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In Washington

The Senate grilling of Dr. Anthony Fauci was getting underway as we were going to press on Wednesday morning. As we expected, Fauci made a self-serving statement and immediately pleaded the Fifth. What else could he do? Whatever he said, it would be either a confession of horrific actions or straight-up perjury. We’ll have more on this tomorrow, but you can check in for updates at this page from Fox News.

By the way, for those who wonder how Sen. Rand Paul obtained all those self-adoring Fauci diary entries, Fauci was either dumb or arrogant enough to keep his personal diary on an official government server. Oops!

We also wonder how many people will even learn of the extent of Fauci’s deadly self-dealing, considering that the same media outlets that exalted him as an idol are now doing everything in their power to bury this story just like they deliberately ignored the evidence of election interference recently released by President Trump.

David Strom at Hotair.com has more about the cover-up, along with a shocking chart showing that Fox News is practically the only media outlet actually covering what should be the biggest story since the Nuremberg Trials.

A few outlets like CBS, the Washington Post and the New York Times have since given this a small amount of coverage, but as one critic put it, they only said enough to try to whitewash and dismiss it. If WaPo believes their pretentious slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness,” then they are deliberately staging a blackout.

Why is this story so important? For those too young to remember 2020, Liz Wheeler provides a check list of reasons on X.

Finally, while what Fauci (“allegedly”) did is no laughing matter, we still can’t resist sharing this from the Babylon Bee.

Across America

Tuesday brought a special House election in Georgia and a GOP primary runoff for Governor in South Dakota. For the latest vote tallies in those races, click the link.

Despite the recent revelations of around 6,600 noncitizens being registered to vote in New Jersey, and about 400 of them actually voting, Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill is belligerently refusing to cooperate with the federal government in cleaning up her state’s voting rolls. When asked if she would share the names of those 6,600 registered noncitizens and 400 noncitizen voters with the Trump Administration, she declared:

“I am not in the habit of turning over private, identifying...information of the citizens of New Jersey.”

She really seems to have difficulty telling the difference between citizens and noncitizens. Being on the voting rolls doesn’t automatically make a noncitizen a citizen, it makes him/her a criminal. Catherine Salgado at PJ Media took a deeper look at recent elections in New Jersey and theorizes that maybe Sherrill’s real concern isn’t protecting those 6,600 registered voters who admitted to being noncitizens, but covering up a potentially much larger group who haven’t yet admitted it.

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com has more troubling Jersey numbers that we’re sure Trump’s DOJ is also aware of.

And GOP lawmakers are calling the revelations of noncitizens on voter rolls in New Jersey “the tip of the iceberg” and the start of revelations of a longstanding, wide-ranging problem that happens when you let states run elections on the honor system.

It appears to be no coincidence that Sherrill and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger both won office in the same year, which should go down as the year that taught voters NEVER to believe it when a modern blond female Democrat claims to be a moderate centrist.

Around the World

Tuesday night, Iran launched a surprise ballistic missile attack at US troops in Jordan. Fortunately, the missiles were all intercepted. In his response, President Trump told Fox News, “We’re going to beat the f------ s--- out of them. We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating.”

For the first time, Saudi Arabia joined the US in launching strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Iraq’s presidency condemned the U.S.-Saudi strikes as a violation of its sovereignty while also rejecting the use of Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries.

Following a White House meeting Tuesday with President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sean Hannity, “I always hate to disappoint our would-be critics who are trying to find cracks in our alliance. And what they find, like today, is a wall of granite.”

Netanyahu also said of the recent calls for his arrest as a war criminal by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani that he is going to New York and “I’m going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official who’s pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others. He’s turning them against New York Jews...What are we in the 1930s? What is this? So much hate, so many lies.”

He also called the International Criminal Court a “corrupt, evil organization,” noting that they call him a war criminal, which they could also say about the US President or brave US troops, but they don’t say it about actual terrorists like Hezbollah. He added, “Supposedly, they charged Hamas, but a guy who’s already dead. So no, it’s fake. It’s one big fake.”

VIDEO LINK: Here’s the full Netanyahu interview on “Hannity.”

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