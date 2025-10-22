Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition includes updates on President Trump’s White House renovation, a poll of Mamdani supporters, a criminal referral for ex-CIA Director Brennan and more.

And he said, the things which are impossible with men are possible with God.

Luke 18:27 KJV

U.S. NEWS

Yesterday brought two stories that are still breaking at this writing. Last night, a driver was arrested at the White House after ramming into the Secret Service gate. President Trump was inside, a few hundred yards away. The vehicle was searched and determined to be safe. The investigation is ongoing, so watch for more information to come.

Also, in Los Angeles Tuesday, an illegal alien who had previously escaped custody was pulled over by ICE agents and tried to evade arrest by ramming his vehicle into a federal law enforcement vehicle. Officers fired in self-defense. The detainee was injured in the elbow, and a US marshal who was assisting was hit in the hand, possibly by a ricocheting bullet. Of course, anti-ICE protesters quickly got in the way (one of them did some of the broadest acting since silent movie days to convince people an ICE vehicle had run over him), and word is that they’re gathering at the hospital. We hope there won’t be more to come on this story, but there probably will. Meanwhile, we pray for the full recovery of the injured.

Hillary Clinton’s Fake Outrage: You can tell it’s a slow news week when the best thing Democrats can find to be OUTRAGED!!® about is that President Trump is building a $250 million ballroom in the East Wing of the White House, using his own money and that of various donors instead of the taxpayers’.

A photo appeared of construction crews demolishing the outside façade of the structure, which is on the far side of the White House complex. That photo prompted claims that Trump is tearing down the White House and it’s “illegal,” with Hillary Clinton posting, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

Okay, some fact checks: Over a dozen Presidents have made alterations to the White House. Obama himself complained of having to rent an expensive tent because there was no place for events, like the ballroom Trump is building. That’s another reason why politicians hate Trump: he actually does the things they only talk about, from building a ballroom to enforcing immigration laws.

Among other alterations: FDR put in a swimming pool, which Obama replaced with a basketball court. And there was a major renovation under Harry Truman. So many alterations had been made that load-bearing walls had been removed. Truman complained that his daughter’s piano fell through the floor and he was afraid the White House might collapse on tour groups.

As for Hillary, her post got blitzed by many critics, pointing out that if the Clintons think the White House is so sacred, why did they rent out the Lincoln Bedroom to donors while Bill fiddled with interns in the Oval Office, and then they stole the furniture when they left?

We’re just amazed that Hillary doesn’t know that demo comes before construction. Thanks to Trump, she has plenty of free time to watch HGTV.

U.S. POLITICS

New Yorkers who don’t want an anti-Semitic socialist mayor can thank the Democrats’ mass immigration policies for the rise of Zohran Mamdani. A new survey by Patriot Polling found that Mamdani has a whopping 62% support among New York voters who were born outside the United States. Among native-born Americans, Cuomo leads with 40% and Mamdani has only 31%.

Click the link for more on the poll, as well as a lovely photo of what would be described as Mamdani giving the “Heil, Hitler” salute if he were a Republican.

Never Happens?!?: It seems as if we’re constantly reporting on things happening that we were assured did not or never do happen. Time for another one:

Texas did a review of voter rolls and identified 2,724 illegal aliens who were registered to vote.

But as Stephen Green of PJ Media notes in that linked article, that’s not the biggest news. What’s really important is how they found this out. The Trump Administration has given states free and direct access to the DHS’ Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database, which identifies legal residents to prevent entitlement and voter fraud. Green reports that until very recently, Washington didn’t share resources with states to help identify voters’ citizenship status.

Which prompts the biggest question of all: WHY? If the federal government has a way for states to quickly and easily block illegal aliens from voting, why didn’t they let anyone use it until Trump was elected? Just speculating, but maybe certain people hoped that not removing illegal voters from the rolls would prevent Trump, or anyone like him, from being elected at all. Now, as Green suggests, let’s see California and New York use that database to check their voter rolls. That’ll be the day!

INVESTIGATIONS

Criminal referral for ex-CIA Director Brennan; Hunter blames Trump for his sweeping pardon: So, another shoe drops from this centipede. First, in breaking news on Tuesday, former CIA Director John Brennan has been referred to Attorney General Pam Bondi for criminal prosecution by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio.

In his letter to Bondi, Rep. Jordan said, “We write to refer significant evidence that former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan knowingly made false statements during his transcribed interview before the Committee on the Judiciary on May 11, 2023. While testifying, Brennan made numerous willingly and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA.”

This was testimony relating to the bogus Steele “dossier.” As the letter spells out, “Brennan falsely denied that the CIA relied on the discredited Steele dossier in drafting the post-election Intelligence Community Assessment.” As we know now, it was at Brennan’s insistence that information from the “dossier” was included in the ICA. Some at the CIA had pushed back against that.

Brennan was set on furthering the false narrative that, as the revised ICA states, “Russia ‘developed a clear preference’ for President Trump and ‘aspired to help’ him win the election.”

Of course, we all know at this point that the fictional Steele “dossier” was financed by the DNC and Hillary’s campaign and was not real intelligence. In 2023, then-Special Counsel John Durham said that investigators with the FBI did not corroborate even one “single substantive allegation” in the dossier, even though it was continually cited in FISA applications to surveil former Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

As Jordan wrote in his letter, “In July 2025, the Trump administration declassified numerous documents showing that the ICA’s main findings were false and that the Obama Administration knowingly fabricated the findings for the purpose of undermining the Trump administration.”

Wow, Jordan includes a piece of Brennan’s testimony that’s quite amusing now, given what we know about his active role in getting the dossier into the ICA: “...I was not involved in analyzing the dossier at all. I said the first time I actually saw it, it was after the election. And the CIA was not involved at all with the dossier. You can direct that to the FBI and others…It was [the FBI’s] purview, not ours at all.”

Jordan asserts that this is false testimony. “Ultimately, according to documents declassified by the Trump administration, the decision to incorporate information from the Steele dossier in the ICA ‘was jointly made by the Directors of CIA and FBI...Brennan’s assertion that the CIA was ‘not involved at all’ with the Steele dossier cannot be reconciled with the facts.”

Both Comey and Brennan made the ultimate decision to include information from the Steele dossier in the ICA. Brennan, in particular, was the one who insisted on this. Yet Brennan made the unfortunate call to deny before a congressional committee the role it had been given.

Brennan went even further, to testify, according to Jordan, that the CIA was “very much opposed to having any reference or inclusion of the Steele dossier in the ICA.” Actually, Brennan, as head of the CIA, was the one applying pressure to others in the IC to have it included. Was he not part of the agency he himself headed?

There’s more in Jordan’s letter, some of it earlier, beyond the statute of limitations, but included to illustrate a “pattern” of lies. In May of 2017, for example, Brennan testified before the House Intel Committee, under questioning by then-Rep. Trey Gowdy, that the Steele dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of the intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Committee assessment that was done.”

“In sum,” Jordan writes in this masterful letter, “Brennan’s testimony...was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts.” After referring it to the DOJ, he signs off, in true Trumpian style, “Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”

