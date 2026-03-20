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Becky
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WHY is it so hard, or even impossible, to get rid of these appointed judges who 1) don't have any experience or expertise in ANYTHING except defying the laws of the United States, 2) are on vendettas against President Trump and so many other dedicated Americans, and 3) are convinced that their Job One is to release as many actual criminals back into society as they possibly can, to wreak as much havoc and damage to as many victims as they can - and then deny the victims actual justice? Surely, SOMEONE can judge the judges, and exercise some REAL justice against the BAD ones!

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