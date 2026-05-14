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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
3h

Read this article, "Death row inmate who ate 3 last meals granted bond after Supreme Court overturned his conviction", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/sarah-rumpf, and as usual the lack of information is more damming then learning that bond was granted. For example, if this statement is true, "State’s claim that there is a strong case for guilt", by definition (innocent until proven guilty) he never should have gone to jail in the first place. Then there is the matter of Justin Sneed, the actual killer (who committed first degree murder) while Glossip was convicted of first degree murder but actually did not murder anyone. If Glossip did hire Sneed to to do the crime he's certainly guilty of "something" but not first degree murder and no one is "proven guilty" by the testimony of just one person except under the most limited of circumstances, and saving your own neck is not one of them. That's the "he said-she said" (only in this case "he said-he said") abuse conundrum that we seem to especially like today but will be forever false, and yes, guilty people will occasionally go free but that's the price for guaranteeing that innocent people are never the victim of anger, hate or any other vile emotion. Bottom line, a record of decades of poor judicial administration made worse by turning it into an argument against the death penalty.

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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
3h

Read this article, "Federal employees accuse USDA secretary of 'Christian proselytizing' in holiday emails to staff", https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/kristine-parks, which if the court handles it correctly and according to law should simply get thrown out. While I didn't get the message there is nothing in this account to indicate that Rollins made any demands or put any "work conditions" in this email, simply expressed a personal opinion to staff using a vehicle that reaches all staff efficiently. The personal opinion is covered by freedom of speech (like saying "good morning" or Merry Christmas") and using email is "management and efficient use of time and resources". Another example of a lawsuit that does not need a legal degree to recognize is frivolous.

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