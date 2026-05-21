Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Matthew 5:7-8

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

From the New York Post: Nine key takeaways from Tuesday’s primary elections.

Oil price futures dropped by around 6% today after President Trump said negotiations to end the stalemate with Iran were in their final stages. But he did warn that there could be more attacks if Iran failed to agree to a deal.

Former Trump envoy Morgan Ortagus warned the White House that Iran has a history of drawing out negotiations as long as possible to delay pressure while preserving leverage. She said, “I would encourage the President not to fall into the trap that the Iranians like to do…which is to drag things out to buy time.”

The Justice Department announced charges against Iraqi militia leader Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi for orchestrating nearly 20 terrorist attacks across Europe, plotting attacks on Jewish institutions and threatening President Trump and his family. This arrest has shone a spotlight on the US’s vulnerability to terrorist attacks from within.

Lora Ries, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center, told Fox News Digital that the Biden Administration’s open border, its failure to vet supposed Iraqi and Afghan allies who were allowed into the US, and America’s generous social services system that attracts illegal aliens from around the world had left the US in danger of attack from those who would launch jihads at the orders of people like Al-Saadi.

Wait, you mean letting down your borders and letting just anyone into your country could have a down side? Who knew?!

Virginia Gov. Abigail “Moderate Democrat Centrist” Spanberger has once again sparked controversy with an anti-ICE executive order. It requires state employees to ask federal agents to produce a valid warrant if they’re on “property of the Commonwealth” and not to permit them to use those areas as staging or processing locations. That includes polling sites.

One legal expert called the order “political theater,” pointing out that no warrants are required under federal immigration law, and federal military and civil servants are already barred from polling places unless they’re voting. Not to mention that it appears to be a clear violation of the Constitution’s supremacy clause that says federal law trumps (sorry!) state laws.

It is interesting, though, that she seems so adamant about keeping ICE agents away from polling places when we all know that illegal aliens NEVER cast votes in blue areas.

Pictured: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

Dems suddenly get budget-conscious about “De-Weaponization Fund”; related stories that are fall-down funny: It’s always hilarious when Democrats suddenly express concerns about how much taxpayer money something is costing.

Case in point: the new $1.776 billion fund, announced this week by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, that’s been set up to help compensate victims of lawfare.

Of course, there was the Robert Mueller “Russia” probe, estimated to have cost taxpayers $30 to $40 million, but that was small potatoes. Recall that the FBI, under President Biden, actually bragged about the unprecedented resources that had been directed towards ferreting out and prosecuting everyone even remotely connected with January 6.

As Julie Kelly reports in her most recent update, “All 56 FBI field offices [had as] the #1 priority [to] investigate J6 defendants in that jurisdiction, interrogate people --- including neighbors, including co-workers who ‘snitched’ on the J6-ers --- including family members, deep dives into all of their accounts, including social media accounts, looking at their Amazon purchases, getting their cell phone data. I mean, how much did THAT cost?”

Then there was the expense of all those prosecutions. As even then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time, the DC courts had never seen a caseload like that. Approximately 1,300 (!) people had been indicted; these individuals either pleaded guilty or were convicted in merciless DC courtrooms, in at least 130 different trials. Julie recounts the way many assistant U.S. attorneys actually left their posts around the country to go to DC and be a part of that exciting task.

So, how much did all THAT cost?

She goes on to ask, “What did it cost to incarcerate all of these J6-ers, including the overwhelming majority who went to federal prison on low-level misdemeanors or non-violent felonies?” This included over 300 who were unlawfully prosecuted and convicted on violations of 1512c2, which was overturned by the Supreme Court.

“How much did we pay the U.S. marshals to transport all these J6-ers across the country and then to prison?” she wonders. You might recall stories here in the newsletter, accounts of detainees being shuttled endlessly from prison to prison across several states in what seemed to be an attempt to keep them away from the media.

“How much should we pay probation services to keep an eye on these people, to make reports for these court proceedings…?”

“How much did it cost the TSA?” she asked. “If you don’t know this, you should. The TSA was putting terrorism --- I think it was four S’s on tickets that designated that traveler as a suspected terrorist, and they had to go through all sorts of extra screening, extra TSA agents, following these individuals through the airport to the gate on the other side of wherever their destination was --- this was on non-violent offenders.”

She reminds us of what J6 target Brandon Straka has told us about being targeted in this way, even after being charged with just a misdemeanor. Your tax dollars at work.

It’s time to do an accounting of all the lawfare, starting with the weaponizing of the DOJ against Trump, his supporters, and later the J6-ers. Julie predicts that if this is done, the result will turn out to be “close to the amount...if not more” than the amount of the reimbursement fund.

“That doesn’t even include the congressional investigations,” she says. This would include the sham, Hollywood-produced “Select Committee” probe in the Pelosi-led House along with other committee investigations as well. Of course, these were all ultimately intended to tie President Trump to the protest and, if not to put him behind bars, at least to snuff out his political career. (Yeah, that worked.)

Some on the left will no doubt make the case that court actions taken against them are also lawfare --- “retribution!!” --- even if we know they’re warranted. But Julie argues that the J6 cases against Trump supporters were especially egregious. “So you had charges that had never been brought before against political prisoners, in the nation’s capital” she says. “You had this unlawful felony...brought against over 300 J6-ers that was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court. However, at least 100 [had] already served time --- not only spent time in prison, after a conviction or a plea, they were held in pretrial detention.”

