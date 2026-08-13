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Daily Bible Verse

In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of his grace; Ephesians 1:7

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

I always feel dizzy recently. Pls pray no cancer recurrence, no cancer in my life.

Please pray for my daughter, Courtney, that she will find the Lord and happiness in this life.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary to have the Lord heal her lungs from COPD. Pray for Bob to heal his cancer. Pray for Billy to heal his cancer. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for my daughter, Vicki who is having her thyroid out today. This is a serious surgery. Thank you and God Bless you all.

Please pray for my husband Jim. In hospital with congestive heart failure and acute kidney disease. Had first dialysis today. Another tomorrow. Pray for healing and good care for him. Thank you

Unspoken prayer request for my brother Ronny for healing in Jesus name amen

My brother-in-law got cancer a few years ago. He didn’t trust God. He has been sick recently. Please pray God healing him n trust God n quit smoking n completely heal to continue to go to working as my sister n my nieces need him. My sister is a housewife n my nieces studying in degree.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

This is Lee. I’m still praying for total healing of cancer and now I had to have all surgery without being put to sleep so I’m praying for total healing and peace in all of the world.

Can you please pray for my husband Scott? He had a cyst removed from his back and they took the stitches out yesterday. He didn’t have a bandage of any kind when he left. Half of it is a deep, open wound. Pray I can get my anger in check. I don’t understand why they let him leave like that.

My wife as she takes care of her mother (who has dementia). For strength and wisdom and deep and healing rest for her. Wisdom for myself to know how to best support my wife.

please pray for Ron. He has had two heart attacks in two years and his last operation left his lung damaged. He gets shortness of breath and gets dizzy, and the doctors have no answers. Thank you.

Please pray for my daughter, Kristina, that she will find the Lord and happiness in this life.

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. This situation causes me great anxiety & sadness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. May God bless each person who prays & all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Kraig

Please pray for E .. spiritual healing and rescue.

Please pray for sisters Tina and Trina. Neither one has been feeling well lately. Please pray for little boy John in Nigeria. Lord, we thank You for Your loving-

kindness, grace an mercy. Thank you all here.

HYMNAL: Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing

Author: Robert Robinson

Listen:

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1 Come, thou Fount of every blessing,

tune my heart to sing thy grace;

streams of mercy, never ceasing,

call for songs of loudest praise.

Teach me some melodious sonnet,

sung by flaming tongues above.

Praise the mount I’m fixed upon it

mount of God’s redeeming love.

---

2 Here I find my greatest treasure;

hither by thy help I’ve come;

and I hope, by thy good pleasure,

safely to arrive at home.

Jesus sought me when a stranger,

wandering from the fold of God;

he, to rescue me from danger,

bought me with his precious blood.

---

3 Oh, to grace how great a debtor

daily I’m constrained to be!

Let thy goodness, like a fetter,

bind my wandering heart to thee:

prone to wander, Lord, I feel it,

prone to leave the God I love;

here’s my heart, O take and seal it;

seal it for thy courts above.

The Psalter Hymnal, 1987

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