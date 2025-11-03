The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
6hEdited

Someone help me please : Democrats in NYC think they have to choose between an islamo Marxist cry baby and a groping covid terrorist. They couldn't drag their finger down and vote for Curtis Sliwa who has loved and fought for that City all his life just like the great Rudy Giuliani. I guess the last Republican mayor of New York was so horrible in turning New York City ( after Trump rebuilt it in the 70s 80s and 90s) into the most law-abiding and safest big city on earth was too much for them to stand. And along with the firefighters and police was the hero of 9/11. I just don't get it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Collins's avatar
Tom Collins
5h

I have got to get me that new Abraham Lincoln Tee-Sweat shirt ...and the wording? Democrats have not been this mad since the Republicans FREED THE SLAVES. And if New Yorkers want to elect The marxist crybaby, I support yanking ALL federal funding ASAP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture