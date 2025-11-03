Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss day that state of the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races, the NYC mayoral race and the latest news on bestselling author, cartoonist and persuasion expert Scott Adams.

At 3 PM today we will send a second newsletter with additional news.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving.

Colossians 4:2

U.S. POLITICS

Photo credit: WTVR

Tuesday is off-year election day, with the most-watched races being in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City. In Virginia, we’ll see whether voters want to return to Democrat rule under white liberal Abigail Spanberger, who is promising higher taxes, getting rid of oil and gas, and a return to men in women’s sports and locker rooms -- or Republican military veteran and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is opposed by Barack Obama and the NAACP, apparently on the grounds that black Republicans aren’t really black. This is also the state where Attorney General Jason Miyares is being challenged by Democrat Jay Jones, who would be able to lay claim to being the state’s first chief law enforcement officer who believes in reckless driving and murdering your political opponents and their children.

In New Jersey, Republican businessman and former Representative Jack Ciattarelli is running against Democrat Mikie Sherrill. New Jersey has been blue for a long time, but there are indications that many voters are fed up with high crime, high taxes and skyrocketing energy bills, and polls are within the margin of error.

In New York City, polls show a comfortable lead for socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani, which is a testament to the weakness of his competition, the power of social media to sell fake images, the influx of foreign-born voters, the exodus of voters with any sense, and the carefully-cultivated ignorance of young voters in the fields of history and economics. Case in point.

Here’s a little required reading for youths on what socialism really is and its true gruesome results.

And if you really need 20 more reasons to vote against Mamdani, here you go…

While some Republicans are already despairing and giving up, let us strongly remind you that all polls are meaningless except one: the actual election. In too many races, Democrats win because only 20% of registered Republicans bother to vote. All of these Democrat candidates are the epitome of phonies and empty suits representing policies that would be utterly disastrous. And all of them can be kept far away from the levers of power, if enough people who reject their leftist insanity will just GO VOTE!

Trust us, it’s a lot better to stand in line at the polls on Tuesday than to have to stand in line at U-Haul to rent a truck to move to Florida or Texas.

RELATED: If New Yorkers decide to hurl themselves off a cliff by electing Mamdani, here’s what they’ll be getting…

This is a report from Fox News on the millions of dollars from the Soros machine, socialist organizations and radical Islamists that have gone toward selling the bland, smiling façade of Zohran Mamdani…

And even more from the Daily Mail, in a story Soros tried to kill.

Radical pro-Palestinian activist and noted anti-Semite Linda Sarsour warned that she would be “outside city hall” to hold Mamdani accountable if he doesn’t do what he’s promised to the groups backing him. That includes abolishing the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, which deals with terrorist threats, riots and violent protests, like the Pro-Palestinian protesters who attacked Jews.

Finally, the universities have done such a good job of miseducating students into thinking that capitalism is bad and socialism is peachy that socialists no longer even try to hide what they really are. An anti-Semitism watchdog group called the Canary Mission put out a video showing leaders of the “Democratic Socialists of America” declaring that they hate the Democratic Party, which they called “toxic,” and admitting they are infiltrating it from within to tear it down and use it as a tool to destroy America’s capitalist society.

The video calls this the “cuckoo analogy”: “In nature, the cuckoo survives by trickery. It lays its egg in another bird’s nest. The unsuspecting parents raise the impostor as their own until the cuckoo grows strong enough to push the true chicks out. The DSA is the cuckoo inside the Democratic Party.”

We’d say that the cuckoo would be a good analogy for socialists on a number of levels. Speaking of cuckoos, does anyone remember when AOC used to assure us that “Democratic socialists” were ENTIRELY different from “socialist socialists”? Well, those days are over (not that we ever gave her any credence from the beginning.)

They’re now so open about being socialists, if not outright America-hating communists, that their leaders from across the nation aren’t denying the claims in the video, they’re embracing them. They call it a “recruitment ad” and think it makes them “look cool” to young people. One DSA organizer said, “The DSA is an anti-capitalist organization with the long-term goal of taking state power.” Well, at least they’re being honest about their dishonesty.

We wonder how many young people realize that socialism not only invariably leads to oppression, poverty, injustice and inequality, it also means that rather than having an iPhone and Nike sneakers, you get to wait in line at a government-run grocery store that doesn’t have any food.

Still, we hope and pray that the rising tide of conservativism, the influence of TPUSA and the glaring bad example of their elders will result in the current young generation realizing how they’re being conned and rejecting it. They’re already returning to church, listening to music from the ‘60s and ‘70s on vinyl, and now rejecting the tyranny of cell phones, so they could represent the renaissance of common sense America needs to survive.

