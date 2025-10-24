Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Ephesians 4:32

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

I have a thank you for part of my prayer request. The bone stimulator I need for my broken leg is coming tomorrow. Now please pray that it makes the bone grow and heal so I can get home sooner. Thank you all for your prayers and I will be praying for you. God bless you all. Cora

Please pray for a young woman (E) who has been recovering from a serious car accident. The Lord saved her life and is helping her through a long recovery. She just learned today she is being laid off. Please God help her with medical bills, stress of looking for a new job, continuing physical issues, insurance etc. Open a new door for her, we lift her up to You Lord. Thank you all here. Prayers for all.

Please pray that my Dad and I will be discharged from our nursing home. Medicaid will not cover long term care for us for a long time. We would rather live in an apartment independently. But we will need money to do this. Pray we can get help.

I would so appreciate urgent prayers asap for a dear friend who is missing and none of us have heard from him, his name is Dave M. , in 4 days and was suppose to be on an airline flight last Monday evening, but checking with the airlines they had no passenger by his name on the flight and since then only got a garbled message once and nothing since and we need God to protect him from all harm and to please help him in all ways from all evil people and or medical conditions that maybe he is in some hospital but we do not know where and prayers that God in his mercy will have Dave be able to contact myself, Eileen...or his friend Josh or other family members down in Florida and let us know what is going on and where is presently. Thank you all and praying he is found and is okay soon!!! God bless you all for your prayers too!!

Please pray for my nephew, Fahad, that he may be fully healed by our Lord. He is currently experiencing kidney failure, metabolic dysfunction, and blindness. Please pray that his wife, Stephanie and their children find strength, through our Lord, to endure the challenges they are facing. May God hear all of our prayers 🙏

Please pray for my niece Rachel that her demons leave her in Jesus’ name and that our lord fully heals her, her husband, and children’s minds, bodies, and spirits.

Asking for prayers for my grandchildren, all teenagers, for salvation. I truly believe Jesus is going to call us out soon. God bless all of you. Praying for all your needs. Jeanie

I am to have another brain implant November 11th. Pray for the wisdom the doctors need to perform this surgery with good results.

Prayers for my daughter as she is seeing a psychiatrist that I am very concerned about. She is somewhat troubled by I don’t think she needs to see a psychiatrist. May she repent and return to the Lord Jesus Christ and use the gifts He has given her, especially playing the piano so beautifully Blessings to one and all.

Please pray for my friend Cindy who is going through a difficult divorce after 28 yrs of marriage (husband unfaithful). Lord help her keep her eyes on You, her Hope and identity in You (not being harmed by his nasty blame and comments) and responding according to Your will for her. Help her daughter see the truth and stay close to You! The enemy is at work here.

Praise the Lord that he’s fixing relationships in my laws side and praying for SILs health. May God bless yall who are praying for my family’s needs.

Prayers needed for my son going through a difficult divorce that he didn’t want but only asked for honesty and counseling but she could not respond. Very sad for him and I have to let go and let God. Who is the judge of the world. Amen. Oh dear Jesus hear my prayer 🙏

Please pray for me to get help with a hernia, I’ve had for 7 years. Thank you and God Bless 🙏 . Karen

Asking for prayer for healing my legs. Need to be able to get around better. As my kids are trying to put me in assisted living. I’m only 75. My grandparents and my Father all lived on their own until God took them home.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

My Husband Larry needs prayers as he might have Lung Cancer. Connie Yost

HYMNAL: O How He Loves Me

Author: Johnson Oatman

Listen:

1 I have a Friend, a precious Friend,

Oh, how he loves me;

He says his love will never end,

Oh, how he loves me;

---

Refrain:

Oh, how he loves me,

Oh, how he loves me;

I know not why, I only cry,

“Oh, how he loves me.”

---

2 Why he should come I cannot tell,

Oh, how he loves me;

In my poor broken heart to dwell,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

---

3 He died to save my soul from death,

Oh, how he loves me;

I’ll praise him while he gives me breath,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

---

4 He walks with me along life’s road,

Oh, how he loves me;

He carries every heavy load,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

---

5 He has a home prepared for me,

Oh, how he loves me;

With him I’ll spend eternity,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

