Good morning/afternoon. In today’s edition we discuss the passing of Dick Cheney, Election Day and more.

RIP Dick Cheney

As we were going to press early Tuesday morning, news came that Dick Cheney had died at 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. We extend our prayers and condolences to his wife Lynne and his family, who were with him when he passed.

Cheney served as a Congress member, White House Chief of Staff, Defense Secretary and Vice President under George W. Bush during the 9/11 attacks and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. For years, he was vilified by the left, until his daughter Liz Cheney became the GOP’s most prominent Trump critic. Only then did he start being treated as a respected elder statesman by the media.

This is a breaking story; we’ll have more on it soon.

U.S. POLITICS

Pictured: A Communist in a Socialist’s clothing | Photo credit: City Journal

Election Day: Today is Election Day across America. Here’s a link to a Fox News page with continuously-updated coverage.

As always, we urge Republicans to ignore any polls or negative news about the prospects of GOP candidates and issues and turn out to vote as if your rights depended on it, because they do. Every race is determined not by polls but by turnout. If Republicans turned out in high enough numbers, they could overcome any Democrat poll lead, even the attempt in California to strip them of their representation via even more gerrymandering (As we’ve said before, the state motto should be “Taxation without representation is California.”)

Likewise, if enough Republicans would just go vote, they could avoid having their lives made miserable by leftist empty suit Governors in New Jersey and Virginia. It’s also important to vote even in small local elections that you think aren’t important. Radical leftists have realized that these elections are their entry point to worm their way into the political system and destroy America from within. Remember, we have AOC in Congress today because not enough people thought it was necessary to show up and vote for the establishment Democrat incumbent in the primary. So the socialists pounced. They’re like mice finding a tiny hole in the exterior of your home. Plug that hole by voting in every election.

Chris Queen of PJ Media has a MUST-READ piece about the importance of voting even in seemingly minor elections. For instance, early voting numbers are low in Georgia’s Public Service Commission races, but as he reports, if the radical green Democrats get elected to oversee power utilities, you’ll need a second job to pay your light bill.

New York City might be a special case, since there aren’t enough Republicans left there to beat the socialist anti-Semite disaster-in-the-making Zohran Mamdani. That’s why President Trump on Monday urged voters to back independent Democrat Andrew Cuomo over Republican Curtis Sliwa, after one poll showed that if Sliwa weren’t in the race, Cuomo would have a good chance of beating Mamdani.

Trump is no fan of Cuomo, but he wrote on Truth Social that his “beloved first home” has “ZERO chance of success, or even survival” under a communist mayor. He warned that if Mamdani wins, he will send only the minimum federal funding required to New York City, saying, “I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win.” He added, “A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Naturally, Mamdani tried to paint this as “the MAGA movement embracing Cuomo,” which it obviously isn’t, but do you really expect the truth from a socialist anti-Semite? Clearly, Trump isn’t embracing Cuomo; he’s urging voters to hold their noses and vote for the lesser of two evils, particularly when one of the evils is so much eviler.

Incidentally, this is a valuable lesson for casual observers of politics to note. Even though many mainstream Democrats know that Mamdani is a serious threat to the city, and his rise as the bland Trojan Horse of radical socialism represents a serious threat to America, many of them still swallowed their trepidations and endorsed him. Virtually all of them (other than maybe John Fetterman) put their party above the good of the nation or the people. Trump, who is routinely vilified as selfish and power-mad, is putting the good of New Yorkers ahead of his own party by endorsing someone he doesn’t even like and who doesn’t like him, but he’s still better than the alternative and the only option with a chance of winning.

Change in New Jersey: In other political endorsement news, former Republican New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean left office in 1990 and has kept quiet on politics for years, but he broke his silence to endorse Republican Jack Ciattarelli for Governor. Calling Ciattarelli a longtime friend who’s compassionate, decent and hard-working, Kean said, “New Jersey needs a change and needs a change badly. Jack Ciattarelli is that change.”

NBC News: Sources say Nancy Pelosi will not run for another term in Congress

NBC News reports that multiple Democrat sources are telling them that they believe Nancy Pelosi, 85, will not run for another term in Congress, after “serving” her San Francisco district for nearly 40 years.

Some critics say it’s about time and she should’ve retired years ago. Others who like her Mafia-style leftist politics want her to stay, with one anonymous California House Democrat saying, “I wish she would stay for 10 more years. I think she’s out. She’s going to go out with Prop 50 overwhelmingly passing, and what a crowning achievement for her to do that.” Yes, imagine leaving office with the crowning achievement of gerrymandering representation away from 40% of her state’s taxpayers. Democracy!

Of course, all of this is just speculation. We haven’t heard anything about retiring from Pelosi herself. Her latest public comments were another deranged, hateful rant at President Trump, railing, “He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

Actually, that seems rather mild for her, but after you compare someone to Hitler, it’s kind of hard to come up with anything worse.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The Trump Administration said Monday that it found a way to tap contingency funds to cover about 50% of the SNAP benefits that haven’t been paid because Senate Democrats have now voted FOURTEEN times against a continuing resolution to end the government shutdown.

So while Democrats repeatedly refuse to reopen the government, Trump has found ways to help get paychecks to military members and food to the poor and lower-paid working class. Is that really the story you wanted this shutdown to tell, Chuck? If so, bravo.

