Good morning! Today’s newsletter includes more news about the DC Pipe Bomber, a look at Nick Fuentes’ online popularity, Jasmine Crockett and more.

U.S. POLITICS

Photo credit: MSN.com

Fake News Fuentes: We have long believed that the narrative that the MAGA movement is “fascist” or “white supremacist” was just a lazy attempt to discredit it by political opponents who had no arguments other than slanderous name-calling. But it wasn’t helped when we started seeing some jerks appear who did babble on like racists and Nazis, claiming to be part of MAGA. We suspected that they were either self-aggrandizing phonies or outright moles. And now, we have the proof.

The Network Contagion Research Institute, a nonpartisan cyber-social threat watchdog, released a report showing that the rise to prominence of controversial “influencer” Nick Fuentes was not a grassroots phenomenon but the result of a surreptitious coordinated effort by “synchronized amplification networks, anonymous booster accounts, foreign engagement farms, and a media ecosystem that mistook manufactured noise for genuine political momentum.”

His posts sparked huge numbers of retweets, nearly half of which came from nations like India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Indonesia, “all of which are hubs for low-cost engagement farming.” And, we believe, none of which are home to a large population of actual MAGA voters. But the media, always eager for any story that makes Trump look bad, swallowed it whole.

This X post has much more on the report, but the important thing to remember about Fuentes’ alleged popularity and influence is that famous quote from Elaine on “Seinfeld”: “Fake, fake, fake, fake!”

Here’s proof that God answers Greg Gutfeld’s prayers: Jasmine Crockett is running for Senate…in Texas!

After frontrunner Colin Allred bowed out to save the party from a divisive primary, Crockett made a last-minute decision to run, becoming the latest of many Democrats who have zero accomplishments but think they deserve a big promotion. She announced her bid with a bizarre video of her staring off into space, then turning and staring into the camera, as we hear a voiceover of President Trump repeatedly calling her a “low I.Q. person.” If she okayed that ad, then he’s likely correct.

FYI: Crockett was elected to the House in a deep-blue, largely minority district of South Dallas which is not representative of the state of Texas, which went for Trump over Kamala Harris by 56-42%. Allred, who was considered the strongest challenger Ted Cruz has faced and who got massive outside campaign donations, lost to Cruz by 53-44.5%.

While the thought of Crockett running is amusing, and the thought of her winning is terrifying, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted, “She’ll be pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda & get crushed by the Republican nominee for Senate. The Texas political cemetery is filled with blowhards like her who have no idea what it’s like to run statewide. On the bright side for her, maybe she’ll end up with a job on ‘The View.’”

Even an anonymous Democratic strategist said she has “no shot to win” and “If you’re looking for a good way to light $50 million on fire and lose by 15 points, then Jasmine Crockett is your candidate.” Better that than that she wins and sets billions of taxpayer dollars on fire.

RELATED: One of the biggest worries among Republicans is that Democrats will win back power in 2026, not because they have good or even popular policies (spoiler alert: they don’t), but because their far-left base is all fired up to vote while MAGA voters might stay home without Trump on the ticket.

The White House has recognized this, so Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced that Trump intends to “campaign like it’s 2024 again” to get Republicans elected in the midterms. She said midterms are usually about local officials and not who’s in the White House, but “we’re actually going to turn that on its head” by having Trump campaign as if he’s on the ticket, to motivate his supporters to turn out.

That seems like a wise plan, considering that the only principle the Democrats have these days is “We HATE Trump and everything he does, even arresting murderers!” Every vote they cast seems to be to shake their fists at Trump. It’s not mentally healthy, but it has to be countered. In that sense, Trump truly is on the midterm ticket. His supporters need to be reminded that if the Dems retake the House and/or Senate, there will be no more “Make America Great Again,” just endless investigations and impeachment hearings. If you feel unmotivated to vote because you think Trump isn’t getting enough done with Senate Democrats filibustering his agenda and nominees, imagine them actually being in charge.

This is not evidence of wrongdoing: We are admittedly partisan, but we like to think that we’re also fair and accurate. So we wanted to comment on a story about photos appearing of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar posing with a Somali illegal alien who was recently busted by ICE and has an extensive criminal history.

We don’t know if Walz or Omar have any connections to this man, but we want to note that a photo of a political figure or other celebrity standing next to someone else is not evidence of wrongdoing. People in that position pose for photos all the time with people they don’t know and never see again. It’s just part of the job, and one that some celebrities handle with a lot more grace than others. We’ve had dinner in restaurants with Amb. Huckabee when fans approached the table to ask for a photo or autograph. He’s always happily complied, and we’ve never seen him do a criminal background check on anyone first.

