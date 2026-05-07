Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

UPDATE! We are happy to report that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own and out of intensive care after being hospitalized with pneumonia that quickly overwhelmed his body. He will spend some time recovering in the hospital before going home. His partner Maria Ryan said it was so bad at one point that a priest was called to his bedside to administer Last Rites, but “This guy’s got nine lives; today he’s doing much better.” His spokesman wrote on X, “The power of prayer is working. The mayor feels it. We feel it. Please keep them coming for America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.”

President Trump ordered another pause today on Project Freedom and said a peace deal with Iran could be reached in as soon as a week, although the blockade on Iranian ports remains in effect. CENTCOM said US forces successfully intercepted multiple cruise missile and drone attacks by Iran on commercial ships this week, with zero damage to US-flagged vessels.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

The positive signs for an end to the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz caused oil prices to plunge and the Dow to leap by over 600 points.

The Labor Department announced Thursday morning that weekly unemployment claims rose to 200,000, which was 5,000 fewer than economists expected. Last week, there was a surprise drop in jobless claims by 26,000 to 189,000. Both week’s numbers show a continuing strong economy despite the shock from the Iran standoff.

On the other hand, China escalated its conflicts with the US by ordering its companies to disregard US sanctions on Iranian oil, testing Trump’s ability to enforce the sanctions. Challenging Trump to see if he really means what he says is a very dumb policy.

Iran’s President claimed that he spoke for two and a half hours with the new Supreme Leader, and “his views and the way he interacted were truly sincere and humble.” No word on whether the talk was conducted via a Ouija board.

Like Monty Python’s Black Knight who kept threatening and attacking even after his arms and legs were chopped off, Iran just keeps attacking its neighbors with whatever weapons it has left. Monday night, Iran launched a missile and drone attack on a major oil port in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE condemned Iran for this “unprovoked attack” and demanded “an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.” Since three Indian nationals were injured in the attack, India also issued a statement standing with the allies against Iran. They really know how to win friends and influence people.

The growing list of surrounding nations that are fed up with being attacked by Iran could be a solution to the problem of Iran refusing to comply with Trump’s demands, according to Townhall’s Derek Hunter. He has an intriguing proposal for a way to cut the Iranian government down to size without us having to commit ground troops. Now that we’ve eliminated their navy, air force and many of their munitions and killed all their top leaders, he suggests that Trump let our allies in all those surrounding nations – the ones that Iran has been terrorizing and attacking for decades, and who are seething for bloody vengeance – come in and break off pieces of Persia for themselves.

President Trump is ratcheting up the pressure on Mexico’s government to wipe out the drug cartels, saying that if they won’t fight the cartels head-on, we will. He threatened to use ground troops against them, saying, “If they (Mexico) are not going to do the job, we are going to do the job.”

Wednesday, FBI agents carried out a raid on the offices of Democrat Virginia state Senate president pro tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas. They also searched a cannabis dispensary next door that’s co-owned by Lucas. The FBI didn’t reveal the reason, but unnamed sources told the New York Times that it related to an investigation of “possible corruption and bribery related to marijuana dispensary businesses.”

Lucas was the chief architect of the Virginia gerrymandered map that’s now on hold for possibly being unconstitutional (Now we know what they were smoking when they created that!) She’s known for being active on social media with lots of combative anti-Trump tweets accusing him of corruption. Ironic, ain’t it?

Naturally, Democrats leaped to condemn the raid as Trump weaponizing the FBI against a political opponent, a theme she echoed in her response, although it was also noticeably lacking in any specific explanations or denials of guilt. She did emphasize that she would “keep fighting for the people,” apparently by taking away the House representation of 40% of them.

One big problem with the claim that this is retribution by Trump: The investigation of Lucas was reportedly launched long before the gerrymander move or even before the return of Trump. It began when Biden was still in office.

On Wednesday, a federal judge released an alleged suicide note written by Jeffrey Epstein that had been under seal for years. Epstein’s cellmate claimed to have found the note written on a piece of paper tucked inside a graphic novel after a previous failed suicide attempt by Epstein several weeks before he died. The rather disjointed note in a barely legible hand reads, “They investigated me for month — FOUND NOTHING!!!...It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye...Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN…NOT WORTH IT!!!”

The document has been under seal because it was part of a long dispute among the lawyers of the cellmate, a convicted murderer whom Epstein once claimed attacked him, insisting he was not suicidal. The cellmate denied attacking him, and Epstein seemed to roll the claim back. As to whether it’s real, your guess is as good as ours, which makes it like a lot of things in the Epstein files.

FBI still snooping with “assessments,” has more need for reform than we even knew: Yesterday, we took a look at FBI Director Kash Patel’s interview with FOX News’ Sean Hannity about internal investigations and reforms currently taking place within the FBI. Patel’s goals (which reflect President Trump’s, of course) and his steps thus far towards achieving them sounded quite impressive. But after just now seeing a post from a couple of months ago at Reason.com --- written BEFORE Congress passed two short-term extensions keeping the controversial FISA Section 702 law in place till mid-June after it was set to expire in mid-April --- we’re concerned that institutional reform at the FBI is going to have to be taken much further.

