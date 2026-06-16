Pictured: E. Jean Carroll

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If it were your habit to get your news from The New York Times (perish the thought), you’d believe that the DOJ is looking into E. Jean Carroll’s two lawsuits against President Trump in order “to take retribution against President Trump’s political opponents.”

(Aside: of course, if you got your news from the NYT, you’d learn that ANY investigation into ANY of Trump’s political opponents, even if evidence showed them to be guilty as sin, would be happening only because of Trump’s despotic need “to take retribution.”)

Jack Cashill, writing on Substack about Ms. Carroll, makes the case that, like Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford before her, she was involved in a situation in which “Democratic operatives orchestrated the public shaming.” All three scenarios --- targeting Trump and then-SCOTUS nominees Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh --- were based on resurrecting an alleged event from many years before.

Cashill recounts Carroll’s bizarre story of being sexually assaulted by Trump in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman’s. (If you read the article, our apologies for some of the graphic description of the allegations, which the author includes only to clarify the legal technicality that enabled Carroll to claim she had been raped.) And, gosh darn it, wouldn’t you know she didn’t file a police report at the time, when that would have been very advisable to do, and, later on, she couldn’t even remember the YEAR the assault had taken place, let alone the specific date.

We would think most allegations as vague as that would’ve been laughed out of court as they deserved to be, but this one was perfectly timed at the height of the #MeTooMovement, when all women were presumed to be telling the truth, especially those women who had a New York judge and were accusing Donald Trump.

In a way, it was the #MeTooMovement that led to the case being filed at all. A little background...

In 2019, Carroll attended a swanky Manhattan party that was described by The New York Times as “Resistance Twitter come to life.” (This being the NYT, they must have meant that in the most complimentary way.) You probably know the story: how at this party she met the terminally TDS-infected George Conway, who, according to a deposition Carroll made in 2022, convinced her that she should sue Trump for defamation for daring to deny the claim in her book WHAT DO WE NEED MEN FOR? (not kidding about that title) that he had sexually assaulted her. Essentially, she was arguing that simply by professing his innocence --- which should be anyone’s right --- Trump was implying that Carroll was a liar!

That twisted allegation about Trump’s denial, believe it or not, was the basis for Carroll’s initial lawsuit against him. Conway quickly set her up with #MeToo attorney Roberta Kaplan. She filed her defamation suit against President Trump in November 2019, a year before the next presidential election day. But, as Cashill describes it, the suit “stalled in the courts.”

However, in the context of the #MeTooMovement, the Democrats in the New York State legislature were able to pass something in November 2022 that greased the wheels for Carroll’s case: the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which, for a period of one year, offered “adult survivors of serial sexual assaulters” a window to file civil lawsuits regardless of how long ago the events allegedly occurred. Note: we’re talking civil cases and liability, as opposed to criminal cases and guilt. Civil cases require a lower standard of proof, not proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” but only by way of “the preponderance of the evidence.” Tell your Democrat friends that Trump was NOT found guilty of rape before he sues them for repeating that lie.

As Cashill explains, the sponsor of the ASA, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, had apparently been holding some sort of grudge against Trump. In September 2016, a few months before Trump’s first presidential election, he’d also sponsored something called the “Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public” Act (T.R.U.M.P., get it, get it??).

Subtle, huh? You see, it’s perfectly okay to push for laws that specifically target Donald Trump.

Anyway, within hours of the ASA’s passage, Carroll sued Trump a second time --- she must have been all set to go on this --- adding the rape allegation to the original defamation claim. She asked for damages for “significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy.” Trump has always maintained he never met Carroll.

Importantly, Carroll could only narrow down the time frame for this event to “between the fall of 1995 and the spring of 1996.” Because of this, there was no way for Trump to defend himself from the charge, even though he has detailed records of his activities going back years. He still couldn’t possibly offer an alibi for ALL his time; no one could. If he’d been given a time and date for this alleged encounter, he likely would have been able to show it wasn’t possible.

As if that weren’t enough, the court denied Trump’s attorneys the right to cross-examine Carroll on the political motivations for her lawsuit.

As regular HP readers will know, Carroll is in hot water now because of a deposition she gave in October 2022, in which she denied that anyone had helped with her legal fees. Later, just before the trial started, her attorney, the aforementioned Roberta Kaplan, admitted to the Trump team that “[Carroll] now recalls that at some point her counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization.”

Right. Carroll suddenly “now recalls” that a nonprofit organization gave her millions of dollars to help fund her case. That organization was “American Future Republic” (don’t you love the deceptively noncommittal names of these hyper-partisan political groups?), described as “a pass-through operation” for high-dollar Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.

As Forbes reports, “The DOJ is investigating whether the nonprofit may have directed Carroll to lie in her deposition about the funding.”

Trump’s attorneys didn’t know about this source of funding until right before the trial. After the trial, when asked by a CNN reporter about why “this wasn’t disclosed,” Carroll could not have given a lamer response: “No, I just completely...I just completely forgot that he even existed.”

REALLY??

Wait, come to think of it, if she forgot what year it was that she claimed she’d been sexually assaulted, maybe she actually could forget the existence of someone who had given her millions of dollars. Sure, why not?

RELATED: In other lawfare news, something unusual just happened in the North Carolina courtroom where former FBI Director James Comey is being prosecuted for making threats against President Trump by posting a picture of “86 47” spelled out in seashells.

This is the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, with Judge Louise Flanagan presiding. On Friday, in a one-page order, she said she’s not accepting amicus (“friend of the court”) briefs in the case of the United States of America v. James Brien Comey Jr.

“No federal rule of criminal procedure or local criminal rule provides for the filing of amicus briefs before this court,” Judge Flanagan wrote. “It is a matter of this court’s discretion whether to allow.”

“Acting within its discretion, the court provides this notice that no amicus brief will be considered,” she continued. “Accordingly, any future motion requesting permission to file summarily will be denied.”

This scraps the plan for 51 former intel officials to sign a letter claiming the case against Comey has all the classic earmarks of a Russian plot. Just kidding.

Comey’s arraignment is scheduled for September 30 of this year, followed by trial on October 21.

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