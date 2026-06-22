Pictured: Dr. Anthony Fauci and former DNI Tulsi Gabbard

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“The COVID pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans, and countless people around the world. Now, after years of lies and censorship and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth and accountability.

“The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the Deep State playbook. Politicized, self-serving leaders, like Dr. Fauci, covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly-elected President by restricting his access to the vital facts HE needed to keep the country safe.”

That’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a compelling video released on Thursday, her last official day in office before leaving that position to care for her husband Abraham, who’s been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. (They both need our prayers.) Needless to say, Tulsi went out with a bang.

Gabbard leaves in her wake a detailed report that includes documentation for the logic-defying COVID lies we just KNEW we were being told over the past half-decade. This includes devastating emails and other internal communications that have not been seen publicly until now, proof, Gabbard says, that Fauci worked with “politicized career leadership in the intelligence community” to suppress the truth of what he and his colleagues had been doing.

And, no, she does not use the word “alleged.” She apparently has the goods. Fauci is busted.

In the words of Catherine Herridge, this material is “the most compelling evidence yet that the virus was engineered in the Wuhan lab and funded by U.S. taxpayers’ dollars through Dr. Fauci’s National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and USAID.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, as you know, was the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discreetly and underhandedly dispensing millions in taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This caused “immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.”

She cites the Wuhan lab as now being “widely viewed” as the source of the “unintentional lab leak” for the coronavirus that started the pandemic. In other words, the wet-market story of the virus’s origin was just that, a story --- one that we were all forced to stick to. It was one big psy-op, as Mike Benz has said, one giant gaslight. Remember how quickly you’d be banned from social media for even suggesting the lab as the source of the pandemic? Casually calling the Wuhan Flu what it was --- um, the “Wuhan Flu” --- was enough to get you tagged as a racist and your posts flagged as dangerous “misinformation,” or, even worse, deliberate “disinformation.” Turns out, WE were the ones trying to dispense truth. The government’s response to that was, “You can’t handle the truth!”

Anyway, the documents show that Fauci played a “direct role,” Gabbard says, in “influencing and directing IC [Intelligence Community] assessments. He actually had “a close relationship” with the IC. (Sen. Rand Paul told FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo in 2023 that Fauci “was appearing frequently at the CIA” though his name didn’t appear on visitor logs.) So, when he testified before Congress in 2024 that he had not been in communication or participation with intelligence officials about viral research, he was blatantly lying under oath.

In addition to the email documentation for this, the report details testimony from multiple whistleblowers, who subsequently reported attempts at retaliation for their honesty about the IC’s “manipulation of intelligence on the virus’s origins.” Anonymity, required under whistleblower policy, was removed. Gabbard says that “many [whistleblowers] suffered career setbacks,” including a contract employee whose contract was canceled. Managers would even warn employees that leadership was going to determine who got promoted and who didn’t. To add to the intimidation, they also made it clear that their own attorneys and managers would be present when whistleblowers made their reports to Gabbert’s office.

This was “a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying the truth,” Gabbert says.

The funding for gain-of-function research was in cooperation with Big Pharma, part of their development of coronavirus vaccines, which meant trillions of dollars to them. Gabbard explains that Fauci, to hide this after the virus leaked and began infecting people, hand-picked the “experts” (names redacted) whom he would use to push the “natural” animal-origin story on the intelligence community.

Fauci even helped prompt the publication of a fraudulent supposedly-scientific paper, for the IC’s consideration, called “Proximal Origin,” whose purpose was to rule out lab origin. (An email revealed that one of the co-authors was Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research.) Scientists who dissented were silenced and ignored. We would add that some were downright ostracized by colleagues who played along because they were terrified of being branded as heretics.

For this, Fauci was actually praised as “an unbiased guide to the real coronavirus experts.” And there are hundreds of emails in this new report that show the IC adopting Fauci’s recommendations almost 100 percent of the time.

This deception was “to shift the blame and attention away from Fauci’s own actions.” It’s called CYA.

