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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is what happens when anti-Semitism gets an op-ed desk. The allegation was so lurid, so sensational, and so suspicious that any competent editor should have stopped cold. If trained rape dogs existed, that is not a buried line in a long essay. That is front-page, world-historical evidence requiring bulletproof sourcing. Instead, the Times apparently treated it like another anti-Israel garnish. The same media class that lectures everyone about misinformation keeps publishing the filthiest atrocity narratives when Jews are the target. Israel should sue hard. Discovery should be brutal. And every editor involved should be ashamed—assuming shame still exists there.

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