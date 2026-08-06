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Daily Bible Verse

And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. Deuteronomy 31:8

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my niece, Christine, who was just diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer. Please pray that her treatment will be completely successful with elimination of tumors and no recurrence of any cancer anywhere. Thank you!

Please pray for my friend Rose. She fell and broke her shoulder that may require surgery. One of the best Women I've ever met.

Please pray for Linda. She is in her 70s and will have difficult shoulder surgery tomorrow. She is raising a young granddaughter and needs effective surgery and quick recovery

Pray for healing for Marie from surgery and a broken foot. Also for comfort for Tim who is very ill.

My dad suddenly can’t walk for whole day. I asked him to take paracetamol . Then he can walk but very slowly and still feel pain in his waist. He is unwilling to see dr. Please pray God healing him. Thanks . My low pay part time job, the dept head aged 60+ , she scolded another newcomer. It’s offensive to scold ppl by using foul language. Pls pray the boss, the dept head can’t attack anyone.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for the burn on my foot to heal completely with no complications. Prayers for family harmony, peace and love. Prayers for Pat, battling cancer, that he may go into long remission. Thank you!

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always comes over & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. This gives me a lot of anxiety, which I pray everyday will pass. I trust Our Lord, but doubts creep in. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Please pray for me SyLisa I am drowning in debt and of my own making I pray for a miracle and provision for all my bills to be pd completely and my car to be pd off and to sell like crazy at the car lot to make good commissions and not have any worries please. Thank you In Jesus Name Amen

Pray for my grandson Dawson whom I love with my whole heart. He has been troubled and cut him self off from everyone who loves him a year ago this month. Pray that Jesus finds this lost lamb.

Please pray for E to be rescued from sin and her sisters too. Thx and praying too!

HYMNAL: Rejoice, the Lord is King!

Listen:

Author: Charles Wesley

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1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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