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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth).

Ephesians 5:8-9

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Asking for prayers for Brian and Cherrie.They are struggling financially.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my FIL. He has just had surgery over the week and recovery might take a while. Would appreciate prayer apt heal faster and have his health restored. Thank you in advance

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Pete and thst melanoma is not spreading and can be excised. Pray for him as he had some pain and is in hospital, pray he is safe and gets out soon. Love him🙏🏻

Please keep my uncle Earnest in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through back surgery tomorrow, Tuesday 5-5-2026.🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Please pray for carol she is starting her journey home to Jesus. Pray for a peaceful journey.

My dad’s eczema still has not yet recovered n bleeding. I will take him to emergency unit of public hospital tomorrow morning 5/7 hope we won’t have too wait for a long time n can see dr. Please pray for healing. I still can’t get a job n failed 20 interviews. I can’t get a perm job in 10 yrs and worked on a contract 2-3 months every yr so I have huge debts. May God have mercy on me n my dad. May God help me to get a job n no one shut the door n I can work till I retire n debts free. Pls pray God help me to solve the debts problem n my dads health n my health n cancer free. Thanks.

Please pray for my granddaughter who is dealing with a circle of anxiety and gut dysfunction which just keep feeding each other...she's at the point of being potentially suicidal. Thank you.

Please pray for Karen as I go to the cardiologist next week and will possibly have to have heart surgery. Please pray God will heal my mitral valve.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for Pete, who recently suffered a stroke.

Please pray for Craig. Stomach cancer. His wife and family need him. 🤲

Pray for my wife Terry and my good friends Al and Bob who have multiple issues with gut, kidney and cancer issues.

Prayers for Paula who recently had open heart surgery and is recovering, due to go home from the hospital today.

Prayers for Jenny who has had recent surgery for a brain aneurysm and is still hospitalized and currently dealing with severe headaches and spasms.

Prayers for Phil who is fighting stage 4 metastasized prostate cancer

Please say prayers for me as I have struggles snd cannot find peace. Trudy. Pray for healing of Pete’s melanoma problem.

Prayers for Tim who has cancer with a problem with colon blockage, receiving a stent today and if that is insufficient will require surgery. Prayers for healing.

Please pray for my son John in his new position at work. He has a presentation to a company tomorrow.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Chais. He has significant ongoing physical challenges which require frequent surgeries. It is likely he is facing yet another one but our God is faithful. Pray also for his mother Stephanie who has been steadfast with his care. God bless.

Prayers for my mother fallen at emergency room with a hip or pelvic bone fracture has alteizmers 96 years young. Prayers for my brother to have wisdom and guidance. Due to my health condition can’t be there. Request prayers thank you

Pray for Rudy Giuliani Americas mayor.

Hymnal: When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder

Author: James Black

Listen:

1 When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more,

And the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair;

When the saved of earth shall gather over on the other shore,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.

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Refrain:

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.

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2 On that bright and cloudless morning when the dead in Christ shall rise,

And the glory of his resurrection share;

When his chosen ones shall gather to their home beyond the skies,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there. [Refrain]

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3 Let us labor for the Master from the dawn till setting sun;

Let us talk of all his wondrous love and care.

Then when all of life is over and our work on earth is done,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there. [Refrain]

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Thank you for reading and singing along