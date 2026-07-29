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Ron Stephens's avatar
Ron Stephens
3h

I recall words from "The Odessey" that somehow stuck with me, "Easy is the descent to the underworld, but to retrace ones' steps, to return once more to the upper air; that is difficult, that is a task." And that is the task we Americans are now struggling with. We've descended for about 60 years, at first on an easy slope. But it has gotten steeper and steepened ever faster. Fauci is a representative of the cliff edge. Whether there is enough momentum to yet push us over is an open question.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
4hEdited

So - where were these " human rights " groups during the Biden Reich when human ( or any other) rights were a memory or when these illegal criminals (not immigrants) were beating raping and killing Americans with impunity? 🤨

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