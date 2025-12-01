First, this preface, an excerpt from Mark Levin’s opening monologue from Saturday night’s “Life, Liberty & Levin”: “...We’ve had enough of these attacks on Donald Trump, accusing him of being authoritarian, when he is no such thing. He follows the Constitution, he uses common sense, he abides by court orders; in fact, he’s the most normal politician in the country, and probably as President, in a very, very long time.”

...

Now, ready for the lawfare update? Well, as you no doubt heard over the Thanksgiving break, it’s finally the end of the line for the ridiculous “election subversion” prosecution of Trump filed in 2020 by Fulton County DA Fani Willis --- you know, the case centered around then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for saying in a phone call to Georgia election officials that they only needed to “find 19,000 votes.” Numerous other supporters, including then-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, were indicted as well.

Ultimately, it all came down to the interpretation of the word “find,” which in this case relates to finding and counting REAL VOTES. What, pray tell, is wrong with mentioning that reality?

The corrupt Willis was (finally, thankfully) replaced as prosecutor for that case, and on Wednesday, her replacement, Peter Skandalakis, executive director of Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (PAC) and a career prosecutor for 40 years, filed a motion saying he is declining to prosecute, out of a desire “to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality.”

Remarkably, he offered this startling revelation: “I begin the process of evaluating this case with a basic truth: it is not illegal to question or challenge election results.”

A radical! He went on: “As a former elected official who ran as both a Democrat and Republican and is now the Executive Director of a non-partisan, [my] decision is not guided by a desire to advance an agenda but is based on my beliefs and understanding of the law.”

What? No agenda? There’s also this key paragraph: “Elections, by their very nature, are often hard-fought campaigns between candidates of different parties, and occasionally produce contested results. As a society, we recognize this possibility and have enacted laws providing legal avenues to challenge election outcomes. Like most areas of the law requiring a particular expertise, there are skilled and competent attorneys well-versed in election law who can properly guide such challenges. Unfortunately, as this case demonstrates, there are also attorneys who overestimate their expertise and provide flawed or unlawful advice to the public—and, most concerning, to unsuspecting non-lawyers who rely on it.”

Brilliant, right? And this prosecutor was just getting started. For when you have time, here’s his must-read 22-page take-down of the case, which he saw as being “on life support.”

So Trump had this to be grateful for on Thanksgiving Day. As his attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement, “This case should never have been brought. A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare.” Still, as The Hill details, some cases remain in other states against Trump allies and wrongly-termed “fake electors.”

Here’s a fun little epilogue concerning Georgia and how much their taxpayers are on the hook for from all this: There happens to be a new state law allowing defendants to request reimbursement for their legal bills if a prosecutor is disqualified and the case is dismissed. The total amount of their defense might reach tens of millions of dollars. And that doesn’t even count the cost to prosecute this turkey --- at least $750,000 of which went to Willis’ paramour (and, yes, he apparently does get to keep it).

Georgia should take this huge loss out of Fani Willis’ paycheck. According to Instapundit, she “still has her job, salary and benefits until at least 2028,” when she’ll be up for re-election. Realistically, how likely is it that this woman --- we won’t bother getting into the politics or demographics of it --- gets re-elected, even with this cloud over her head? Sad to say, it’s VERY likely. But maybe there will be changes in three years...

RELATED: Moving up to New York State for an update on more anti-Trump lawfare, we all knew when the criminal case against Letitia James was (wrongly) dismissed that it was not over.

As you know, a lower-court judge dismissed that case along with James Comey’s, not on the merits of the cases but on the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the prosecutor who had brought them. That dismissal, of course, was immediately appealed, but in the meantime, a watchdog group called the Center to Advance Security in America has filed a request with the Attorney Grievance Committee for Manhattan and The Bronx for the state to investigate Letitia James for “illegal and dishonest conduct” leading to those charges. Not sure if anything will come of this, but it’ll be fun to see if it does as we await the results of the appeal.

Speaking of the dismissal, without prejudice, of the James Comey case, you know Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed to appeal it and “explore all legal options.” For now, as reported by Matt Margolis at PJ Media, “FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed in a recent interview with Epoch TV that the DOJ and FBI are actively exploring multiple paths to keep the pressure on Comey and others targeted by these investigations.” Patel emphasized that this was far from over, saying the government has “numerous avenues to pursue.”

Stay tuned for right after Thanksgiving,” Patel said, “and you’ll see...multiple responses.” He also stressed that there would be cultural reforms inside the FBI, a shift that “rattles the establishment.” Bring it on.

Patel also had more to say about the “burn bags” recently discovered at the FBI, saying that we would soon see the rest of what was in them. The previous administration, he said, just didn’t count on Trump winning re-election and this information coming out.

“...You’re going to see everything we found in that room in one way or another,” he said, “be it through investigation, public trial, or disclosure to Congress.”

Comey gives the impression that he thinks he’s going to skate, but things have changed. As Margolis says, “Patel’s words signal a growing effort to uncover misconduct and seek justice, with upcoming revelations that could deeply shake the political establishment.”

Finally, investigative reporter Julie Kelly has an update and forecast for the coming week on what will likely happen with the Comey and Letitia James cases, as well as with the esteemed jurist she lovingly calls “our favorite federal judge,” U.S. Chief District Court for DC James “Jeb” Boasberg, specifically his contempt-of-court investigation against Trump for failing to heed his “oral” order to turn planes around (!) that were carrying Tren de Aragua deportees to a Salvadoran prison. Yes, incredibly, Judge Boasberg is still pursuing the contempt charge. And now, it goes beyond Trump to anyone allegedly involved.

The DOJ confirmed that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is the administration official responsible for refusing to turn around the two planes, which had already left U.S. airspace. In a separate response, they also provided a list of those who were involved in that decision. We’re not sure what DOJ officials were thinking, but now Boasberg wants written declarations from Noem and others on the list as well. These declarations, he said, would help him “determine whether Secretary Noem or anyone else should be referred for potential contempt prosecution.”

So now it seems Boesberg is going after her, too, and anyone else associated in any way. No one should be surprised at this; he’s already shown us what he is.

Kelly goes on to give an update on the antics of other TDS-infected DC District Court judges such as Ana Reyes. Reyes is a member of the whatever+++ community, so it won’t be surprising that her case has to do with the banning of transgenders in the military. Do read Kelly’s entire piece and, especially, watch the video she includes of Catherine Herridge interviewing former FBI agents about the FBI burn bags and other concerns.

Finally, in some especially good news, Kelly reports that federal prosecutors are indeed proceeding with their grand jury investigation into a “grand conspiracy” against Trump, starting back nearly a decade. It might even turn out that Judge Aileen Cannon presides over one of these grand juries. This huge, widespread conspiracy is why it’s taking some time for the DOJ to put their case together, but for now, go ahead and pop some popcorn while the left freak out at the mere thought of Trump-related cases being adjudicated by people who don’t necessarily hate Trump.

RELATED READING: Director Patel did a wide-ranging interview with The Epoch Times for “American Thought Leaders.” Here are nine take-aways from that discussion.

TOMORROW: Big autopen update. As you surely heard, President Trump said he is taking action to void all documents signed by the Biden autopen, and we’ve been awaiting the details and fallout. (To quote Victor Davis Hanson, “I think [Biden] was a President that never was.”)