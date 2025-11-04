The Huckabee Post

John Wiles
3h

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. - Matthew 7:15

Democrats and Muslims. Get the illegals out and anybody who supports them at the same time.

Gloria Walsh
2hEdited

I am deeply disturbed and continue to be disturbed by people who don't vote. It is one of the few hopes we have of turning this nation around. I'm tired of reading and hearing of excuses for not voting. NO MORE EXCUSES! Because of these people refusing to vote, they have saddled the rest of us with the mess that is our local, state, and federal governments. They voted for the opposition by refusing to vote. It needs to stop now. GET OUT and VOTE! By not voting you are allowing this evil to continue to fester and grow! You are destroying the futures of the following generations; saddling them with insane debt and horrible corruption! Is this what you want for your children, your grands, and your great grands?

