Good morning. In this edition we discuss the Epstein files, the Texas congressional redistricting court case, Democrats behaving badly, and more.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Epstein Files Update: We hate even to talk about this overplayed political McGuffin, but it’s still in the news, so here’s a brief recap:

President Trump signed the bill requiring the DOJ to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. He wrote on Truth Social that the Democrats fixated on the Epstein files, which affect them far more than the Republicans, to distract from GOP accomplishments, and he predicted, “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!”

We assume that a lot of Democrats who were demanding last week that the Epstein files be released are soiling themselves this week. Here’s an example of why. One newly-released document shows that between 1990 and 2018, Epstein gave about 89% of his political donations to Democrat and progressive causes, with individual recipients including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer.

Also, former Clinton Treasury Secretary and Harvard president Larry Summers, who apologized and stepped back from public appearances after the documents revealed his relationship with Epstein, reportedly intended to continue teaching at Harvard. But either the students or their parents who were paying for it were not copacetic with that idea, and he will not be teaching this semester or the next.

U.S. COURTS

As we predicted, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to a three-judge federal court panel’s 2-1 ruling rejecting Texas’ new redistricting map with smug arrogance. But then, it hardly takes psychic powers to predict that, since he reacts to everything with smug arrogance. We warned, though, that he shouldn’t count his chickens before he lets them die in a wildfire because the ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court. And if the SCOTUS wants some grounds to overturn the panel, boy oh boy, did the dissenting judge hand it to them on a silver platter!

It wasn’t initially reported because the two judges who rejected the Texas map went to extraordinary lengths to hide it. But the senior judge of the three, Judge Jerry E. Smith, wrote a 103-PAGE dissent that’s one of the most blistering eviscerations of a court ruling and his fellow judges that was ever created. He even starts off by quoting Bette Davis from “All About Eve”: “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

Judge Smith begins by blasting the other two judges for deliberately trying to prevent him from having any input into the case, by taking advantage of his absence while traveling from the funeral of another judge. He accuses Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown, who wrote the majority decision, of “pernicious judicial misbehavior” and “the most outrageous conduct by a judge that I have ever encountered in a case in which I have been involved.”

As for the ruling on the Texas redistricting map, Smith calls it “the most blatant exercise of judicial activism that I have ever witnessed” and deserving of a Nobel Prize for Fiction. He says it’s like an old joke, “only this time, it isn’t funny”…”What’s the difference between God and a federal district judge? Answer: God doesn’t think he’s a federal judge.”

He also declares that “The main winners from Judge Brown’s opinion are George Soros and Gavin Newsom. The obvious losers are the People of Texas and the Rule of Law.”

Susie Moore at Redstate.com has more on this story and the jaw-dropping dissent that guts the ruling against Texas’ Republican-leaning map like a trout. We’re not attorneys, but it seems to us that if the Texas Attorney General plans to make the argument to overturn this ruling before the Supreme Court, he could just read this dissent and say, “What he said.”

U.S. POLITICS

Democrats Behaving Badly: The Saga Continues: A Miami grand jury indicted Florida Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for an alleged conspiracy to steal $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds. Her brother Edwin Cherfilus and numerous others were also indicted.

Cherfilus-McCormack and her brother worked through their family-owned healthcare company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination contract in 2019. According to authorities, they received a $5 million overpayment, and instead of returning it, they stole and laundered it by giving it to friends who donated it back to her Congressional campaign.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” and the Florida Republican Party called it “absolutely disgusting” and demanded that Cherfilus-McCormack resign from Congress “NOW.” If convicted, she faces up to 53 years in prison.

If not convicted, we wouldn’t be surprised if she were reelected and spent another 53 years in Congress.

INVESTIGATIONS

Guaranteed Epstein-free commentary: More info on Butler shooter; time to get moving on Boasberg impeachment

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told FOX News’ Jesse Watters Wednesday night that President Trump wants to know more information on his near-assassination but that he hasn’t received any more updates “than you or I or the public.”

