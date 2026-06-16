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JohnG's avatar
JohnG
26m

If for some reason circa 1995 I was in NYC and walking through Bergdorf Goodman’s department store what would have made that more memorable was looking over and seeing Donald Trump. Everyone knew Donald Trump at least from the news. So Donald Trump snuck all the way into that store.... sight unseen....... to rape this lady and left........without a trace.

Anything past the fairy tales that came out of that are just that, fairy tales.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
44m

The permanent political class screams “retribution” any time its own funding networks face scrutiny. That is the tell. If Hoffman-linked money helped bankroll Carroll’s litigation, and if deposition testimony or disclosures about that funding were incomplete or misleading, then the answer is not media panic. The answer is documents, testimony, bank records, nonprofit records, and sworn accountability. Hoffman has called the investigation retaliation, and some reports say Carroll herself may not be the direct target. Fine. Then prove it cleanly. The Deep State-media complex wanted Trump buried under lawsuits. Now the lawfare money deserves investigation.

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