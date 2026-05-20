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Just when you think that having a Nazi SS tattoo was the most disgusting thing about Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner, along comes a revelation that we refuse even to describe. Click on the link if you really want to know, but we warn you, your mind’s eye will never be able to erase it.

Fallout continues over the New York Times’ decision to print an op-ed by Nicholas Kristof that accused Israeli guards and officials of widespread sexual assault of Palestinian prisoners, including an insane claim that they trained dogs to rape Palestinians. Israel is suing the paper for defamation, claiming the sources must be Hamas propagandists, and word is that Times news staffers are furious at being associated with such a piece of garbage.

Instapundit has a good roundup of the latest, plus two great comments that anyone who did the slightest due diligence should have thought of before allowing the column to run. In one, Judge Roy Altman points out that Israel allows Palestinian prisoners to file reports of any complaints. There is no evidence that they’ve faced any retribution for filing a complaint. Out of about 10,000 prisoners, since 2023, there have been only 182 complaints, and a grand total of FOUR of them involved allegations of sex offenses. You’re probably more likely to get molested at the New York Times.

Another great observation came from a longtime newspaper editor who noted that if some “deviant genius” were actually able to train dogs to rape Palestinians, that would be the page one headline, “not a throwaway line 2500 words into a 3750-word article.”

We love anything that reeks of retro vibes, but two things we’d like to leave in the past are anti-Semitism and concentration camps. Unfortunately, some people seem to be trying to bring both of those things back, and some of those people are running for political office when they ought to be running from mobs carrying tar and feathers.

In Texas, Democrat House candidate Maureen Galindo vowed to convert the local ICE detention center into an internment camp for “American Zionists.” She added, “It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

If you’re wondering how the left came to be so supportive of radical Islamists, when you’d think it would be the opposite (the Islamists oppress women, kill gays and trans people, and in short, do things that leftists falsely accuse Republicans of doing), maybe it’s just because of their mutual love of political violence to force their views onto other people.

To prove it, here’s an example of the two working hand-in-hand: A Republican Texas high school student testified to Congress after he received death threats for blowing the whistle on an Islamic group that was passing out hijabs, Qurans and pamphlets on Sharia law at his school. When he tried to defend America’s Judeo-Christian heritage, Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin attempted to cut him off, but he refused to back down and the exchange went viral.

So he received death threats for defending traditional Christian values and opposing radical Islam on an American campus. Where did the death threats come from: leftists or Islamists? Impossible to say, since it’s the M.O. of both of them.

Meanwhile, this is an excellent observation on X about the rise of anti-Semitism among the so-called liberal elites:

“Worth noting that antisemites keep winning Democrat primaries and losing Republican ones.”

As of this writing, there’s still little known about the teenage shooters who attacked a San Diego mosque. But judging by what’s leaking out, the full story might turn out to be very different from the way it was first presented.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to set new standards for his office. Unfortunately, most of those new standards are new lows, like becoming the first mayor in decades to decline to attend the annual Israel Day parade.

Former Los Angeles police detective turned TV commentator and author Mark Fuhrman has died at 74. Fuhrman came to fame during the O.J. Simpson murder trial in the mid-’90s. His testimony helped the defense win the case by undermining the police’s credibility. He testified that he hadn’t used the “N-word” in the past 10 years, but a tape proved he had, so he pleaded no contest to perjury. As to how that proved O.J. didn’t murder two people, we’re not sure, but it’s still a highly effective legal strategy. O.J. Attorney Alan Dershowitz said Fuhrman was a much better detective than he was a witness, and the two later had a cordial relationship.

If you remember the O.J. trial hysteria, you might want to read this piece by Jack Dunphy at PJ Media. He once worked with Fuhrman at the LAPD and has some interesting insights. They include the fact that back then, many police officers, including black officers, used the “N-word” out of frustration at dealing with career criminals, gang bangers and drug dealers.

Any of them could have been accused of that, and it wouldn’t have meant they didn’t do their jobs professionally. Fuhrman had the bad luck to get caught up in a circus of a trial and made the bad decision to deny it, but who can say whether it would have worked out any better for him if he’d admitted it?

Huck’s Hero Story of the Day – In fact, this story features a lot of Huck’s Heros honoring another one.

John Bernard Arnold III of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was a World War II Navy veteran and a man of deep faith and patriotism. He never married and had no children or living relatives. So when he died on May 6th the age of 98, his friends at the Garrison Veterans Home put out a call for pallbearers and attendees to come to his military funeral.

We won’t tell you what happened next, but you can see it at the link. Imagine us giving him a final salute, too.

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