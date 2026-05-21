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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. Deuteronomy 31:8

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Thank you, Yeshua/Jesus, our Great physician, for healing and for answered 🙏s according to your will and your timing. I prayed for each and everyone of these 🙏 requests; so many needs from salvation, financial needs, to health concerns.Grateful for this 🙏 tree because I know that God hears our prayers & is faithful to those who believe and trust in Him. I’m asking for 🙏s for my son, Daniel, who is getting very frequent migraines. His job entails running diagnostics with computers all day and I’m concerned that maybe he’s getting radiation from them. He’s 38 and very short fused and struggling with relationships. Due to a lot of divorce in our family, he said goodbye to a girl that would have made a good mate for him although she wanted to get married and have children while he does not. I raised him with Faith since he was born and yet he has no belief in God. Thank you for praying for his soul. He needs the Holy Spirit’s guidance. He also lost his dad last yr and his uncle this past wk. Please also pray for me as I am caring for my 99 yr. mother with a heart condition and I don’t have much help with her at this pt as my sisters are both out of state. My son helps out occasionally around his full-time work sched:. Thank you, and God bless all of you. Patricia

Please pray for my daughter Haley. She has been struggling for 3 years with an undiagnosed condition that now threatened her vision and is destroying her eyes. She needs Jesus. Please pray she can find her way back to Him and that her surgery tomorrow will preserve her eyesight. She is only 41 years old. All glory to God who is always good.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please be in prayer as my wife Ruth has a very serious liver problem..looking for a procedure to work as God blessed her and family to recover to a good quality of life.. Thanks everyone.

I’m 70. Disabled. I’ve been renting and surviving on my social security of $1500 m/l each month. I adopted and raised 11 boys teaching them of Jesus. Two died. One of cancer and one from fentanyl overdose. The remaining nine need to find Jesus Christ. On May 26, 2026 I have a phone interview with a publisher at TBN to see if my manuscript about the journey into adoption is worthy of publishing. It’s titled “Sons of the Storm” and reveals the struggles these boys endured and survived and the cost of parenting. Pray for their return to Jesus, the Great Deliverer, and for this book to cross the finish line with TBN.

Oh Jesus! Please work on my heart so I won’t be racist against Arabs.

I'm requesting prayers for my only granddaughter's husband. Praise the Lord, he has not used maariguana gummies for almost 2 months. He lost his job, & now when he applies for jobs, they are requiring drug testing. Please pray Our Lord will deliver him from this addiction which started when he was about 13 & his mother would give it to him. My granddaughter is trying so hard to help him, but God needs to help him have the will to do it. They have a 2 year old, & a 5 year old. May God grant him a good job, & a clean drug test. Waiting on God's will to prevail. Blessings to all who pray on all waiting on answers to their prayers. Ofelia

Prayers of healing for baby Charlie who desperately needs God’s intervention

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

A. Me and all on my prayer list

Please pray for Lisa that she will be able to find a job.

Prayers for my kids Warren and kaydra, they are both struggling right now. May Gods em will be done

Prayers for my son please!!

HYMNAL: Come, Thou Almighty King

Author: Anonymous

Listen:

1 Come, thou almighty King,

help us thy name to sing;

help us to praise.

Father all-glorious,

o’er all victorious,

come and reign over us,

Ancient of Days.

---

2 Come, thou incarnate Word,

gird on thy mighty sword;

our prayer attend.

Come and thy people bless,

and give thy Word success,

and let thy righteousness

on us descend.

---

3 Come, holy Comforter,

thy sacred witness bear

in this glad hour!

Thou, who almighty art,

now rule in ev’ry heart,

and ne’er from us depart,

Spirit of pow’r.

---

4 To thee, great One in Three,

eternal praises be

hence evermore!

Thy sov’reign majesty

may we in glory see,

and to eternity

love and adore.

Thank you for reading and singing along