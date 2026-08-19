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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Florida is the Republican model and the Democrat warning sign. Byron Donalds moves toward the governor’s mansion. Ashley Moody gets a socialist opponent she should beat decisively. Ryan Elijah removes the risk of the Cory Mills scandal. The GOP primary vote dwarfed the Democrat side. Florida counted fast, delivered clarity, and showed what a functioning red state looks like. Meanwhile, Democrats are stuck explaining why their party keeps producing candidates who sound like campus grievance committees with ballot access. Nixon will scream racism when she loses. Vindman can blame anything but voters. Florida keeps moving right.

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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
2h

Thank you. As a resident of Alaska I say VOTE YES ON 2

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