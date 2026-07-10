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Jack's avatar
Jack
2h

Jack needs prayer for deliverance from porn addiction. Please help

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Jackie VANCE Jolly's avatar
Jackie VANCE Jolly
2h

Tony Montes.. His Mother just passed away from a heart attack.

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