How to Stop Students from falling prey to Socialism

We often hear that one reason so many young people are falling prey to socialism (aside from being brainwashed by their teachers) is that they feel the capitalist system is failing them. They were told they had to get college degrees if they wanted good jobs, and encouraged to take out huge student loans. Now, they’re saddled with crippling debt, and those degrees aren’t opening the doors to jobs that pay enough to ever get out of the hole.

Admittedly, that’s a serious problem, but electing people who will expand the very policies that raise taxes, kill jobs and wages, and make college ridiculously expensive and degrees useless (is anyone other than George Soros hiring people who studied how to overthrow the US government?) is not going to help. (Neither is getting a Ph.D. in Taylor Swift.)

And promises to pay off everyone’s student loans are just a bait-and-switch. Your student loan debt might disappear, but your tax bill will double or triple. Will that solve your problem? And talk about redistributing wealth from the poor to the rich! People who never attended college will pay higher taxes to pay off the college loan debts of lawyers and others at higher income levels.

We need action on a number of fronts for young people to be able to access the American dream. First, we do need to restructure student loans, so that rates are lowered and terms easier to handle. Government policies need to be aimed at helping grow the economy and encourage private sector expansion, so that jobs are plentiful and wages keep rising. And future generations need to be taught to be more judicious in choosing majors, or that maybe college isn’t the only alternative. There are many good-paying jobs in skilled trades that employers desperately need to fill (just ask Mike Rowe.) There’s dignity in all work, and it’s a heck of a lot better to be a busy, well-paid plumber or mechanic than an angry, unemployed poli-sci or gender studies major. They obviously have way too much free time on their hands these days.

Besides, as many of our recent political leaders have proven beyond a doubt, having an Ivy League degree is no guarantee of superior intelligence, ability or even basic competence. It might just mean that your parents bought the school a gym. Academic credentials are fine, but they don’t mean as much as native intelligence, a strong work ethic and an eagerness to learn.

Our founder, Amb. Mike Huckabee, likes to share the story of such a man. Before he entered politics, he worked with a fellow named Gary Underwood to build a community TV station on a shoestring budget. Gary had no formal education in television production, but he figured out things, like how to make work lights from Sam’s Club do as studio lights, and how to run lights and a camera off a car battery to do remotes. If he’d had formal training, he might’ve said it was impossible and given up. But since he wasn’t a “trained expert,” he found ways to do the impossible. Later on, he became the head of media operations for the Arkansas Governor’s Office.

There are people with more education than others, and who certainly think they’re smarter than the rest of us. But you’d be hard pressed to find people with more “smarts” than someone like Gary. Have you ever heard it said that someone was “educated beyond their intelligence”? We’ve got plenty of people like that. Washington is crawling with so many Harvard and Yale alums that if they could all get a tuition refund, they could probably pay off the national debt. And frankly, many of them should demand a refund.

It’s always been the case that some people figure out how to get things done, while others spend more time making excuses for why it can’t be done than it would’ve taken to do it. Intelligent employers will choose a smart person with a can-do attitude any day over one with an expensive education who lacks the resourcefulness to solve problems with whatever is available.

Remember the story of the eminent scientist who proved through incontrovertible laws of physics, gravity and aerodynamics that it was impossible for a bumblebee to fly? The bumblebee ignored all his arguments about how flying was impossible and flew anyway. The moral: If you want to succeed, be like a bumblebee and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t fly.

Don’t Believe the Conventional Wisdom

When a lie gets repeated so often that everyone thinks it’s true, it’s called “conventional wisdom” – maybe because it happens so often at political conventions. These days, the conventional wisdom is that far-left ideas are the accepted, objective truth and anyone who questions them is an extremist or a purveyor of “disinformation.” Don’t buy it.

Throughout the Bush-Obama era, the media kept repeating “failed conservative policies” until even a lot of so-called conservatives believed it. So the voters put Democrats fully in power. It resulted in a sluggish economy, depressed job growth, rising income inequality, reduced wealth and opportunities for minorities, rising class and racial divisions, and abroad, a decline in US prestige and leadership and the advancement and emboldening of our enemies, including a terrorist “JV team” metastasizing into the worldwide threat of ISIS. Not to mention big government schemes imposed against the will of the people. In Obama’s very first midterm election, voters gave the House back to the Republicans.

Polls began to show that most Americans wanted the government to do less and spend less. In France, where an actual Socialist was elected President, his huge tax hikes crashed the economy and made socialism as popular with the French as cheese in a can. The media were shocked when voters turned right in the next election. They should’ve known that nothing turns people off of socialism like actually experiencing it. Ask a Cuban or Venezuelan. Or soon enough, a New Yorker or Seattleite.

The elites responded by doubling down on the arrogance, condescension and name-calling of those who dared to challenge their divine right to rule. The people were forced to make their point even more clearly by shutting down large sections of the country with Tea Party protests, demanding their culture and secure national borders back, and finally by shocking the elites with the election of Donald Trump. The media, who assumed that everyone would vote for Hillary because everyone they talked to did, were shocked.

Trump reversed virtually every Obama policy. Result: ISIS was crushed, peace started breaking out in the Middle East, illegal immigration plummeted, the economy boomed, and unemployment for all groups fell to record lows while real wages rose for the first time in decades. It took the artificial shutdown of that economy due to COVID-19 to crush it. In 2020, a relentless, four-year media assault against Trump and…other factors…brought the Democrats back into full power. And just as the economy was starting to rebound, Biden brought back all the Obama policies on steroids, with wide-open borders added on top, and crushed it again.

