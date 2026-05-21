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Sue's avatar
Sue
22m

Please pray for my son, Bob. He is consumed with anger and bitterness. It controls his life and greatly affects his relationships. I pray that God fills his heart and soul with peace and happiness

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Helen R's avatar
Helen R
29m

Pray that warrior Calvin that served in Iraq and Afghanistan would be granted clemency. YouTube the True Story of Calvin Gibbs. Thank you.

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