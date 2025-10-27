The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
17m

Read this, "UC Berkeley class focuses on how ‘racial superiority’ shapes immigration law, anti-ICE rhetoric", https://www.foxnews.com/person/h/gabriel-hays, which is just another example of why absolutely no government money should be going to higher education, whether it's grants, contracts for services or student loans. It is illegal to ban these classes as it should be, but there is absolutely no justification, legal or otherwise, for supporting them. How many people would actually take a course from Berkely if they had to pay for it themselves? How many teachers would work for Berkely if they were paid what the college could afford without government assistance? It would probably not dry up all of this but it would certainly make a serious dent in it.