And last November, fed-up Americans finally realized how they’d been bamboozled and returned Trump to power. The open border and mass illegal immigration we were told was insoluble was fixed within months. Inflation dropped, $8-a-dozen eggs were suddenly $2 again; gasoline was under $3; violent crime was dropping; other nations were lining up to give us better trade deals; and illegal alien criminals were being deported or self-deporting (despite the best efforts of the Democrat to keep them here, but…unclear…reasons.)

If you ever wanted a laboratory demonstration of whose policies work and whose don’t, you could just look at the past four Administrations. It’s like watching someone turn off the lights, turn them back on, then turn them off again, then on again.

While many Democrats and media members (but we repeat ourselves) tied themselves in knots trying to figure out how Kamala could have lost to Trump, the real mystery is why anyone at all voted for four more years of nation-destroying, economy-crushing “progressive” policies when they had just lived through such a perfect A-B-A-B comparison of failure and success and failure and success again. Now, they’re attacking Trump because in less than one year, he hasn’t already fixed all the damage Biden-Harris inflicted in four years.

It is a shame that voters have such short memories that they need to keep relearning the hard way that top-down, big government solutions and leftist utopian fantasies don’t work in reality. Young people can almost be excused for believing in socialism for the same reason they believe in the Tooth Fairy: they are empty vessels who get filled with whatever adults pour into them. The leftists certainly know that. Many parents are only now waking up to how dangerously remiss we’ve been in allowing leftists to take over our schools and fill those precious vessels with mental pollution. Like the survey that found that only 40% of 18-to-29-year-olds find it morally unacceptable to murder an insurance company CEO. Or another that found a majority of likely voters under 49 want a “Democratic socialist” President. (To clarify: A “Democratic socialist” is a socialist who’s hiding behind the adjective “Democratic.”)

But Republicans who promised small government and fiscal responsibility have let us down, too. Too many let deficits skyrocket, stuffed budgets with pork, and became cheerleaders for big government and disdainful toward the very Americans who put them in office. These so-called “conservatives” slammed Mike Huckabee in 2007 for not being a “real conservative” because he pointed out problems in the economy that were hurting working people and criticized the lack of oversight of Wall Street’s excesses. Two years later, the mortgage meltdown proved him right, while his critics wanted to spend $700 billion of our grandkids’ money to save Wall Street from its excesses. They abandoned government’s rightful role as a tough-but-impartial referee and use its power to pick winners and losers in the market. Is that “real conservatism?”

The truth is that voters didn’t turn their backs on conservatism, Republican politicians did. And despite the media’s claim under Obama that “We’re all socialists now,” Democrats didn’t sweep into power in 2008 by claiming to be government-bloating tax-and-spenders, but by swearing they’d changed and were now fiscally responsible (and how many times have we heard that yarn?) Of course, once they gave the Democrats Congress and the White House, voters quickly realized their terrible mistake and gave the House back to the GOP in the next election. But too many Republicans had already squandered their credibility, so when Democrats ballooned the deficit, they could deflect criticism by simply pointing at their opponents’ own record.

In 2020, the endless media assaults on Trump and the false messaging that Biden was a moderate centrist hoodwinked the voters yet again into putting the Democrats back into power. From his first day in office, Biden surrounded himself with leftists who couldn’t wait to bloat government, reverse all of Trump’s successful policies, open borders, raise taxes, spend money like water, regulate everything that moves, and turn the whole country into a coast-to-coast version of one of the failing cities Democrats have run for decades. Once again, it didn’t take long for buyers’ remorse to hit Americans harder than COVID-19. After learning the hard way, in November 2024, they resoundingly voted for Trump to come back and fix everything again.

For a localized example of this pendulum effect, look at New York City. It became a nightmare until voters finally replaced Democrat David Dinkins with Republican Rudy Giuliani. Under Rudy, the Big Apple staged a huge comeback that was kept going by faux Republican Mike Bloomberg. But by then, it had been a long time since the bad old days. New Yorkers forgot how bad it could get. So they turned over the keys to Dinkins protégé Bill DeBlasio, and as with Biden, they found out how fast things could turn sour. They still haven’t learned their lesson: they elected another Democrat who promised to fix things, but couldn’t. And how, they’ve leaped out of the frying pan and into the fire by electing an out-and-out socialist. Now, we’ll see how bad things have to get before New Yorkers finally yell for the Republicans to come save them again.

As George Santayana observed, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. No wonder Democrats hate teaching kids real American history.

From Jefferson’s belief that government closest to the people governs best to Reagan’s faith in free markets, from low taxes to letting markets instead of government make business decisions, conservative ideas work whenever they’re tried. Unfortunately, between our far-left “education” system and biased media outlets, we have too many young people who have not been taught real history or economics, which makes them easy prey for the false promises and tragically flawed policies of socialists.

Just as we hate seeing our kids have to fall, hurt themselves and struggle up, we hate to see them make terrible political decisions that will only harm themselves and our nation. We pray that they don’t have to drag us all through their experience of learning the hard way, and that they will see the inevitable failures of socialism in New York and Seattle (which will follow the failures of the socialist-but-doesn’t-admit-it Mayor of Chicago) and make a swift course correction.

For too long, these leftists have succeed in hoodwinking the voters into giving them power again and again, despite decades of failure. But once in power, they quickly remind people why they should never be entrusted with it. Let’s hope voters are reminded of that before the midterm elections.

As that great Republican Abraham Lincoln observed, you can fool some of the people all of the time (they’re called “progressives”) and all the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. And as the great rock band The Who said, “We won’t get fooled again.”

