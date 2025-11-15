Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss more Democrats behaving badly, actress Sally Kirkland, Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s case, and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever-the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.

John 14:16-17

DEMOCRATS

Pictured: Eric Swalwell

Even More Democrats Behaving Badly: Maybe we shouldn’t have started running pieces about various Democrats facing investigations and indictments, because it’s starting to take over the entire newsletter. It feels like we’re writing a political version of the Police Gazette. So let’s try to rip through these as fast as possible…

A federal judge rejected New Jersey Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver’s claim of selective and vindictive prosecution for her (alleged) assault on ICE agents during a visit to a detention center, ruling that she “failed to offer clear evidence that the charges in this case had a discriminatory effect.” He also rejected her claim that the charges are “inextricably connected” to her legislative acts (performing an oversight inspection), since the altercation took place before her inspection actually began and was in a public parking lot outside the security gate. We might also mention that she has no legal right simply to show up and demand to inspect the facility without an appointment, but hey, we’re not attorneys.

An aide to Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth is under investigation for allegedly falsely claiming to be an attorney representing an illegal alien to get him released from ICE custody. The alien has a DUI conviction and has already been deported four times. The aide is suspected of lying about being his attorney and falsifying a DHS form to get him released.

Finally, Rep. Eric Swalwell, who built his name on trying to jail Trump and his supporters, and who has ambitions to become California Governor (hey, they elected Gavin Newsom, so apparently, anybody can do it), is reportedly being investigated by the DOJ for alleged mortgage fraud. Predictably, Swalwell claimed he’s the victim of a Trump vendetta, “Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come.” Ward Clark at Redstate.com has more.

No charges have been filed, and it’s possible nothing will come of this. But if we were Swalwell, we wouldn’t be so quick to link our name to those above, since we have already seen some of the evidence against them.

INTERNATIONAL

Why “Made In China” Is Not A Symbol of Quality: Watch an astonishing video of a massive 758-meter bridge that China’s government touted as a miracle of engineering collapse and plunge into a river (Don’t worry: it had already been evacuated.)

Yet another archeological discovery confirms that the Bible isn’t a book of fairy tales, it’s a history book.

TRIBUTES

Sally Kirkland RIP: I’m sad to report that actress Sally Kirkland died Tuesday in Palm Springs at 84. She had been in hospice after falling in the shower and injuring her ribs and foot last week. She was also suffering from a bone infection and dementia.

While Kirkland never became a major star, she had an incredibly long career in movies and TV, appearing in movies both hailed (“JFK,” “Bruce Almighty,” “The Sting,” “The Way We Were”) and panned, as well as recurring roles on such TV series as “Roseanne” and “Days of Our Lives” and bit parts on every show from “Kojak” to “Three’s Company.” Starting with her movie debut in Andy Warhol’s “The 13 Most Beautiful Women” in 1964, she never stopped working, even when the roles were small or in low budget indies.

The high point of her career came in 1987 when her pre-social media self-promotion campaign landed her a surprise Oscar nomination for the indie film “Anna.” She told the Huffington Post, “At the Oscars, there were all these movie stars emerging from their limos, and then there was me. I felt like Cinderella. The greatest part was the feeling to be in the same Oscar category of these women that I was a huge fan of — Meryl, Glenn, Holly Hunter and Cher, who I used to roller skate with in the ’70s.”

Personally, I think it was some much-deserved recognition for a hard-working actress who was game to take on any role, even if it didn’t come with tons of money and fawning by the press. Rest in peace, Sally.

U.S. COURTS

UPDATE! Remember the name “Hannah Dugan”? She was the Milwaukee County Judge who is facing federal charges for helping an illegal alien defendant escape from her courthouse while ICE agents were being distracted. It resulted in the agents having to chase him down in the streets, where they or bystanders might have been endangered.

She attempted to get the case dropped on grounds that judges are immune from lawsuits for things they do in their official capacity in their courtrooms. But two federal judges have now considered her argument and rejected it, because this didn’t happen in her courtroom, helping criminals escape federal officers isn’t part of her official duties, and judges aren’t immune to criminal charges. If she didn’t know all that, she must be an even worse judge than we suspected. The jury is now being selected, and the trial is set to start next week, which we hope will serve as what Obama called a “teachable moment” to a lot of leftist public officials who think they can interfere in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Speaking of anti-Trump judges, here’s a must-read article from Redstate.com examining four cases brought to block Trump Administration policies. The writer, an attorney, breaks down the unusually rapid scheduling of these cases, from filing to (of course) rulings against Trump, that seemingly defy all court precedents and traditions. Why, it’s almost as if they’re shopping for leftist judges who will fast-track cases, take the plaintiffs’ word for whatever they say about Trump, and rush out rulings blocking Trump policies without bothering to follow the standard legal procedures.

