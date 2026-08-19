This is our election update. We will send more news coverage later today.

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Across America

Photo credit: John Raoux|AP

On Tuesday, primary elections were held in Florida, Alaska and Wyoming. You can find the latest vote tallies in the major races here.

And Fox News has a round-up of the top takeaways from Tuesday’s results.

The biggest news of the night came from Florida, where socialists scored one out of three on their attempts to take over the Democratic Party, skin it alive, and wear it during October campaign season as a Halloween costume.

Running in a newly-drawn district, longtime Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz defeated socialist radical Elijah Manley, who came in third despite raising nearly $1 million in donations. It must’ve just killed him to take all that dirty capitalist money. And incumbent Rep. Jared Moskowitz beat his socialist challenger Oliver Larkin by 2-1.

But the big story of the night was that state Rep. Angie Nixon, a ranting, race-baiting, radical socialist, beat the establishment-backed candidate, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, by nearly 12 points, despite being outspent 10-1. Vindman was the key witness against President Trump in the bogus Ukraine phone call impeachment, so apparently, Democrats don’t like him any more than Republicans do.

As for Nixon, she may be the one for hardcore leftist Dem primary voters, and the Dems will spend big to try to mobilize young deluded voters into turning out for her. But it’s hard to imagine her winning a statewide Senate race in Florida against GOP candidate Ashley Moody, who is already the incumbent, having been appointed to fill Marco Rubio’s unexpired term. It’s worth noting that while Nixon won big in her primary, over 400,000 more total votes were cast in the GOP primary.

One recent poll showed Moody leading Nixon by 8 points. At this point in 2022, Rubio was trailing his Democratic opponent by 4 points and he went on to win with 57% of the vote. Republicans can’t be complacent and will have to fight hard and push to turn out their base. But our predictions are that Moody will win and that Nixon will blame her loss on white supremacy and, probably, Elon Musk.

In other major Florida races, Trump-backed Rep. Byron Donalds won the GOP nomination to replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis. Donalds will face Dem nominee David Jolly, who switched from the GOP to the Democrats, a move that in Florida is akin to moving from the Fontainebleau Hotel to Motel 6.

(Side note: We’re not surprised at the rise of Rep. Donalds. From the start of his political career, he’s been consistently impressing us, as you can see here from his first appearance on “Huckabee” on TBN in 2023.)

But Trump’s endorsement didn’t prove to be magic for every candidate. It didn’t help Rep. Cory Mills, who lost his bid for a third term to former Orlando news anchor Ryan Elijah. But it’s not clear whether Trump might have regretted that endorsement, as Mills was dogged by ethics accusations that sparked some fellow Republicans to call for his resignation. He refused and the Dems sniffed a possible pick-up; but the voters replaced him with Elijah, which should take that issue off the table.

Wyoming is America’s reddest state, so most of the GOP nominees are considered shoo-ins to win. But Trump took a loss when his chosen candidate for Governor, Megan Degenfelder, lost to state Senator and former state House Speaker Eric Barlow. Trump scored an endorsement win when his pick, Rep. Harriet Hageman, won the nomination to replace retiring Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

Finally, Alaska’s elections have posed a unique problem for the Republicans because the “ranked choice” voting system that was imposed (and should be repealed) often means that multiple candidates split the vote, allowing a Democrat to win despite a majority of the voters being Republican. Fortunately, one dirty trick didn’t work, and a candidate with an identical name to incumbent GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan (K-Tel soundalike Daniel J. Sullivan) tricked only 2.4% of voters, leaving the real McCoy – or Sullivan -- to face Democrat Mary Peltola.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.