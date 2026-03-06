Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

48-hour rule pays off again: big news outlets get Biden autopen investigation story wrong: Well, wouldn’t you know.

Yesterday, we told you that CBS News, NBC News and The New York Times had reported that the Biden autopen investigation had been shelved by the Trump DOJ. We didn’t see how that could have happened and said we would be applying the “48-hour” rule to our own analysis, as that big story just didn’t seem to make any sense at all.

Sure enough, we now have one more reason never to believe anything reported by CBS News and/or The New York Times (as if we needed yet another reason). That story, like so many others we’ve seen from them and other “legacy” media such as the Washington Post, especially since Trump entered the political fray, is not accurate. Read more—→

Now that Jasmine Crockett will be preparing to leave Congress and likely star in a reality show on BET, the Democrat candidate for Senate in Texas will be James Talarico. Until recently a complete unknown, Democrats see him as their latest inoffensive, baby-faced, blank-slate white guy upon which voters can project their own beliefs, sort of like Zohran Mamdani without a beard. He’s been described as looking like a character out of “The Book of Mormon,” and he’s been a state legislator and a Presbyterian seminarian. The Dems hope that his constant talk about the Bible will win over Christian voters who aren’t paying close attention.

But Republicans are already running ads to expose Talarico’s real beliefs, and as an RNC spokesman said, “There isn’t a woke cause that he won’t claim to find buried in the Bible. Twisting Christian principles to promote woke talking points might play well with coastal elites in New York and California, but he’s going to learn real quick that won’t fly in Texas.”

Among some of the things he has claimed to have found in the Bible are the idea that there are six genders, that “God is nonbinary” (yes, that’s a direct quote), that the Bible supports abortion (the angel Gabriel asking Mary if carrying the Son of God was “something she wants to do” apparently means God is pro-choice), that atheists and Muslims are more Christlike than conservative Christians, and that trans people need “abortion care” (we’re not even sure how that works; it must also fall under the category of “miracles.”)

He also co-authored legislation to teach DEI in schools and filed a bill to require school districts over a certain size to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion officer. And yet, he’s a white male who deprived a black woman of the Senate nomination. Shame!!

The Dems are going to try to sell Talarico as a Christian Boy Scout, and they’re also saying that religion is a personal matter and shouldn’t be a consideration; that he’s running for Senate, not pastor. Normally, we’d agree, but he’s making it clear that he holds a lot of insane leftist views that he somehow believes are justified by the Bible. Those aren’t his religious beliefs; they’re political views disguised as religious beliefs. So before anyone falls for the boyish façade or the rationalizations, here’s some research for you. These concerns aren’t based on lines twisted out of context. These are all direct quotes.

And here’s a Benny Johnson show episode with some of Talarico’s comments on video.

RELATED: Before you vote for any “Republican,” make sure it’s not really a Democrat pretending to be a Republican to get elected. It also might be good to make sure you can see the candidate’s face and it’s not hidden behind a hijab. Religion aside, if we were lifelong Democrats, we’d hide our faces, too.

Just when you think Democrat rhetoric about illegal immigration can’t get any more repulsive, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen says “Hold muh beer!” and says something absolutely reprehensible. He said this to Angel Families, who were in Congress to talk about their loved ones who were murdered by illegal aliens:

“I’m sorry. It’s terrible what happened to your children and family members, but they are more likely, American citizens are more likely to be attacked by United States citizens who are not undocumented who came here and who were born here. [Americans] are more likely to commit these crimes.”

Instead of showing contrition, he’s throwing slanted statistics at people whose loved ones were murdered by criminals who wouldn’t have been here at all if it weren’t for his party’s policies. But if his point is to argue that some US citizens are more deserving of deportation than illegal aliens, then we could name one right now.

RELATED: Even after the relentless demonization of ICE for enforcing US immigration law, and all the sympathetic media treatment of illegal aliens, a new Harvard Harris poll found that 57% of Americans still want ALL illegal aliens sent home. That includes 79% of Republicans, 54% of Independents and 35% of Democrats. Also, 63% of Americans support barring illegal aliens from getting commercial drivers’ licenses.

The poll also found that many people are uncomfortable with taking a tough enforcement approach, but how do they think it’s going to happen otherwise?

It’s amazing to us that so much rhetoric, so many editorials and so many long-winded court rulings are being expended on a topic that could be dealt with using only six words.

If you’re in the US illegally: “Go home.”

If you refuse to go home: “You’re deported.”

If you want to come back: “Apply legally.”

