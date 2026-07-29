Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,

14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13-14

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In Washington

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is under formal investigation by the House Ethics Committee after the panel announced it had received a referral from the Office of Congressional Conduct. As is standard practice, the committee did not disclose the specific allegations and emphasized that opening an investigation does not indicate wrongdoing. Gooden dismissed the news by saying the investigation was politically motivated.

In a WASHINGTON POST op-ed, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) says he was “horribly wrong” to campaign on eliminating the Senate filibuster and now believes preserving the 60-vote threshold is essential to protecting the country’s system of checks and balances.

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a sweeping executive order that would overhaul mail-in voting rules ahead of the November midterm elections. The order would require the federal government to create state-specific lists of eligible voters, direct the Postal Service to deliver absentee and mail ballots only to voters on those lists, and require enhanced ballot tracking.

Biden tapes show he knew he had classified material at home: By now you know that the recordings of former President Joe Biden speaking with his biographer Mark Zwonitzer have turned out to be just what we knew they would be: the ramblings of, at times, a barely coherent old man who still was very much aware that some of the materials he had at his home were classified. It’s obvious why Biden’s attorneys were working so hard to keep them secret.

These are the recordings that former Special Counsel Robert Hur had for his 2023 investigation of Biden’s retention of classified material after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. But it took two years for the House Judiciary Committee and the Oversight Project, a conservative nonprofit, to get the recordings released to them, and they still contain those infernal redactions They go all the way back to the work being done for Biden’s 2017 biography, so it’s clear that he was suffering cognitively well before his 2020 presidential run.

In the words of Oversight President Mike Howell, “These tapes have so many pauses and ‘ums’ that it sounds like Biden is buffering like a dial-up internet connection.” Even back then, Biden was experiencing “good days and bad days.”

From the New York Post: “During Zwonitzer interviews with Biden, the former President read ‘nearly verbatim’ from notebooks that contained sensitive national security and foreign policy, according to Hur’s 2024 report on the classified documents investigation.”

In a recording made in October 2016, Biden is heard to actually brag that he possesses materials that nobody knows about. “I have extensive notes over this period of time,” he says. “...They don’t know I have this.”

As you know, Hur found that Biden had willfully retained classified materials, and had disclosed them (for a book deal worth $8 million), but Hur opted not to charge the then-President because he thought Biden would have come across to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

But the Oversight Project got a different impression. They concluded that the extent to which Biden disclosed classified materials is “much more egregious” than Hur had previously let on. They also have a big problem with the redactions. In Howell’s words, “The listener shouldn’t overlook the audio redactions because those redactions are supposed to cover the disclosure of classified information.”

According to Townhall’s Matt Vespa, even CNN’ s Eli Honig, a former assistant U.S. attorney, said that Biden is close to being criminally liable.

Across America

Brace yourselves for the latest downright creepy attempt to indoctrinate small children with transgender propaganda. Some “educational dolls” developed at the University of Minnesota (let us guess: under a grant from Tim Walz?) called MyGenderDolls come with interchangeable hairstyles, clothing and genitalia, to teach kids ages 4 to 10 that children can be any gender they want to be.

One of the co-creators said of the switchable genitalia said, “It’s really important to address the belief, ‘I’m not a “real” boy because I don’t have these private parts,’ versus, ‘I am a real boy, whatever my anatomy looks like.’” Except...you’re not. He went on, “It’s about helping children develop tools to cope with messages in society that could lead to shame.” Sorry, but you don’t “develop tools” by snapping off one tool and popping on another. We’re certain some leftist surgeons must be working on something like that, but it’s not here yet.

Radio host Todd Starnes described this perfectly: “It’s basically a transgender Mr. Potato Head. But this Mr. Potato Head is a creepy pervert.”

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has been indicted by a state grand jury on charges including criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, and falsifying campaign finance reports, stemming from allegations that she accepted campaign contributions in exchange for helping a lobbyist connected to a state contract.

Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, is making opposition to large artificial intelligence data centers a centerpiece of her campaign to unseat freshman Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan in one of the nation’s most competitive House races. In a new television advertisement, Cognetti argues that northeastern Pennsylvania has a long history of outside companies exploiting the region and says data center developers should not receive tax breaks. Democrats and communities across the country are increasingly pushing back against proposed AI facilities over concerns about energy demand, water use, and local control.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to keep open Camp East Montana, one of the nation’s largest immigration detention facilities, by extending a “no-bid contract” with Amentum Services Inc. The decision comes despite mounting criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights organizations.

Early in-person voting has begun in Wisconsin’s chaotic Democratic primary for governor. The five-candidate field includes former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and state Rep. Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist who has energized the party’s progressive wing. Their only scheduled debate comes as voting is already underway ahead of the Aug. 11 primary.

Great Column: Derek Hunter ponders the question of whether so many leftists are crazy because of social media creating ironclad bubbles where they never hear a dissenting thought, or were they always crazy and social media just let them expose it?

