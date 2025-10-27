Support our independent journalism. Become a paid subscriber today.

Senate Democrats continue to keep the government shut down, and it’s starting to hurt. Some flights were delayed over the weekend due to stressed-out air traffic controllers calling in sick. It now appears that Democrat leaders hope that if they can keep the government shut down until November 1st, when open enrollment for Obamacare begins, people will be so shocked by the higher health insurance premiums without government subsidies that they’ll blame Republicans.

Reminder: It wasn’t Republicans who invented Obamacare, or who called the bill creating it “The Affordable Care Act.” Derek Hunter at Townhall.com also points out that the people taking the biggest hit and whom the Dems want to protect with subsidies aren’t the poor or lower middle class, whose premiums will rise by up to a few hundred dollars. They’re people earning $85,000 a year or more – or as Democrats call them, “the rich who don’t pay their fair share” -- who are facing big increases if the taxpayers don’t step in to subsidize their health care.

Meanwhile, even the union representing government workers, which is about as reliably pro-Democrat as an MSNBC host, called on the Democrats to vote for the GOP’s continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels and reopen it already.