To be clear: We’re not absolving Walz or Omar of any connections to the massive fraud in Minnesota. We’re just saying that smiling into a camera for 1/125th of a second while standing next to a stranger proves nothing, just like attending a party that Jeffrey Epstein also attended years before he was arrested. In that case, it’s the people who still hung out with him after he was released from prison who raise our eyebrows. Looking at you, George Stephanopoulos and Katie Couric…

INVESTIGATIONS

Biden FBI identified pipe bomber in April 2021, did not pick him up; Alina Habba back at DOJ in new twist: Yesterday, we summarized Matt Margolis’ story at PJ Media that said the evidence needed to identify the J6 pipe bomber suspect had been “available for years” and that the media is even now trying to spin a phony narrative about him.

Today, we learn that the Biden FBI under the direction of Christopher Wray apparently knew the identity of the bomber as far back as April 2021 but for some reason decided not to take him into custody and charge him with crimes. As you know, the Trump FBI took him into custody last week and is holding him on the charges of using an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials.

They say his arrest didn’t result from any new evidence, but from information the Biden FBI had early on. The 30-year-old suspect was identified by his phone pings and transaction history on his credit cards.

The wannabe-bomber (whose name we will not publicize, as is our policy) has reportedly confessed to planting explosive devices near the DNC and RNC headquarters the night before Trump’s rally and the subsequent riot.

As reported by Christina Laila at The Gateway Pundit, “The affidavit released by Kash Patel’s FBI revealed Biden’s FBI had to have known [this individual] was the pipe bomb suspect.” She goes on to explain how the suspect’s cellphone connected with cellphone towers consistent with being in the area of the DNC and RNC.

(Just a thought: the suspect made several calls while getting ready to place the bombs. That’s not at all consistent with the idea of a lone wolf. WHO WAS HE CALLING? If Biden’s DOJ could demand to know who every Republican in Congress was calling during this time, why not ask who the alleged bomb-planter was calling?)

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House subcommittee investigating this, posted its own report and compared that to the FBI affidavit released by Patel. Loudermilk asked on X, “Did Biden’s FBI identify [the suspect] in April 2021? It sure looks like it might have when you compare our pipe bomb report to [the suspect’s] affidavit.”

If you haven’t seen investigative reporter Julie Kelly’s latest video update, posted Friday, on the pipe bomber case, don’t miss that.

Kelly was somewhat disappointed that the initial press conference by the Justice Department and FBI was lacking in details and left many ends hanging. It seemed mostly to be about the cooperation and teamwork involved in solving the case, which of course is commendable, but we have SO MANY QUESTIONS about the case itself. As Kelly says, “...it doesn’t answer a lot of the questions that I am still going to be pushing for, and I don’t want anyone to believe that my work on this is done or that I consider this a closed matter. It is not. If anything, this raises more questions.”

Noting, as we have, that the suspect was frequently on the phone during his wanderings around Capitol Hill, Kelly has a hard time believing that this then-25-year-old individual acted alone. She also wants to know if there are any ties between him and those who “discovered” the devices the next day. They include the Capitol Hill police officer who “discovered” a device on the ground next to a bench near the DNC entrance and Karlin Younger, the woman who was going back and forth doing laundry when she “discovered” the RNC bomb.

One of the biggest questions we have is why the bombs were discovered so late, after a couple of bomb-sniffing dogs had (amazingly) failed to pick up the scent at the DNC earlier on January 6, prior to Kamala Harris’ arrival there. Of course, the other big question is why Kamala went there in the first place. That has never been addressed.

Kelly has heard “some suggestions” from Rep. Loudermilk that he thinks the actual explosive devices were placed not on the night of the 5th, but on the 6th, so they could be “discovered” close to the time the election certification was getting underway.

Also, she can’t get over the cover-up that was done by the Biden FBI and DOJ, by apparently shutting down this case in 2021. It took “a new set of eyes” that really wanted to find something to make the break in this case. “This appears to be the biggest scandal of all,” she says. “...They knew [in 2021] from the cell phone, the purchase history, the vehicle, everything else that this was the guy...”

In her view, “they had to protect the insurrection, white supremacy, domestic terrorist...narrative as closely as possible, to the point where they buried this investigation.” Of course, that narrative doesn’t work very well when your suspect happens to be black and not a Trump supporter. They “pretended they were still interested, but they really weren’t.”

RELATED: You’ve probably seen the story about Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey, Alina Habba, being disqualified by a three-judge panel on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals and subsequently stepping down from that position after being sworn in this March. But there’s an interesting plot twist in the second act.