In US News & World Report’s latest annual ranking of the best states, Utah came in #1 for the fourth straight year as the best place to live overall, followed by South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Idaho, Florida, Washington and Vermont. Texans will roll their eyes at the idea of Texas not making the top ten while some of those states did, especially since everyone seems to be moving to Texas. But the rankings did put Texas at #1 in the economy category, with the Lone State State leading the nation in job growth, GDP growth, net migration and youth population growth.

The US News CEO claimed the rankings illustrate “a broader realignment of American economic growth.” He said, “States in the Midwest and South generally moved up the rankings, while several Northeastern states fell substantially, showing how human and financial capital are actively migrating away from high-cost areas into more affordable regions.”

Yes, we guess that’s ONE way of putting it. He might have mentioned that the “high-cost areas” are run by the party that’s promising more affordability while most of the “more affordable regions” are red states.

But even blue states got high ratings in some categories. For instance, Vermont ranked #1 in “opportunity.” It’s a state where even an unqualified socialist idiot can become a Senator.

In-Depth

Fauci Part 2, an update in advance of today’s scheduled testimony

Ahead of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s scheduled testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky issued him a warning: that his testimony is not protected by the pardon given by President Biden (well, his autopen) on his last day in office.

You’ll recall that this presidential pardon was “signed” just hours before Biden left office on January 20, 2025. The autopen that day was so busy, it must have been smoking. No wonder the White House staff had more than one of those --- they needed a backup in case the first one shorted out.

The “blanket” pardon Fauci was given covered anything he might have done that was related to his time as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and White House COVID-19 Response Team, or as Chief Medical Advisor to the President, starting in 2014 right up through that last day Biden was in office. Pretty good deal, wouldn’t you say? Still, it won’t help him if he lies under oath today.

This hearing comes very soon after Fauci’s entire COVID-era diary was made public by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, revealing how disingenuous and agenda-driven his public statements were. The diary also reveals how sickeningly narcissistic Fauci is, which in itself isn’t against the law (too bad, ha) but might begin to explain how above-the-law he thought he was.

As Comer said to FOX News, “We now know why President Biden gave a blanket pardon to Dr. Fauci. While obsessing about his own fame, Fauci wasn’t truthful with the American people about the origins of COVID and advised schools to be closed. Americans are still reaping the consequences of Dr. Fauci’s actions. Biden’s pardon doesn’t cover Dr. Fauci’s testimony this week, and if he continues to lie, he must be held accountable.”

Oh, another thing that’s just been revealed about Dr. Fauci: did you know that five months after he received his first COVID-19 vaccination, he suffered a pulmonary infarction? This blockage of the blood supply to his lungs happened in June 2021 but was never told to the public. Fauci hid it from the world while still encouraging everyone to get vaxxed.

According to AI, “This case underscores the importance of ongoing health monitoring after vaccination.” No kidding.

You know, this might be the most disgusting of all of Fauci’s lies. The incident has only now been revealed through his diary entries.

Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. appeared with FOX News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night to talk about this. “[Fauci] got vaccinated at a very, very public press conference in January of 2020,” he said, “and then five months later...he had a pulmonary infarction...which is one of the adverse events NIH, CDC and FDA said are expected from the vaccine. He never told anybody.

“He got treated for it privately by the best doctors at the same time he was telling everybody that that was not an adverse event...”

Don’t know about you, but we sure are looking forward to Sen. Paul asking Fauci about THAT.

On Tuesday, RFK Jr. posted this on X: “The COVID era exposed a profound failure of America’s public health institutions. Fauci lied about the masks. He lied about social distancing. He lied about transmission. He lied about natural immunity.”

Pulmonary infarction is listed as one of the possible adverse effects of the vaccine, along with Bell’s palsy and (yes) sudden cardiac death. In January 2021, well before Fauci’s lung emergency, the FDA had become aware of a new data mining technique that showed these problems to be statistically significant. However, according to a report in American Greatness, Biden health officials continued to use the old methods that were not useful for determining this. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson held a hearing earlier this year and released a report showing that Biden officials knew that 25 significant COVID vax safety signals for adverse events were being hidden by VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).

Well, pop some popcorn (if you like popcorn for breakfast; this is early!) and settle in for the hearing.

But don’t be surprised if Fauci attempts to take the Fifth, as I predicted in yesterday’s commentary he would, and then uses the appeals process to delay. As Clay Travis said on FOX News Tuesday night, “Fauci belongs in prison for the rest of his life...I expect, unfortunately...that Fauci will take the Fifth on everything. His lawyers will probably advise him that because he was such a moron that he had an 1100-page diary that directly contradicted many of the public comments that he was making, that Rand Paul will tear him apart limb-from-limb in a metaphorical sense if he tries to answer questions here.”

But at this point, we hardly need his testimony to know how we were hoodwinked. “...All of this diary is admissible,” Travis said, “under hearsay exemptions. So he can’t hide that way.”

“...This has destroyed a lot of trust in the American public,” he concluded. The reason why people don’t trust the government now, I think to a large extent, is because they lied to us about everything during COVID, and many of us, myself among them, are not over it.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.