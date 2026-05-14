Welcome to the Evening Edition. If you like what you read, please forward it to your friends and family. In today’s newsletter we cover:

NYC Spending | Election News | Health-Care Fraud | Anthony Fauci |The US-China Summit

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city had closed its budget deficit and would not need to impose the property tax that’s sending people fleeing. But it turned out this was done by getting bailed out with another $4 billion from Gov. Kathy Hochul, which means the taxpayers still covered it, just out of a different pocket.

Redistricting News Update: In the wake of the Supreme Court blocking race-based districts, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special legislative session for June to redraw House maps ahead of the 2026 elections.

Politico reports that Utah Senator John Curtis doesn’t like the “polarized” atmosphere in Washington (that’s when you actually take a side on an issue) and is exploring resigning after just 16 months to run for Governor of Utah.

Spencer Pratt continues to surge in the L.A. mayoral polls (and is releasing some of the best campaign ads ever, including an AI-generated “Star Wars” parody with Gavin Newsom as the Emperor and Mayor Karen Bass as Darth Vader plotting new ways to destroy the state once and for all.

Never Saw It Coming: In Ontario, Canada, a Liberal politician who spent years pushing mass migration and multiculturalism to the point where his own district is now only 40% white Canadians just lost his own seat to a Pakistani immigrant. His reaction: Claim the process wasn’t fair and contest the election.

Vice President Vance’s task force on fraud announced that it’s withheld a staggering $1.4 billion from fraudulent hospice and home health care providers across America.

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s preemptive Biden autopen pardon and the just-passed statute of limitations, several Republican Senators are demanding he be indicted following Wednesday’s testimony presented by longtime Fauci pursuer, Sen. Rand Paul.