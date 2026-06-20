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Eldeezy's avatar
Eldeezy
1h

Great post! Pat Reeder's column was excellent, his list of songs paying homage to fathers was terrific. Also, the sad news of the passage of Tom Dreesen. I will frankly admit that I found several of the "clean" comedians I watched on the Huckabee Show to be not particularly funny, maybe garnering a smile here and there. Tom Dreesen was genuinely hilarious and a true genius in the way he found humour in everyday normal life situations and somehow managed to deliver the story in a way that rated many laugh out loud moments, a true expert at delivering a punchline to maximum humorous effect. He will be missed. Another who will be missed, leaving to deal with tough times in her own personal life, is Tulsi Gabbard. Frankly I believe she was the classiest member of Donald Trump's cabinet. She exhibited a true inner strength that I'm not sure anyone else in Trump's cabinet actually matched. Word is, she was on her way out, regardless, because of her opposition to the attack on Iran. Well, as subsequent events have shown, the whole Iran thing is not the cakewalk that Trump promised, otherwise, why the convoluted on again, off again ceasefire and peace process, currently apparently off again. I reserve my own judgement on the current Iran situation since something had to be done about the Iranian regime. That festering sore was going to sooner or later result in some level of nuclear war and Trump is correct in his assertion that Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons. I'm also a staunch supporter of Israel and their right to exist and defend themselves. No self-respecting nation would tolerate the attacks that Israel has basically had to endure for its entire existence, including the United States, so their retaliation against Gaza and Southern Lebanon are justified. All this said, Tulsi Gabbard's stance on this matter is understandable, she is a military person herself and is aware of the price paid by members of the U.S. military for its involvement in these numerous brush fire wars and conflicts. She maintained the courage of her convictions and may have ultimately lost her job because of this anyway, I don't know. But I respect her personal courage, her devotion to duty, and her fearlessness in the murky politics of the D.C. If fate or God should so allow, I still believe Tulsi Gabbard could still make a good president someday, just not with the Democrats.

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Mrs. M.'s avatar
Mrs. M.
1hEdited

Loved hearing your take on the BHO “presidential” library/rummage sale building🤣 Did you all hear he took away a public park for that monstrosity?!? The poor workers/owners who were not paid need to sue BHO. Anyone else who did not pay would be sued for breaking a contract. No one above the law, correct?🤷🏻‍♀️👮🏽‍♀️👩🏾‍⚖️ Also many thanks for the “Dad” songs💖🎶

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