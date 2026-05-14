Evening Edition: Spencer Pratt continues to surge
Spencer Pratt continues to surge in the L.A. mayoral polls, and is releasing some of the best campaign ads ever.
Welcome to the Evening Edition. If you like what you read, please forward it to your friends and family. In today’s newsletter we cover:
NYC Spending | Election News | Health-Care Fraud | Anthony Fauci |The US-China Summit
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city had closed its budget deficit and would not need to impose the property tax that’s sending people fleeing. But it turned out this was done by getting bailed out with another $4 billion from Gov. Kathy Hochul, which means the taxpayers still covered it, just out of a different pocket.
Redistricting News Update: In the wake of the Supreme Court blocking race-based districts, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special legislative session for June to redraw House maps ahead of the 2026 elections.
Politico reports that Utah Senator John Curtis doesn’t like the “polarized” atmosphere in Washington (that’s when you actually take a side on an issue) and is exploring resigning after just 16 months to run for Governor of Utah.
Spencer Pratt continues to surge in the L.A. mayoral polls (and is releasing some of the best campaign ads ever, including an AI-generated “Star Wars” parody with Gavin Newsom as the Emperor and Mayor Karen Bass as Darth Vader plotting new ways to destroy the state once and for all.
Never Saw It Coming: In Ontario, Canada, a Liberal politician who spent years pushing mass migration and multiculturalism to the point where his own district is now only 40% white Canadians just lost his own seat to a Pakistani immigrant. His reaction: Claim the process wasn’t fair and contest the election.
Vice President Vance’s task force on fraud announced that it’s withheld a staggering $1.4 billion from fraudulent hospice and home health care providers across America.
Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s preemptive Biden autopen pardon and the just-passed statute of limitations, several Republican Senators are demanding he be indicted following Wednesday’s testimony presented by longtime Fauci pursuer, Sen. Rand Paul.
President Trump, his top officials and the CEOs of about two dozen major American companies are in China for a summit with President Xi Jinping.
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Read this article, "Death row inmate who ate 3 last meals granted bond after Supreme Court overturned his conviction", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/sarah-rumpf, and as usual the lack of information is more damming then learning that bond was granted. For example, if this statement is true, "State’s claim that there is a strong case for guilt", by definition (innocent until proven guilty) he never should have gone to jail in the first place. Then there is the matter of Justin Sneed, the actual killer (who committed first degree murder) while Glossip was convicted of first degree murder but actually did not murder anyone. If Glossip did hire Sneed to to do the crime he's certainly guilty of "something" but not first degree murder and no one is "proven guilty" by the testimony of just one person except under the most limited of circumstances, and saving your own neck is not one of them. That's the "he said-she said" (only in this case "he said-he said") abuse conundrum that we seem to especially like today but will be forever false, and yes, guilty people will occasionally go free but that's the price for guaranteeing that innocent people are never the victim of anger, hate or any other vile emotion. Bottom line, a record of decades of poor judicial administration made worse by turning it into an argument against the death penalty.
Read this article, "Federal employees accuse USDA secretary of 'Christian proselytizing' in holiday emails to staff", https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/kristine-parks, which if the court handles it correctly and according to law should simply get thrown out. While I didn't get the message there is nothing in this account to indicate that Rollins made any demands or put any "work conditions" in this email, simply expressed a personal opinion to staff using a vehicle that reaches all staff efficiently. The personal opinion is covered by freedom of speech (like saying "good morning" or Merry Christmas") and using email is "management and efficient use of time and resources". Another example of a lawsuit that does not need a legal degree to recognize is frivolous.