(NOTE: Kudos to Bill Maher for saying that when someone you’re dining with pulls out a cell phone at a restaurant, it’s as rude as reading a magazine when you’re trying to have a conversation with them.)

SCOTT ADAMS

Pray hard for Scott Adams, that he might receive life-extending treatment in time

by Huckabee writer/researcher Laura Ainsworth

UPDATE (below): Two words from President Trump: “On it!”

We’re longtime fans around here of bestselling author, cartoonist and persuasion expert Scott Adams. I never miss a day of his seven-day-a-week podcast “Coffee With Scott Adams” (CWSA), and quote him often in the Huckabee Post. He doesn’t think of himself as a conservative per se, at least not on every last thing, but offers a thoughtful big-picture take on a wide variety of issues, and he appreciates President Trump for his amazing skills and clear-headed views on many policies.

Scott was one of the few who predicted Trump would win in 2016. Yet I know I can listen to him every day and not get caught in an ideological “bubble.” His podcast is as close as one can get to a propaganda-free zone, and I have a feeling he would take that as a high compliment.

But on Sunday, his usual live “pre-show” on Locals and his CWSA livestream, normally found on a number of platforms, did not happen. For Locals subscribers like me, there are also two morning cartoon strips --- one of them a DILBERT from exactly ten years earlier --- that appear each morning, but they weren’t in my inbox, either. I thought the worst.

As you likely know --- we talked about it here in May after he announced it --- Scott has Stage 4 (metastatic) prostate cancer, and for long months has endured the pain associated with that grim terminal diagnosis. When he announced it, on the heels of President Biden’s own announcement to perhaps diffuse the attention he himself might otherwise have received, he had already known about it for some time and said even then, “Every day is a nightmare.” It got much, much worse.

Yet no matter what his level of excruciating pain, he always did his show, as it was what he most wanted to do and what kept him going. In recent weeks, because of the cancer taking root in his spine, his physical decline has been marked. Certainly there was no sign of mental decline, even with all the medication he’s been on. But in recent weeks, he’s experienced a creeping paralysis, first on his right side, which caused him to have to learn to draw with his left hand, and now affecting the fingers on his left. He knew he was on his way to becoming a quadriplegic without some kind of intervention.

There’s a promising new FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto that Scott has (finally!) qualified for, but he’s been having a ridiculously hard time with his insurance company getting it “in time.” This drug is not a cure, but he was hoping it might extend his life long enough for some new, better treatment to come along. In an update I found Sunday, he’s finally given in to his resistance to asking President Trump for help and, out of desperation, decided to do that.

He posted this on X: “On Monday, I will ask Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it.” Scott is “declining fast,” he said, his insurance company has “dropped the ball,” and doctors can’t seem to schedule the brief IV to administer the drug he’s finally been APPROVED FOR. (Editorial aside: What is wrong with them??) If Trump can get them to do it, he said, “That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”

Right now, he needs to be on Planet Pluvicto. My observation about this has been that, YES, Scott should play his “Trump card” right away because President Trump seems to be the only person in America who can get something done, and FAST. It’s time to pull out the big gun: the Donald Trump Cattle Prod.

I did find out why there was nothing from Scott on Sunday morning. Townhall’s story mentioned that there was no Sunday morning livestream because he had to go to the ER. No word on his condition since then, so please pray for Scott Adams.

In an update later on Sunday, Trump did not wait till Monday to get back on Scott’s situation. He had two words, “On it!” And HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wrote him back directly, saying, “Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.”

He received another reply from Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong about another new drug with “exciting data,” called Anktiva. This drug also calls for an individual FDA application, but he says he “will get that done.” Surely, he realizes that Scott’s condition is so dire, this application will have to be expedited.

Ward Clark at RedState has an answer to those who complain that Scott is getting special cutting-edge treatment because he’s famous, calling that a “canard” and saying that “the data doctors and researchers gain from these cases is invaluable. A treatment that gives a patient six more months today may, after study and refinement, gain a patient a year, then five years, then ten, as treatments are evaluated and improved.”

I would add that Scott went through the same lengthy approval process that any other cancer patient would be required to have. He endured tests that he says inflicted the most unimaginable pain he has ever experienced, and he was approved. So he or anyone else who is at this point in the process should GET THE TREATMENT.

So please continue to pray for Scott Adams. There is no one who has faced the hard reality of his condition and the accompanying pain with more grace than he has, and he has much wit and wisdom yet to offer. It’s hard to imagine writing the Huckabee Post without his daily insight.

