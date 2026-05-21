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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
38m

I am glad that Tina Peters will soon be out -- but if these creeps get back into power the whole thing will come back with a vengeance along with their FAKE ELECTIONS. (There I said it and I'm glad I did).

They want TOTAL and PERMANENT power and GOD have mercy on Judeo Christians and Patriots if they get it.

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Carmencita Melendez-Francisco's avatar
Carmencita Melendez-Francisco
24m

Lineberger charged with 4 felony counts of: hoorah 👏👏👏👏

I hope she rots in jail.

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