“I know that [Trump has] said publicly that he wants this investigation ramped up,” Comer said. “Obviously the Biden administration covered up a lot. I believe they [did] because it appears, by all accounts, [the shooter] was transgender, and that would’ve been about the third transgender shooter in a row, from a mass-shooting standpoint, so the media didn’t want that narrative, that maybe something was wrong with transgender people.”

“...I have confidence [FBI Director] Kash Patel will get to the bottom of it.”

(Editorial aside to idiots: Simply acknowledging that this shooter was probably transgender and that the Biden administration is adhering to a preferred narrative about transgender people does not make one “transphobic.”)

Anyway, they went on to talk mostly about the Epstein files. But never mind that, because this commentary has been guaranteed Epstein-free.

So let’s move on, to the possible well-deserved ouster of DC U.S. District Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg for overstepping his authority multiple times. On November 17, six GOP senators wrote to DC Circuit Court Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan to request a suspension of Judge Boasberg pending potential impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives.

One challenge with this is that both Judge Srinivasan and Judge Boasberg are Obama appointees in the thick of blue DC. Srinivasan is essentially Boasberg’s supervisor. And if they’re on the same side politically, Srinivasan might not have the slightest problem with anything Boasberg has said or done, however dicey it appears to us or anyone else with eyes.

The six Senators making this request are Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Mike Lee of Utah, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. Recall that Sens. Hagerty and Graham were on the list of those whose phone records were subpoenaed under-the-table by (unconfirmed) “Special Counsel” Jack Smith as part of the Arctic Frost investigation. Smith seems to recognize no boundaries at all. Maybe we should just call Smith “The Inquisitor” instead, as that title doesn’t constitutionally require Senate confirmation.

(SIDE NOTE: The House on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to remove a provision from the Senate’s government funding bill that would have allowed Senators to sue the government over Smith secretly accessing their phone records.)

Anyway, as you know, Texas Rep. Brandon Gill filed articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg earlier this month. (Let’s go, Brandon!) Rep. Gill had learned it was Judge Boasberg who prohibited cell phone carriers from notifying at least a dozen sitting U.S. legislators that their records had been subpoenaed. Boasberg used the phony excuse that these legislators were likely to destroy evidence (!) if they knew it had been subpoenaed. (By the way, the only person we can think of who has actually done that is Hillary, and we were assured that no reasonable prosecutor would have been concerned about that.)

Boasberg actually claimed, with no evidence whatsoever, that notifying these senators would likely lead to “destruction or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy of the investigation.”

The senators also want Judge Srinivasan to provide an update on a complaint filed against Boasberg with the DOJ in July, about inappropriate remarks he had made at a judicial conference that graphically illustrated his political bias against President Trump. “You are mandated to ‘expeditiously’ review this complaint and determine whether to take ‘appropriate corrective action’ or dispense with the case ‘by written order stating...reasons,’” they wrote. “On information and belief, you are yet to take any published steps regarding this very public complaint.”

They also said they have “bicameral support” for Boasberg’s impeachment in the House. Following that, a two-thirds Senate vote would be required to remove him from office. It’s hard to imagine that happening, but someone like this needs to be put through the impeachment process anyway.

As for Boasberg, in the meantime he’s chugging right ahead, apparently planning to move forward with contempt proceedings against the Trump DOJ for allegedly defying his “oral” order to turn planes around (!!!) that were filled with illegal Venezuelans that Trump had deported under authority of the Alien Enemies Act. Believe it or not, Judge Boasberg is now doing a full-court press (pardon the pun) on THIS.

As Julie Kelly explains it, “A panel of the DC appellate court vacated [Boasberg’s] contempt finding over the summer in a somewhat convoluted ruling; the full court kicked the matter back to Boasberg on Friday, allowing him to restart the process.”