U.S. NEWS

After two Indian nationals with California-issued commercial drivers licenses caused trucking accidents that have killed six people, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that he has revoked 17,000 (!) commercial licenses given to “dangerous foreign drivers” by California.

If you think 17,000 is a shocking number, that’s just the beginning. That link above includes a map showing all the states that are giving drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens, including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Virginia, Minnesota, Illinois and most of the Northeast. As if traffic in New York weren’t scary enough.

X Post of the Day! When leftists whine on X about Elon Musk not deserving the billions of dollars he’s made, point them to this. It’s a tally of how many jobs Musk has created through his various companies, how much he pays in salary to over 200,000 workers, how much his companies pay to more than 1,000 suppliers who create many more jobs, and how many billions of dollars his companies contribute each year in tax revenues. It makes us want to say to all the Musk haters, “And what did YOU contribute to society today?”

Gallup reports that 40% of women aged 15 to 44 would like to flee America permanently. That’s four times higher than in 2014.

Considering the way they’ve been voting, that would be a great thing for America. But we suspect they would quickly discover that America is not the dystopian racist nightmare that they imagine it to be, nor are other nations the enlightened socialist paradises their college professors told them about. For instance, if they actually moved to Gaza, they would quickly discover what would happen to “Queers for Palestine” in Palestine.

We suggest these women listen to this L.A. liberal who was so brainwashed about how horrible Trump would be that she moved to Costa Rica, which you’d think would be a good place to live. But it turns out that actually making a living there is a lot harder than staying there in a beach resort, and she found out to her horror what real poverty looks like and just how blindly privileged she was to be born in the USA. Now, she’s desperate to come back. Sorry, we gave your space to a grateful, patriotic immigrant who actually followed the laws.

NOTE from Huckabee Post writer Pat Reeder: Another of my relatives on the Hale side of the family was author Edward Everett Hale, who wrote “The Man Without A Country” (1863). All these ungrateful Americans who want to flee the USA should give it a read sometime. No, I don’t earn a royalty.

This is an interesting article about some brave conservative college students at William & Mary who have come out of the closet and are launching a Turning Point USA chapter, and how they’ve been greeted with smears, insults and protests from the “tolerant” left. One young woman notes that the inappropriate comments and attacks have been mostly on social media, “but in person I haven’t really had any kind of interaction that was as bad as online, as I mean it’s face-to-face versus online, so like they’re definitely more scared to say something in person.”

That’s a very astute point on a number of levels. The rise of “anti-social” media has created bubbles of group-think that allow people to shut out differing views. That makes it easier to vilify the hated “other,” with whom you never interact. It also creates distance and anonymity, which encourages people to say the most hateful, threatening things without the risk of saying it to someone’s face and possibly getting a well-deserved punch in the nose. It’s easy to be a big, bad “social justice warrior” when you’re hiding behind a keyboard in your mom’s basement, or even gathering in masked groups to assault unarmed people going into a meeting. The former is just lame, but the latter is actual fascism.

We’d like to make clear that we go to great lengths not to fall into the trap of unfairly vilifying people on the left or mischaracterizing their views, just to gin up outrage. We don’t limit our reading to conservative sources; we look at sites that present the left with full sympathy. When we see an outrageous alleged quote, we hunt down the full original quote to ensure that it’s accurate and in context. Sometimes, we choose not to run a quote or story that other conservative outlets might “pounce” on because we don’t think it’s entirely accurate or fair.

That said, if we do run a lot of stories about how bad the Democrats’ rhetoric or behavior has come, you can rest assured it’s not just poorly-sourced political propaganda. They really have become that awful.

It reminds us of something told to us during the Clinton years by a local news anchor. He said he ran a Clinton scandal story every day. We asked if that wasn’t biased journalism. He replied, “Heck no. I get six a day; if I were biased, I’d run all of ‘em.”

It’s long been said that universities, even in red states, are continuing their racist DEI practices banned by the Trump Administration, only hiding it by using different terms. But if you’re going to engage in deceptions like “creative naming,” it’s probably not a good idea to talk openly about it in front of a hidden camera.

U.S. POLITICS

We’re seeing a lot of stories about individuals and businesses preparing to flee New York City before socialist Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor. But as one wag noted, New York already had a failed socialist mayor who nearly destroyed the city; he just went by the name of Bill DeBlasio. In other words, while we have no doubt that Mamdani will accelerate the leftist-caused downward spiral of New York, it’s been going on for quite a while already, and now we have the receipts.

