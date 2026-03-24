A few days ago, we did an update on what we know about China gaining access to American voter registration data prior to the 2020 election. Since then, investigative reporter John Solomon has elaborated on this in an interview with Glenn Beck.

“We’re finally finding out,” he said. “Congress had no idea; the President had no idea; the American people had no idea.” (Note: We’re not sure that’s quite true. China’s involvement might now be known, but the basic story has been out there, just not confirmed. Even Solomon noted later in this same interview that Just The News reported last June about FBI Director Kash Patel releasing documentary evidence about China sending tens of thousands of fake drivers’ licenses into Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to be distributed around the country, presumably for those names to be registered to vote and to “vote” for Biden in 2020.)

“We intercepted those,” Solomon said, “but it’s pretty sure that China either has a preference with the Democratic Party or some sort of alliance with the Democratic Party, based on what the FBI wrote.”

Solomon spoke about the story we’ve reported on agents at the CIA calling Trump “the vulgarian” and expressing unwillingness to share intelligence with him, even though that was their job. They were deliberately undermining Trump’s policies on China.

The White House hasn’t officially addressed this, but President Trump himself has put the evidence out on Truth Social and “raised concerns,” as Solomon put it. And Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board, chaired by Devin Nunes, announced on Monday that they’ll be investigating this. Also, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is seeking documentation for the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which he chairs. So more will be coming out about this...drip, drip, drip. To those who rail about accountability, we share your frustration but at the same time know that this is the necessary first step. We aIso know that sunshine is the best disinfectant.

Meanwhile, on Monday, President Trump spoke at a roundtable in Memphis, Tennessee, calling on the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act by including it directly into funding for the Department of Homeland Security through this September.

Voter ID is “part of homeland security,” the President observed. So, “we want voter ID, we want proof of citizenship as part of our funding.” Here’s an excellent essay at Conservative Playbook about why Trump is on the right side of this.

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From the piece: “President Trump’s insistence carries moral clarity. The ballot box is not a suggestion; it is the foundation of self-government. Protecting it is not optional. It is a national security imperative. If Congress fails to act, the consequences will extend far beyond one funding bill or one election cycle. They will touch the legitimacy of governance itself for years to come.”

In more election news, this out of California, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has opened an investigation into a potential discrepancy in the number of ballots cast in last year’s special election. This isn’t just a few votes here and there --- it adds up to about 45,800 votes.

As reported by Daniel Greenfield for Front Page, the sheriff’s deputies recently served search warrants at the Registrar of Voters, seizing multiple boxes of ballots from that election. And a superior court judge recently ordered the appointment of a special master to supervise them as they count all of the ballots. (The appointment of a special master is done to safeguard personal or classified information.)

In still more election news, this of the more dismaying variety, Georgia’s Court of Appeals has ruled that “while election leaders of Fulton County must appoint two county election board members from nominees provided by the county Republican Party, county commissioners have the freedom to reject names and ask for other sources.”

This way, the Democrat majority doesn’t have to seat any Republicans they decide are “MAGA extremists.” So now, in effect, Democrats are getting final say about everyone, of either party, who gets to sit on the election board.

Surely, you’re reminded of the same thing we are: when Nancy Pelosi refused to seat the two Republicans that had been chosen by the minority to serve on the January 6 “Select” Committee. This is exactly how the Republicans ended up with Trump-hating “Republicans” Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on the committee. That committee was a sham, and this ruling is, too.

RELATED READING: For when you have time, John A. Lucas on Substack has a detaiIed piece on the many ways eIections can be unfairIy infIuenced, jiggered with or outright stoIen, with a speciaI emphasis on the state of Virginia. “There’s more than one way to steaI an eIection,” he says. HighIy recommended.

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