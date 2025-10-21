Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.

Exodus 14:14

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for me, that God would help me to get a home for Christmas. I have cats and I don’t want to give them to the animal shelter. They will euthanized them. I raised these cats from kittens. It will destroy me. No one will rent a house for me, since I have animals. I pray God give me a financial blessing to buy a house. There is nothing to impossible for God, I need his help. I don’t have anyone. Please pray for me.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina, and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Chad who is having work related problems and is stressing over them. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my husband and I. He told me that is going to leave me. I don’t know why, I asked him what did I do that was so terrible. He couldn’t tell me what was so terrible. I love him, but am not sure that I can live with him anymore. He also has a tendency to be narcissistic.

Please pray that my son, Philip, starts working soon and gets his life with the Lord in order.

I’m asking for prayers for my son Joshua to come home from jail. His hearing is December 17th. Motion to revoke probation, he’s been there since January. I’m asking everyone to agree with me for judge Tillett to have much favor and mercy on my son. God knows his heart, he came back to the Lord last October, Praise God for His mercy and goodness. Thank you all so much.

Please pray for my son Nick and his family to find the Lord.

Pray for Jon’s continued strength & focus in rehab.

Hymnal: Fairest Lord Jesus

Author: Anonymous

Listen:

1 Fairest Lord Jesus,

ruler of all nature,

O thou of God and man the Son,

Thee will I cherish,

Thee will I honor,

thou, my soul’s glory, joy, and crown.

----

2 Fair are the meadows,

fairer still the woodlands,

robed in the blooming garb of spring:

Jesus is fairer,

Jesus is purer

who makes the woeful heart to sing.

----

3 Fair is the sunshine,

fairer still the moonlight,

and all the twinkling starry host:

Jesus shines brighter,

Jesus shines purer

than all the angels heaven can boast.

----

4 Beautiful Savior!

Lord of all the nations!

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor,

praise, adoration,

now and forevermore be thine.

Thank you for reading and singing along.