

This appeal is separate from the one for the mind-boggling $83.3 million defamation judgment Carroll later secured against Trump, just because he dared to maintain his innocence after being found liable. That one hasn’t reached the High Court yet, and we don’t know what their argument will be. Insanity??

Thank you for reading and supporting the Huckabee Post.