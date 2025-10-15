First, in case you weren’t aware this was coming, here’s a heads-up about an important new documentary about the “Censorship Industrial Complex,” in cooperation with the media, and our own intel community’s involvement in “color revolution” both here and abroad. The Russia Hoax (the REAL “Big Lie”) was certainly a piece of that, created to damage Trump’s candidacy and help ensure a Hillary win in 2016 and later adapted to cripple Trump’s first term with relentless lawfare and an unwarranted cloud of suspicion. The film is called GOD COMPLEX, and it premieres Thursday, October 16.

We haven’t screened it in advance but see from the trailer that it features some of our favorite investigative journalists and watchdogs such as Mike Benz, Peter Schweitzer, John Solomon of Just The News, and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, among others. These are extremely reliable sources who have long had the inside scoop, so we have high expectations, to say the least. We’d also venture to say, even before seeing the film, that much of what it covers has been reported here at the Huckabee Post.

Even just in the past few days, we’ve had reports of FBI surveillance, initiated by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith’s investigation of President Trump, on U.S. Senators and one member of Congress. No telling how far this goes.

Of course, it should go without saying (but we’ll say it anyway) that, as with any documentary, only one side of the story is going to be presented. However, we’re not holding our breath to hear any “other” side that will adequately debunk the case “our” side makes here. (They might TRY to debunk it, or simply start calling it “debunked” or “discredited,” which is not at all the same as actually debunking it.) We’ll leave our own assessment of the movie until after seeing it, but it looks from the trailer as though the information it contains will already have been thoroughly vetted and conclusively verified.

A great deal has been declassified in recent months that confirms the original reporting on these stories. And Benz has already reported at length about the CIA’s “color revolutions” and how those strategies have been brought home to use against American citizens, especially President Trump. A sitting President had his Twitter and Facebook accounts frozen. And even now, we have AI being trained on material likely chosen to predispose it to “think” a certain way.

As Solomon says, “Our founding fathers could not possibly have imagined it.”

The film is produced by Big Picture Originals, whose website says, “We produce original films and documentaries with full editorial independence, funded entirely by our subscribers and free from any political affiliation.” Once the film is available, you can watch it for free here.

(NOTE: The documentary GOD COMPLEX is not to be confused with another movie, which we understand to be a very silly satirical film called THE GOD COMPLEX, from 2009. We have not seen it, but obviously it is a very, very different movie! Further, as we were digging for more information on “our” GOD COMPLEX the documentary, we found multiple other productions called also GOD COMPLEX, so maybe this wasn’t the best title. Again, the GOD COMPLEX you’re looking for was produced by Big Picture Originals and is being released on Thursday, October 16.)

Moving on...speaking of the weaponized intel community, “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, who tried to snare President Trump in two trumped-up (sorry), phony “insurrection” and “classified documents” cases that were both dismissed after Trump won re-election, is being called to testify by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

After finding out that Smith had a team of FBI agents tracking phone calls made by GOP legislators during the days surrounding the J6 rally, Jordan demanded that he testify about his “politically motivated investigations” into President Trump.

Jordan sent a letter to Smith on Tuesday saying that Smith’s testimony “is necessary to understand the full extent to which the Biden-Harris Justice Department weaponized federal law enforcement.”

“Among the disturbing tactics employed in that prosecution,” Jordan wrote, “your team sought to silence President Trump by restricting his public statements about the case, conducted an unnecessary and abusive raid of his residence, attempted to improperly pressure defense counsel with the promise of political patronage, and manipulated key evidence of the investigation.” (Of course, he included footnotes for all these; we’ll link to the letter.)

“Those actions undermined the integrity of the criminal justice system and violated the core responsibility of federal prosecutors to do justice.”

One of the comments, from “Catherine,” was this: “Oh, no, another strongly worded letter. Betcha Jack doesn’t change his weekend plans.” And it’s true, as Breitbart News reports, that several members of Smith’s special counsel team have already failed to fully cooperate with the Judiciary Committee’s questioning. If this little fish behaves this way, it’s likely the big fish will, too.

posted on the Judiciary Committee's own webpage, here's a write-up from FOX News Digital.

According to Jordan, former Senior Assistant Special Counsel Thomas Windom “refused to answer” how many other members of Congress were investigated as part of the Biden administration’s J6 probe of Trump. He also wouldn’t say if there were additional records pertaining to members who were “swept up in a legal process” pursuant to that investigation. Knowing what we know about how that can happen with FISA warrants, it seems likely to have happened here. If it hadn’t, wouldn’t he have just answered, “No”?

Likewise, former Counselor to the “Special Counsel” Jay Bratt took the Fifth Amendment approximately 75 times before the Judiciary Committee in May. According to Jordan, “He refused to answer key questions necessary for the Committee’s oversight, including whether the purpose of the classified documents was to affect the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, whether the raid on Mar-a-Lago was intended to capture political intelligence, who he met with during his three visits to the Biden-Harris White House, and why he pressured defense counsel using the promise of political patronage.”

Recall that Bratt is the one who is known to have really pressured his colleagues to go through with the Mar-a-Lago raid, questionable as it was. As for the ethics complaint relating to “political patronage,” this refers to attorney Stanley Woodward, who was representing one of Trump’s co-defendants, accusing Bratt of bringing up Woodward’s pending judgeship application while trying to get him to make his client cooperate with prosecutors. Very uncool, but apparently in keeping with Bratt’s aggressive style.

There were more questions about the political donations made by Bratt, which were all to Democrats. Even NBC News reported on this; hard to believe we’re actually linking to THEM. But this story isn’t as slanted as their usual --- though you’ll still catch instances here and there, won’t you, class? --- and it’s quite instructive to look back at how the raid was reported and the role of biased participants such as, yes, Jay Bratt. NBC even includes the infamous picture of those “SECRET” documents spread out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, a picture we know now was staged with red-lettered cover pages that agents had brought with them to add to the drama.

Very much has changed since that story was published. More about the REAL reason for the raid --- what the agents really were looking for --- seems about to be nailed down and made public. Jay Bratt apparently saw the writing on the wall, or at least his lawyer did, because he pleaded the Fifth months ago. So, what will Jack Smith do?

In his letter, Rep. Jordan demanded that Smith schedule an interview with the Judiciary Committee “as soon as possible, but no later than 10:00 a.m. on October 28, 2025.” We haven’t known if Smith was even in the country, assuming he might be back in The Netherlands, in his previous job at The Hague. Jordan’s letter to him is only addressed in care of one of the partners at Covington & Burling, the high-powered DC Democrat firm that has taken on Smith as a client, pro bono. They’ll probably find a way to get the letter to him, if they think he needs to be bothered.

Sure, Smith might weasel out of answering questions or even plead the Fifth. But the Daily Caller notes that Smith is also being told to turn over communications related to his work as “special counsel,” as well as documents and communications relating to his appointment. That needs to happen NOW.

TOMORROW: Follow the money: Kash Patel’s FBI investigates the sources of Antifa funding.

