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If you do happen to see any mainstream media reports about former FBI Director James Comey being subpoenaed again, be advised these will have been written to push the ironic narrative (conveniently identical to Comey’s own narrative) that Trump has politicized the Justice Department.

This new subpoena was issued last week, not by Congress like his previous subpoena but by a grand jury in Florida’s Southern District. That choice of location comes because it deals in part with the Mar-a-Lago raid and the “classified documents” case. The left doesn’t like the venue because this is the court headed by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who has ruled in Trump’s favor before, and, as the “reasoning” goes, who on earth would EVER rule in favor of Trump who wasn’t totally MAGA-brainwashed? Judges are supposed to rule against him every time.

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As reported by NBC News, Comey “has been subpoenaed in connection with a wide-ranging investigation being run by a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Florida. The probe, which focuses on an earlier investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and other prosecutions related to President Donald Trump, is being led by Jason A. Reding Quinones, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. The sprawling probe has been dubbed a ‘grand conspiracy’ investigation by Trump allies.”

“...NBC News reported in August that Attorney General Pam Bondi directed Justice Department prosecutors to investigate actions surrounding the 2016 elections. While the statute of limitations would normally bar a probe into actions from a decade ago, Trump allies have argued that officials they believe were part of a conspiracy took steps in furtherance of a conspiracy within the five-year statute of limitations.”

To that we would say it’s not just “Trump allies” who would make the argument that a grand conspiracy was underway to GET TRUMP. It’s longtime observers. The Justice Department keeps coming up with more and more evidence of this conspiracy, especially now that those “Prohibited Access” files have been discovered. And, as Matt Vespa at Townhall says of Comey, “The only thing that both parties agree on is that the man sucks: Republicans hate him over the Russian collusion nonsense, whereas Democrats think his Clinton email server probe cost Hillary the election.”

In other words, the sanctimonious James Comey really is persona non grata in Washington DC these days. Whatever way the legal system deals with him, he might not have many defenders of either political persuasion in Washington DC. And that seems fitting: now that he’s made his bed, he has to lie in it.

Rusty Weiss at RedState talks about this, too. As he reports, sources told Axios that “the subpoena zeroes in on Comey’s role in drafting the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian election interference, which portrayed Russia as having influenced the 2016 election in favor of Trump. That assessment also incorporated the infamous and widely debunked Steele Dossier.”

And this update is just for our subscribers who write in saying they don’t care to hear anything more about this until people are in jail: LOOK, THE DOJ IS WORKING ON IT. Reportedly, the “grand conspiracy” investigation has issued more than 130 subpoenas, including those targeting such former intel officials as Comey and former CIA Director James Brennan. This is, Weiss says, “all aimed at building a prosecutable case.”

We’ve said this over and over: Keep in mind, if the DOJ doesn’t perfectly construct this incredibly complicated grand conspiracy case --- if prosecutors don’t dot every “I” and cross every “T” --- some judge or panel of judges, or even the Supreme Court, is going to toss it out. To quote Buck Sexton, formerly of the CIA, “It’s not what you know, it’s what you can prove.” So let the feds do this on their own timetable and get every detail right.

Weiss points out the central role played by the now-infamous 2017 Intel Community Assessment, saying it’s “impossible to overstate” its effect in undermining Trump’s first term as President. He quotes Ben Smith at RedState as saying that the assessment “shaped the national conversation. It fueled years of investigations. It cast a cloud over an incoming president before he had even assembled his Cabinet.”

Tulsi Gabbard has been particularly outspoken on this issue. “The Russian Hoax” was a lie, she has said, asserting that it “was knowingly created by the Obama Administration to undermine the legitimacy and power of the duly elected President of the United States.”

Moving on...U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts has made headlines lately for his obvious bias, most recently by blocking the new, less onerous pediatric vaccine recommendations from JFK Jr.’s Health and Human Services Department. (What do you bet this ruling will be his next one to be reversed by a higher court?) His judicial overreach moved Athena Thorne of PJ Media to dub him the “Go-To Federal Judge for Anti-Trump Lawfare.” We ourselves have wondered if, as many times as he’s been reversed on appeal, he has any capacity for embarrassment at all. Apparently, he does not, or else he just doesn’t care if he can further his own political agenda.

Thorne explains that leftists hold onto power even after losing elections by “seating as many reliably leftist activist judges as they could, so that they had places to go when they wanted to overthrow the ability of the incoming administration to do what it was elected to do.” She alleges that former defense attorney Murphy is one of these --- “a trusty, rusty monkey wrench for the left to throw into the Trump machinery whenever it likes.” She also points out that he never had served as a judge before being nominated by the Biden White House.

This Biden nominee was one of 22 whom the lame-duck Senate approved before the new Senate was sworn in on January 3, 2025. It was a straight party-line vote; no Republican could in good conscience support him. “...Since he was admitted to the bar in 2006,” Thorne writes, “Murphy spent his entire career defending drunk drivers, fraudsters, sex abusers, drug traffickers and other assorted scumbags as a criminal defense attorney.”

This is consistent with what was reported at the Free Beacon: “As a defense attorney, Brian E. Murphy defended rapists and violent criminals while leading a firm that touted its ability to protect the ‘reputation’ of convicted sex offenders.”

Jonathan Turley has a new column admonishing Murphy for his order halting implementation of the new HHS vaccines, actually using the name “Murphy” to reference Murphy’s Law, the principle that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. In this case, he says that if anything can be used against the Trump administration, it will be used against the Trump administration.

Turley says this vaccine case “could become one of the most significant” of Trump’s appeals.

Judge Murphy, as we’ve said, seems to think he’s the expert who must speak up to the rest of us ignorant unwashed in favor of “The Science.” Never mind that “The Science” has been wrong so many times. In Turley’s words, “[Murphy’s] criticism is laden with assumptions about the ‘correct’ answers to questions governing vaccines.” It’s the same with Murphy’s rejection of RFK Jr.’s selections for the new advisory board, calling them “distinctly unqualified” when they appear eminently qualified. Ironic, considering Murphy’s scant qualifications for being a federal judge, much less a pretend doctor.

There’s much more detail in Turley’s column, which is a must-read when you have time.

Our favorite judge of all, DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg is in the news again as well. As FOX News reports, he’s decided to change the rules for grand juries and their indictments.

Boasberg issued a list of demands, the sort of thing he’s gaining a reputation for doing. His demanded changes came just days after a grand jury decided not to indict those members of Congress dubbed the “Seditious Six” for making a video warning U.S. service members not to follow Trump’s “illegal orders,” when of course they could not identify one such order. U.S. Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro had sought the indictments and calls Boasberg “an activist judge.”

Check out the details at Liberty Daily.

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