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines announced that he will not run for a third term in the solidly red state. But the announcement was cleverly timed to ensure that his chosen successor, Trump US Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme, would be on the ballot in November.

For all the people predicting gloom, doom and chaos in Iran due to Trump’s show of military strength, you might want to check out what’s happening in Venezuela.

We’re not even going to try to summarize this story, but trust us when we say this might be the most interesting story to come out of Tuesday’s primary elections, and it’s about a sheriff’s race in Arkansas.

We already wrote about this study last week, but it bears repeating: Here’s proof that voting for a Democrat prosecutor in your city increases your chances of dying. Especially young men in their 20s, whose risk of death drops by 6.6% under Republican prosecutors.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doesn’t know how to run a city, but apparently, he does know how to read polls.

Here is today’s page from Fox News with continually-updated bulletins on Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

And here are the latest updates from Breitbart News.

It’s been one week since the offensive began, and the swift destruction of Iran’s feared military has been startling. Israel reports that missile strikes by Iran are down 90% since Saturday, and drone strikes are down by 83%. The IDF also reported destroying six Iranian ballistic missile launchers just minutes before they were about to launch a strike on Israel.

There’s also not much left of Iran’s Navy, as 30 of their ships have been sunk. Analysts say this is having geopolitical repercussions for a couple of reasons. First, Iran’s warships were pretty modern and had a lot of Chinese military technology, but the US sank them like toy boats in days. That has to make China think twice about launching aggression against nations like Taiwan or thinking it’s ready to take on the US with their Temu warships. Also, other nations that thought the US was weak and China was ascendant have to be rethinking which nation they want to align themselves with now.

Could this already be showing an effect? Reuters reports that the daily Chinese air force maneuvers around Taiwan have suddenly stopped.

This is what some experts say is part of Trump’s “4D chess” game: a series of seemingly unrelated actions (Venezuela, the cartels in Mexico, Iran) that work together both to eliminate our direct enemies and cut the legs out from under Russia and China, who were supporting our enemies.

Some on the left are claiming that it was a war crime to sink the Iranian warship Dena. They claim it was unarmed and was returning from a naval exercise in India in international waters, and the US submarine that struck it didn’t pick up the survivors. Redstate military analyst Streiff explains in detail in this article why none of these things matter, and why the sinking of that ship was well within the established rules of engagement, dating back to World War II.

He also notes that if the captain of the Dena didn’t want to be targeted, he could have stayed within India’s territorial waters and surrendered at the nearest port, just like another Iranian ship did afterward in Sri Lanka.

Finally, here’s a round-up from Instapundit on why you should be skeptical of anything you hear out of Iran from CNN. The network admits that they’re “operating in Iran only with government permission.” In other words, they’re being used to spread propaganda and have all the journalistic integrity and trustworthiness of Baghdad Bob.

Our Fearsome Enemies – Leaders of Iran’s military are now hiding from US and Israeli surveillance by wearing burkas so they can pass as women. So THAT’S why they force women to wear burkas!

As Stephen Green notes, they banned crossdressers, but make an exception for cowardly tyrants who dress as women to keep from facing consequences for their brutality.

We were wrong: Something newsworthy actually did come out of the Congressional hearings with DHS Director Kristie Noem. She’s being removed from her position and reassigned to a new one. But it wasn’t the result of Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries shrieking at her to resign.

Noem’s departure seems to have been prompted by Republican Sen. John Kennedy’s questioning of her spending $220 million on ads featuring her telling illegal aliens to self-deport or face arrest. Kennedy pressed her on whether Trump had approved that expenditure. She claimed he had, but Trump later told Reuters he didn’t know about the ads. There were unconfirmed reports that he was furious about her testimony.

One aspect of this we find interesting: Leftists constantly tell us that Trump is a “lying liar who LIES!” Every breath he exhales is a LIE! Yet when it comes to his word against Noem’s, and they want to get rid of Noem, suddenly they believe him? Curious.

Or maybe this had something to do with it: Trump-appointed Inspector General Joseph Cuffari is accusing Noem’s DHS of blocking his investigation into the security failures around the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

But before Democrats celebrate Noem’s ouster at DHS, they should note that Trump has already chosen Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her and, as he put it on Truth Social, to “work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.” All things many of today’s top Democrats hate.

Trump also thanked Noem for her service and said she would be moving to become “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday.” Noem thanked him for the new position and said she would be working closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.” So sorry, Dems: You’ll still have Kristie Noem to kick around, and you’d better watch out or she’ll kick you back.

Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus. Romans 15:5

