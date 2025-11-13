Wednesday, as House Republicans were taking the vote to end the shutdown, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 documents related to wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting three emails that appeared to implicate President Trump. It was treated by friendly media as a “bombshell” story, but it quickly fizzled like a wet firecracker.

In a nutshell, two of the emails are so ambiguous as to be meaningless and were between Epstein and discredited “journalist” Michael Wolf, a Trump enemy whose Daily Beast story about Epstein introducing Trump to his wife Melania had to be retracted. In the third, Epstein told his accomplice Ghislane Maxwell that “[REDACTED VICTIM] spent hours at my house with (Trump.)”

That might be worrisome if you could actually believe Epstein and if it hadn’t quickly been revealed that the name Democrats redacted was that of Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim who sadly committed suicide and can’t respond. But she did testify under oath in a deposition that she met Trump at Mar-A-Lago through her father, she never saw Trump and Epstein together, she never saw Trump at Epstein’s house, and Trump was never inappropriate towards her in any way. In her posthumous memoir “Nobody’s Girl,” Giuffre wrote that Trump helped her make extra money as a babysitter for families renting homes at Mar-A-Lago, and he “couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there.”

President Trump called the fumbled attack an attempt to use Epstein to distract from the Democrats’ disastrous government shutdown. He’s also called for releasing all the Epstein grand jury testimony, but it’s been blocked for privacy reasons by judges.

But Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee made an offer to Democrats, if they’re serious about making the Epstein documents public. He took to the House floor and called for a UC (unanimous consent) vote to fast-track the release of all remaining Epstein files. What happened? He said the Democrats “blocked it, oddly enough.”

Burchett said the Democrats had control of those files for four years and if they contained anything damaging to Trump, they would’ve leaked them. Now, they posture and demand their release, claiming Trump is hiding something -- but when Republicans try to release them, the Democrats block it. He concluded, “This is politics...They ought to be ashamed of themselves, but they’re probably not.” To which we would reply, “Probably?!!”

