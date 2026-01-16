By Kenneth Allard

Upon being commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army, and on every subsequent promotion, I swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all Enemies, foreign and domestic. That distinction was surprisingly simple, the enemies in question invariably determined by competent authority, normally the President or his Secretary of Defense. For most of my career, those foreign enemies were either Soviets or left-leaning insurgents, the most recent of which were Venezuelans or their 30 sicarios Cubanos (sadly, no longer with us after encountering Army Rangers).

But what about domestic enemies? To suggest two of the most recent and egregious: Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota. Over the last several weeks, these gentlemen as well as their allies have become identified as the statewide leadership of multiple conspiracies, from sheltering thousands of illegals to suborning billions in welfare fraud. As the initial fraud reports surfaced, quips were heard suggesting that Walz was actually code for, We Are Laundering Zillions. But no sooner had President Trump dispatched task forces of Federal agents to the Twin Cities than Walz, Frey and Company began an equally single-minded campaign to defy Federal authority, often directly combatting ICE.

It is difficult to know whether Frey or Walz were more extreme in their rhetoric; rightly or wrongly, it is even more remarkable that demonstrator Renee Good was shot and killed by a government agent one full week ago. Demonstrations are becoming ever more violent: just last night a federal police cruiser was hijacked, trashed and its armory stolen. With Resist signs now being flouted and Federal laws violated, small wonder that some are urging President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. Doing so would of course brand Minnesota authorities as domestic enemies and the authors of a full-blown insurrection.

However complicated the situation in Minneapolis, the language of the Insurrection Act is unambiguous: “Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

By indulging in consistently intemperate language, referring to ICE agents as Gestapo, murderers or worse, both Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have opened themselves to charges of incitement, encouraging mayhem that may yet endanger ordinary citizens and federal agents. It is simply astounding that no Democratic operatives in the Twin Cities seem capable of understanding that videotape lasts a long time – or that theft or destruction of government property can have long-lasting consequences.

But the case for insurrection – justifying that extreme characterization before the courts or the American people – often depends on the Act’s language concerning “obstructions, combinations or assemblages” lawyer-speak for the underlying infrastructure of an insurrection. Throughout Trump’s current term of office, do you think it accidental that piles of bricks or similar weapons of destruction magically appeared in close proximity to a demonstration’s key targets? Is it coincidence that water bottles (useful for drinking or throwing) as well as well- prepared signage were suddenly placed at the Mob’s disposal? After a professional lifetime around counterintelligence, one learns to track money and organizations: Where you find one, you will often locate both.

What a delight when yesterday’s Huckabee newsletter contained this timely extract from Jessica Costescu and Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon. “When the Trump administration sent some 2,000 immigration agents to the Twin Cities area, they were met by activists who trailed their movements and harassed them outside their hotels. The activists are members of radical groups that together have received millions of dollars from the Left’s premier foundations and dark money networks…”

Bottom Line: In their zeal to attack Donald Trump and his agenda, George Soros and his minions may have inadvertently triggered the weightiest provisions of the Insurrection Act!

Colonel (Ret.) Ken Allard is a former draftee who became a West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and military analyst for NBC News.