To maintain the false narrative, Fauci, in Gabbard’s words, “became the nation’s pandemic pundit,” using every available platform to push the lie and censor any information that didn’t support it.

For when you have time, the Daily Caller has a must-read piece outlining five ways in which Fauci wielded “extraordinary influence” on the IC, as shown by specific documents in the report. Really, Fauci had so much contact with them, it’s amazing that he thought he could get away with lying about it. Maybe by then he was just so used to getting away with lies...

Be sure and check out FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo’s interview on Sunday with former Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who chaired the House COVID subcommittee and questioned Fauci under oath.

Even with all this, Fauci has what at least to some extent might (at least for now) be called a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card, a presidential pardon signed by President Biden’s very own autopen! Legal experts are weighing in on whether the Supreme Court might examine the legitimacy of that signature and the power of that pardon. The autopen issue has never (yet!) been litigated, and this is the first time one has ever been used by an administration to sign pardons, which carry the force of law.

California Attorney Marcela Pena, appearing on Friday’s Scott Adams School, noted that even with the federal pardon, there are other ways to prosecute Fauci: on violations of state law, perhaps even international law, and in civil court. She pointed out that there’s a statute of limitations on lying to Congress --- we would add that he’s still within that five-year window --- but that there’s no such statute regarding murder. A murder case can ALWAYS be opened. Plus, at least in her state and she believes many others, conspiracy in a murder case can be charged when the defendant didn’t personally wield the murder weapon.

In an update from the weekend, Gabbard posted on X that “there is a path” for prosecuting Fauci. (She was responding directly to criticism that she did NOT “create a path.”) Read about this and also Sen. Rand Paul’s role here.

We’ll have more commentary on Fauci’s legal vulnerability throughout the week as more experts weight in. In the meantime, here’s an excellent article (posted a few days before Tulsi Gabbard’s report) on the mechanisms by which the government controlled our lives during the pandemic, through a “multi-layered enforcement campaign.” As Amil Imani at the Geller Report details, “By weaponizing livelihoods, careers and economic survival, the administrative apparatus achieved near-total societal compliance through structural duress rather than medical consensus.” Thanks, Dr. Fauci --- you led us by the nose into that unforgivable mess.

By the way, if you’re not familiar with the author/speaker Amil Imani, he is one fascinating person, as you will see from the brief bio at his website.

And in a new piece at American Thinker, John Green asks and answers his own question: “So what changed after President Trump declared his predecessor’s [autopen] pardons null and void? Nothing. None of the monsters released by Biden has been re-arrested. None of the Biden cronies who escaped justice has shown contrition, nor begged for forgiveness. It’s as if Trump’s order means nothing, because the matter hasn’t been adjudicated --- yet.” But that time needs to come, sooner rather than later.

“Eventually,” Green writes, “the Supreme Court will need to decide if someone who created a humanitarian crisis is above the law, simply because a clerk deep in the bowels of the White House pushed the right button on a machine with a pen.”

RELATED: Thanks to more fine reporting from independent journalist Nick Shirley, who spoke to U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, we know Fauci and his attorneys were desperately pursuing a presidential pardon right up to Trump’s inauguration. The emails are there. Shirley uses the word “begging” to describe their activity that day. The video of that conversation is here.

In more transparency-related news, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich has denied Joe Biden’s request to block the DOJ from turning over redacted tapes and transcripts of his conversations with biographer Mark Zwonitzer in 2016-2017, as collected during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation. The Heritage Foundation and its Oversight Project had formally requested access to these, as they might offer some clue to Biden’s mental state even then. (Get ready, though; these materials are likely to be heavily redacted. And Biden’s attorneys will appeal, of course.)

David Manney at PJ Media has an excellent essay on this latest example of pulling back the curtain.

Jeff Charles at Townhall takes the more cynical view, that the time Biden’s attorneys are getting for their appeal will give them a few more weeks to “conceal” this material. They’re fighting tooth-and-nail to keep it away from the public. We shall see.

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