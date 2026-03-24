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Richard Hines's avatar
Richard Hines
15m

Gee. Let's see if the election dysfunction can be explained.

1) Democrats open the borders to allow any immigrant free access to everything in our country and to flood states with democrat voters (because legal Americans won't vote for them any longer) and restructure voting districts from Republican to Democrat for better representation in Congress.

2) Despite cheating again in the 2024 election, Trump gets elected and defeats the most miserable candidate (Harris) to ever (dis)grace the Democrat party.

3) Trump wants to remove those that came into our country illegally, committing crimes and fraudulently milking our generous resources for their own gain, stealing them away from law-abiding citizens that pay for them.

4) The democrats' above strategy is now in jeopardy as they might lose their precious election-abusing illegitimate voters so they decide to shut down the economy until that removal process is withdrawn. Or they just want to make them all American citizens to avoid any hassle.

5) They also don't want to have their illegitimate voters recognized as illegal by having to show an ID to vote that that just might expose that they aren't even citizens of our country. However, they feel that mailing in a ballot automatically and unquestionably proves that the voter is legitimate. Look, there's a squirrel.

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