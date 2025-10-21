The Huckabee Post

Bobby
3h

Please Pray for all the Children, to be saved from all harms, and to be comforted, and blessed with the joy of Gods Love

Crystal
3h

I've always only asked for prayers for others on here, but tonight I think I might need some for myself. I'm really struggle with my mental health tonight. Like really struggling. I can't seem to bring myself out of this funk .. I am alone 99% of my life. I never used to be this way. My life has zero purpose. I have no friends, I work alone. I don't know how I ended up like this... please pray for me...

2 replies