It’s true, Habba will no longer be directly overseeing cases in New Jersey, at least pending “further review” (Supreme Court?), but in the meantime she’ll be back in DC, at DOJ headquarters, serving as Attorney General Pam Bondi’s senior advisor overseeing all U.S. attorneys. Oh, and not only will she still have oversight of the District of New Jersey --- and all the other districts, haha --- but New Jersey will have to bow down to the THREE Justice Department officials who have replaced her. Be careful what you wish for, New Jersey Democrats.

As Bondi said in a statement, “The court’s ruling has made it untenable for [Habba] to effectively run her office, with politicized judges pausing trials designed to bring violent criminals to justice.”

Habba released a defiant statement accompanying her stepping down, blaming judges who have become “weapons for the politicized left.” She wanted no one to “...mistake my compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me. My fight will now stretch across the country...”

Interestingly, it seems Habba, who previously served as President Trump’s personal attorney, had wanted the New Jersey gig because she really is a Jersey girl. In her statement, she said, “Make no mistake, you can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you cannot take New Jersey out of the girl.”

RELATED READING: Jonathan Turley has a couple of new columns bearing directly on the state of the legal system in the U.S. First, if you’ve wondered why at least some of the most obviously corrupt judges (James Boasberg?) and attorneys (Andrew Weissmann?) haven’t been disbarred --- except for those who dared to defend President Trump, such as Rudy Giuliani, who DID get disbarred --- Turley might have the answer.

But first he explores some good news coming out of Texas: Texas Supreme Court justices are “exploring a radical change in bar admissions, seeking alternatives to the American Bar Association.” This cannot come too soon, in Texas and around the country. The Federal Trade Commission has even written to the Court indicating that they view the ABA as “an effective monopoly” in admissions to the bar. To cite one example, the ABA actually gets final say on whether a particular law school’s graduates are eligible to sit for the Texas bar exam and become licensed to practice law in Texas.

Turley points out that the ABA, like higher education and the media, has “moved steadily to the left” for decades. It’s not the voice of all lawyers any more than the American Medical Association is the voice of all doctors. Needless to say, if the brilliant Jonathan Turley hadn’t already sat for his bar exam long ago, the leftists who run the show would do their darnedest to make sure he didn’t qualify. Highly recommended reading.

And speaking of corrupt, partisan attorneys, Marc Elias will be making an appearance as DNC counsel to argue a case before the Supreme Court. As Turley reports, Elias is “more controversial than the underlying case...one of the most polarizing and controversial attorneys…”

Turley has long been a critic of Elias, “a previously sanctioned attorney,” he says, “who was also a key player in the secret funding of the Steele dossier, leading to the false Russian collusion scandal.” He runs through Elias’ sketchy history in this must-read piece.

Okay, so why hasn’t ELIAS been disbarred? And why is he arguing before SCOTUS, when he has used his big mouth to say some pretty nasty things about conservative Justices?

Read the details of the upcoming case, and you’ll fall down laughing at the thought of Marc Elias defending election integrity.

MORE U.S. COURTS NEWS

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in the case of Trump v. Slaughter, which challenges Trump’s authority as President to fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. But it has wider implications, as it could overturn a 90-year-old precedent called Humphrey’s Executor, which limits a President’s power to fire executive branch officials in so-called “independent agencies.” The DOJ attorney argued that since that ruling in the 1930s, these agencies have grown in power far beyond their original intent, to the point that the FTC is now making agreements with foreign countries and causing major separation of powers issues.

The SCOTUS has already made rulings upholding Trump’s firing power over executive branch employees, and judging from Monday’s arguments and previous statements by swing Justices Roberts and Barrett, legal analysts say it’s likely the Court will come down on Trump’s side, at least in part. The Epoch Times has a good recap, along with five major takeaways from the hearing.

Once again, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s comments drew the most criticism, as she argued that it is “not in the best interest” of American citizens to allow their President to fire PhDs and other unelected “experts” who run the government and know better than the President does.

We shudder to think of what the Founders would say about the idea of unelected and untouchable “credentialed” bureaucrats running the government while being immune to removal by the elected President. We also chuckle to think of how Andrew Jackson would have removed them.

Hat tip to Instapundit for alerting us to a couple of great X posts about her baffling logic. Like this one, asking that if we’re “transferring power to the President to fire administrative officials,” who is it being transferred from who currently holds all that power?

And this, correcting the AP’s unthinking use of leftist terminology: “Repeat after me: There is no fourth branch of government. There is no such thing as an ‘independent’ agency.”