This update at FOX News has must-read details about how both House and Senate have been dealing with the legislation as it neared its expiration. There are Section 702 skeptics on both sides of the aisle. “Every day that Section 702 is extended without meaningful reforms is a day that the program can continue to be abused,” said Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat. Ironically, some leftists oppose extending 702 just because they believe that “dictator” Donald Trump will abuse it. Never mind the documented ways in which the Obama and Biden administrations actually DID abuse it, to violate the civil rights of Trump and his associates. To the left, it’s perfectly fine and even noble when they themselves do this.

In the end, the Senate did not go along with the House’s 3-year (!) extension and instead approved, by unanimous consent, a “band-aid” measure that kept the program going another 45 days.

In another laughable example, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Have you seen [FBI Director] Kash Patel? He has demonstrated that he is willing to violate American civil liberties.” Patel came in to do the opposite. If AOC thinks most Americans aren’t going to roll their eyes when she says he’s the problem, she must think they’re even less intelligent than they think SHE is.

And Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said, “History may judge the lapse of Section 702 authorities as one of the worst intelligence failures of our time.”

So this issue has led to some strange bedfellows. President Trump was against the reauthorization of FISA Section 702 before he was for it, and, at least given what we currently know, his change of mind strikes us as unfortunate. The problem here is the same seen in so many other pieces of legislation: it throws in too many other provisions for legislators to be able to consider any one of them on its own merits. Why-oh-why do we have to have these “comprehensive” bills that include everything but the kitchen sink and require head-spinning compromise?

Some Republicans decided to go along with the 702 extension because they thought proper reforms had been made. “If you abuse the system now,” said GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, “you are going to prison.”

Well, the jury is still out on that, so to speak, and will be for some time (we’re still waiting for some people who abused it to go to prison.) But it’s beyond a reasonable doubt that a key consideration remains, as reported by FOX News: “FISA Section 702 does not require a warrant. And lawmakers from both sides of the aisle argue that allowing the government to vacuum up prodigious amounts of information about people without a warrant violates the Constitution’s 4th Amendment protection against ‘unreasonable searches and seizures.’

“‘There were some people that were holding out for a warrant. And I think they realized that probably was not a tenable position,’ said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark. ‘There were a whole lot of safeguards that have been woven into the text of the bill.’”

That’s right. Even with “a whole lot of safeguards,” Section 702 still allows warrantless surveillances. As long as this provision has been granted an extension, it sure would be nice to see it tested before the Supreme Court on 4th Amendment grounds.

Speaking of strange bedfellows, the piece at Reason.com about FBI “assessments” details how Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina got together four years ago --- with assistance from the Cato Institute, who sued for more information --- to ask the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to look into their use and abuse as “end runs” around restrictions on investigative authority. An assessment would certainly be easy to abuse; it can be performed by the FBI on anyone, without any evidence of a crime having been committed.

The GAO produced a report on “assessment” policy that was intended to be “for official use only,” meant to be read and then destroyed. Fortunately, before that could happen, Racket News obtained a copy. (Makes us wonder how many thousands of damning internal reports and memos have disappeared over the years without a trace, perhaps as burn-bag contents. Or maybe they still exist in the form of Prohibited Access Files and can still be recovered.) As Racket reported in February, “The FBI examined more than 1,000 religious organizations, members of the press, public officials, and political candidates in so-called ‘assessments’ that require no evidence of a crime, according to a confidential and closely guarded report exclusively obtained by Racket News.”

Racket continued: “The January 2026 government report— which directs recipients to destroy its contents when no longer needed — spells out new details of the FBI’s private digging into the personal lives of Americans not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.”

The full GAO report on “assessments,” linked to in its entirety here for when you have time, is eye-opening to say the least. For the moment, just consider this:

The GAO found that “...the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) can open assessments with an authorized purpose and clearly defined objective and without a particular factual predication WITHOUT A PARTICULAR FACTUAL PREDICATION [emphasis ours].” What??? Sorry to say, we’ve been so concerned with investigations being opened on Trump and his supporters, we weren’t even aware that the opening of “assessments” has an even lower bar.

Oh, and here’s another fun fact from the GAO report: “The FBI relies on staff to self-report noncompliance with assessment policy requirements. The FBI noted that self-reporting likely undercounts actual noncompliance, but has not assessed if other tools could identify it. Assessing whether other tools exist would help the FBI determine when assessments should receive compliance reviews.”

Well, yes, one would think so. But ponder this: the FBI relies on ITS OWN STAFF to self-report noncompliance. So much for oversight and accountability.

As former FBI special agent Mike German told Racket news, “Today, the FBI can gather a dossier on anyone they choose. And the amount of information available is so much broader than anything J. Edgar Hoover could have imagined.”

The GAO report said that abuses of the “assessment” process weren’t confined to a few agents or rogue offices. It found that 24 of the 56 FBI field offices reviewed from 2021 to 2024 had at least occasionally used unauthorized investigative methods for “information only” purposes used to decide whether to open assessments. Remember, this is information that was never supposed to see the light of day; the report was supposed to be read and destroyed.

Again, this article from Reason was written before the FISA Section 702 extension was passed. It needs to be shared far and wide before the legislation appears once again in mid-June. As senior fellow at the Cato Institute and former CIA analyst Patrick G. Eddington said, “What should be obvious now is that the FBI’s misuse of Assessments represents a Bill of Rights-related crisis of far greater proportions than the equally objectionable Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 electronic surveillance power…”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.