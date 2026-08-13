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Vickey Lewis's avatar
Vickey Lewis
5h

Please pray for Dewey, his attitude to be positive, his body to be healthy, and his FAITH in God to be extremely strong. In the name of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, Amen.

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Thomas Eugene Roberts's avatar
Thomas Eugene Roberts
2h

Thank you for praying for my daughter Bridget. For several weeks she couldn't walk. Was in the hospital for over 5 weeks. Now she is home walking with a walker going outside and getting better every day.Thanks so much for your prayers.

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