Unleash Prosperity’s aptly-named “Vote With Your Feet” project released a study showing the loss and gain to various state tax bases from residents fleeing one state to move to another – in most cases, from blue states to red states. The study looked at the cumulative income gains and losses over a 10-year period.

From 2011-‘12 through 2021-’22, New York lost a net 1.757 million residents to domestic migration, California lost 1.632 million, Illinois lost 881,012 and New Jersey lost 350,111. By contrast, Florida gained 1.591 million, Texas 1.268 million, and North Carolina 520,615. All those fleeing taxpayers took with them taxable incomes of $517.5 billion from New York and $170.1 billion from New Jersey.

Spokesman Steve Morse said, “New York and New Jersey combined have lost two-thirds of a trillion dollars in net income and purchasing power over the last decade due to moving vans departing these states. This has been one of the greatest wealth losses for one region in American history.”

And just wait until Mamdani gets into office and Dallas opens its own stock exchange next year. Dallas is already being referred to as “Y’all Street,” although our Dallas-area writers assure us that you don’t hear ‘y’all” too often in Dallas. Maybe they should have built the stock market in Fort Worth. They already have the Stockyards.

RELATED: One of Mamdani’s mind-numbingly stupid ideas is to send social workers to respond to 911 calls. The New York Post reports that a pilot program for that has already been operating since 2021. And guess what? It’s a huge failure. We’re shocked.

WEEKEND EDITION

Since Alexis Wilkins is in the news this week for suing media outlets that made false claims about her relationship with FBI Director Kash Patel, we linked to her appearance on “Huckabee” on TBN. So for this Saturday’s look back, let’s keep that rolling with this performance that she shot as an online-only exclusive. This is Alexis doing “Half as Cowboy” with Trey Corley and the Music City Connection and Amb. Huckabee on bass.

Weekend Music Picks

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

The last time it was my turn to pick music, I chose acapella recordings that show off the beauty of the unadorned human voice. So this time, I thought I’d do the opposite. No, I don’t mean atrocious vocals by current pop singers and rappers. I’m talking instrumentals. There are many I could choose, from “Take Five” to “Wipeout,” but I decided to pick some great but lesser-known choices from several different genres.

Let’s start with the man who’s given generations of kids their first taste of jazz, Vince Guaraldi. Nothing calls up memories of childhood like the music from “Peanuts” holiday specials. “Linus & Lucy” would be the obvious choice, and my favorite from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is “Skating.” But this is a wonderful number that’s equally famous, although few know its title: “The Great Pumpkin Waltz.” It’s from the Halloween special, but its nostalgic, autumnal feel makes it perfect for Thanksgiving, too.

Next, one of my favorite performers ever, the great blind guitarist and folk singer, Doc Watson. Laura and I saw him live once, in the small listening room venue Poor David’s Pub in Dallas. We sat about 10 feet away from him, and I honestly felt as if I was in the presence of a genuine American icon, like being in the room with Abraham Lincoln. If you don’t know him, go stream as much of his music as you can (there’s a lot, and his vocals are what it would sound like if rural America itself were singing.) But first, listen to his dazzling flat-picking instrumental of “Sweet Georgia Brown” and prepare for your jaw to hit the floor.

Finally, few songwriters have the rare talent of creating melodies so catchy that they don’t need words to be memorable (this may be why so few songs even have melodies anymore.) Among those who can are Richard Rodgers, George Gershwin, Paul McCartney and Elton John. Another is one of my favorite rock singer/songwriters, Marshall Crenshaw. I’ve written before of hearing him sing a new song one time and still having it stuck in my head months later. No wonder he occasionally writes instrumentals. From his terrific album “Miracle of Science,” here’s his guitar theme to an imaginary TV series, “Theme From ‘Flaregun.’”

News You Can (Maybe) Use: YouTube chef Brian Lagerstrom demonstrates how to make all the traditional dishes of Thanksgiving. There’s even a link in the description to obtain a PDF of all the recipes for free.

In a disturbing turn for musicians, a French polling firm asked 9,000 people to listen to three music clips, one of human-made music and the other two fully AI-generated. Ninety-seven percent of respondents couldn’t tell which one was made by humans.

To be fair, if it was a pop song released in the last ten years or so, saying it was “created by humans” is a pretty big stretch.

Brave New World: The #1 song on Billboard’s “Country Digital Song Sales” chart is by a band created by artificial intelligence. We don’t think Hank done it this way.