Some of them were bankrupted, had families, reputations and careers destroyed. “Those people aren’t entitled to some kind of restitution?”

For Trump’s own legal expenses, estimates vary wildly, but one from The New York Times --- from two years ago, no less --- was that he’d racked up over $1 million in lawyer fees and “other costs.” To anyone who says Trump directed campaign funds towards these payments, we would point out that this was campaign money he wasn’t able to spend on his CAMPAIGN. All part of the plan, one can only assume.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in U.S. history,” Julie says. Believe it or not (we’ve discussed this here), the Biden administration, working in DC courts with DC juries, had a 100 percent conviction rate. What a record: Not a single defendant walked out of court fully exonerated. What are the odds?

The jury selection process was “a joke,” says Julie, who attended court proceedings in person and witnessed this sham firsthand. “The judges knew how biased these jurors were. They begged them to say that they could be impartial.” Of course, they knew this was just lip service for the court record.

Her main point here: this unprecedented abuse of government power was all done at huge taxpayer expense. So using the “money” argument against the idea of a reimbursement fund for targets of that abuse is bogus.

Julie also describes Vice President J.D. Vance’s press briefing Tuesday before the media “pack of wolves,” as she descriptively puts it, who collectively grilled him about the fund: who would have access to reimbursement, who would be able to put in a claim, etc. Vance told them that both Republicans and Democrats could apply for relief. But…

“This is about compensating Americans for the lawfare that we saw during the [Biden] administration,” the Vice President said. “The people that would get the money are the people, some of whom have been prosecuted completely disproportionate to any crime they’ve ever committed.”

He used as an example Tina Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk who has been serving a nine-year prison sentence (she’s now 70) on charges related to trying to overturn the election of Joe Biden in 2020; namely, offering “unauthorized access to election machines.” She had dared to try to find out if the machines could have been compromised. Peters, as you probably know, has just had her sentence commuted by Gov. Jared Polis --- a Democrat --- and is scheduled to be let out on parole on June 1.

Even now, CNN’s headline on this story still refers to her as “Election denier Tina Peters.” Yahoo News calls her a “conspiracy theorist.” The heretic!

And with Gov. Polis’ action causing much outrage in his state, we were surprised to see that even the leftist news outlet Mother Jones said he’d done “the right thing” by commuting Peters’ sentence, adding that her prison sentence was “too harsh.” At the same time, they still call her “a raging conspiracy theorist” --- this is obligatory for the left --- for questioning the security of the voting machines. As if they knew one way or the other. Hey, what’s wrong with checking?

Note that even as the writer at Mother Jones showed approval for Gov. Polis’ move, he still couldn’t resist slapping Peters down with remarks such as this: “I have no doubt that Peters will continue spreading damaging election conspiracy theories in the years to come. But prison is not the solution to that.”

Just the News reports that VP Vance, during his defense of the “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” explained that the money had come out of Monday’s settlement of a $10 billion lawsuit between President Trump and the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns.

White House correspondents, including Jonathan Karl at ABC News, predictably brought up the possibility of J6 defendants receiving restitution. (Get the smelling salts --- stat!!) “I’m not committing to giving anybody money or committing to giving no one money,” Vance said. “What I’m committing to is a legal process to review these claims and to make sure that people who are mistreated by their government get a little bit of compensation.”

Finally, remember Michael Caputo? This former official in the first Trump administration who was targeted by the FBI in Crossfire Hurricane is the first to apply for restitution as a victim of lawfare. He’s seeking compensation of $2.7 million.

RELATED STORY: As reported by Just the News, on Tuesday the DOJ amended that settlement to include a provision that bars the IRS from probing any of Trump’s tax returns that were filed before the settlement. It also bars them from going after Trump associates, family members, trust funds, or “parent and related companies and subsidiaries.” So, that part of the anti-Trump lawfare has finally been put to bed.

Although the President and older sons Eric and Don Jr. were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, they are not expected to personally receive payouts.

TWO RELATED SUPER-HILARIOUS FEDERAL AGENCY STORIES: First, haven’t we all wondered what was under all those black bars that the FBI and other agencies routinely use to redact documents turned over in response to FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) requests? Wonder no more! A clerical mistake at one such agency accidentally underlined in red (!) the very parts of a document they’d intended to redact, and now the world can see that they’d blocked information for no lawful reason. Surprise, surprise. Liberty Unyielding provides the details.

The second story is even funnier. We’ll let Kash Patel sum it up, as he did in a post on X that says in part, “This afternoon, a former managing assistant U.S. Attorney who supported Jack Smith’s politicized investigation of President Trump has been charged with stealing the confidential investigation documents. Carmen Lineberger allegedly emailed the confidential material to her own personal email, disguising them as dessert recipes to conceal them from record searches.”

That’s right, she somehow hid them within files labeled “Chocolate Cake Recipe” and “Bundt Cake Recipe.” This turned out to be a pretty half-baked idea, because she now is charged with four felony counts. RedState has details on her indictment.

Is this not SWEET? You bet it is --- It really takes the cake, no if’s, and’s or bundts.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.