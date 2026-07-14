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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth).

Ephesians 5:8-9

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

HYMNAL: He Keeps Me Singing

Author: Luther B. Bridgers

Listen:

1 There’s within my heart a melody;

Jesus whispers sweet and low,

“Fear not, I am with you, peace, be still,”

in all of life’s ebb and flow.

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Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,

sweetest name I know,

fills my every longing,

keeps me singing as I go.

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2 All my life was wrecked by sin and strife,

discord filled my heart with pain,

Jesus swept across the broken strings,

stirred the slumbering chords again. [Refrain]

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3 Though sometimes He leads through waters deep,

trials fall across the way;

though sometimes the path seems rough and steep,

see His footprints all the way. [Refrain]

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4 Feasting on the riches of His grace,

resting ‘neath His sheltering wing,

always looking on His smiling face,

that is why I shout and sing. [Refrain]

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5 Soon He’s coming back to welcome me

far beyond the starry sky;

I shall wing my flight to worlds unknown,

I shall reign with Him on high. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along