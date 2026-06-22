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Janet's avatar
Janet
8h

Infuriatingly, nothing will happen to this monster. But God has a plan for him, for sure.

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3 replies
Richard Ottway's avatar
Richard Ottway
8h

Concerning Fauci AND all the other players and fraudulent actors.....I and most Americans won't be satisfied until we see those characters in handcuffs and in court.

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