Boasberg set a Wednesday afternoon hearing to discuss the next steps to be taken “in this Court’s contempt inquiry.” We’ll have an update.

Recall that Boasberg’s plan had been to put President Trump on trial during his 2024 campaign season. When Trump was arraigned in DC on (bogus) charges stemming from J6, this judge came to court, no doubt full of glee. He wasn’t going to miss THAT.

When you have time, do read Kelly’s commentary, which includes more detail on other sketchy and seemingly political decisions Judge Boasberg has made. There does seem to be a pattern, and we’re not the only ones to recognize it. As Mike Davis of the Article III Project said in a statement, “It should come as no surprise that the same radical DC Obama judge (Jeb Boasberg) who freed someone who traveled to the White House after threatening to murder Trump just rewarded with antitrust amnesty the Big Tech oligarch (Meta) that spent $400 million chasing Trump out of office in 2020.”

Numerous judges, especially those in DC, have made what appear to be politically-fueled decisions, but Kelly suggests this judge in particular “might have kicked the political hornets’ nest one too many times.” Lord knows he’s kicked it a lot. If the hornets are ready to strike with a well-deserved impeachment, it needs to happen sooner rather than later, before the midterm campaign season.

Finally, Matt Margolis at PJ Media has a fine piece called “Lawfare Against Trump Has Officially Jumped the Shark.” Sorry to say, it’s VIP only, but we’ll give you the rundown along with our own commentary.

“Every single thing Trump does prompts the left to file a lawsuit,” Margolis says. In fact, we know that every lawsuit they file is part of a concerted effort to tie Trump up in court. (There have been workshops on how to do this.) During Trump’s first term, they tied him up with a bogus investigation of nonexistent ties to Vladimir Putin, an allegation they knew all along had been made up by the Hillary Clinton campaign. That scheme was quite successful but has been found out, so this time, they’re trying to tie him up with a constant parade of bogus lawsuits. According to Margolis, this has just gone too far.

“Federal Judge Dabney L. Friedrich has ordered the Trump administration to refrain from power-washing or painting the Eisenhower Executive Office Building through the end of the year,” he explains, “giving more time to consider a lawsuit that demands the President leave an ugly government building dirty.”

Count on it, if it’s something Trump wants to do, even for the best of reasons, some judge or other entity will come up with a reason why he can’t do it.

True, the consensus is that this is an ugly building. But it might look a lot less ugly if it weren’t so dingy and grimy. It’s amazing what a power-wash and beautiful paint job might do to fix that. (We especially appreciate that he does NOT want to follow the tired trend of painting the exterior gray. “Gray is for funerals,” he quipped.)

We’re historic preservationists around here --- those “fine people” Trump once talked about --- and agree that care should be taken with any maintenance or restoration work. But in this case, the goal seems to be to prevent Trump from doing needed maintenance on a sad building, because it’s, well, TRUMP, and he might actually get CREDIT for making it nicer. “The President of the United States is being told to get a federal judge’s blessing before he can repaint or power-wash a White House staff building,” Margolis says. “No one believes another President would face something this petty. In the end, this case reveals the ridiculous extremes to which Trump’s enemies will go to hobble him.”

So, Trump is the President of the United States, and a federal judge is trying to stop him from power-washing a building? Trump is just the worst authoritarian dictator ever if he can’t even wash a dirty building without a judge’s say-so. This might be the most ridiculous power play so far. Let’s throw some cold water on that. (More on that story at this open access link.)

COMING: We’ll have an analysis tomorrow of new developments in the Comey case. As expected, his attorneys are attempting to have his case dismissed on issues that have nothing to do with whether or not he lied to Congress. They had to find another way, because we already knew he wasn’t telling the truth. An honest person would just plead guilty. On the other hand, if he were honest, he wouldn’t have lied in the first place.

Also, Thomas Windom, a lead attorney for Jack Smith, has been referred by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, for prosecution. Developing story!

