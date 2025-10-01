Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers a wide variety of topics including Democrat politicians making excuses and mistakes, more reasons to homeschool your kids, coverage of the “Victims of Violent Crimes” House hearing, YouTube’s settlement with President Trump and more.

We will be covering government shutdown news, and more, later this morning in a second edition of the newsletter.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

22 And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.

Matthew 21:22 KJV

U.S. POLITICS

Photo credit: NBC News

Hillary Clinton seems to think that all America’s problems are caused by “white men of a certain religion.” Funny, we thought all of America’s problems for the past nine years or so were caused by one white woman whose massive entitlement and sick lust for power were so all-consuming that she concocted a huge lie about her opponent that undermined his Administration, tore the nation apart, cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, and inflicted four years of Biden chaos, lawlessness and tyranny that nearly destroyed America. But hey, let’s not point fingers...

NJ Watch: For those keeping up with the state races, here’s the latest scandal involving the Democrat candidate for Governor in New Jersey. No, not that scandal; this is a new one…

Between running an anti-Semitic socialist for mayor of New York, and physically attacking ICE officers to protect illegal alien thieves and rapists from being deported, we didn’t think the Democrats could get any more obvious about their shockingly misplaced priorities. But then here came California Rep. and possible 2028 presidential hopeful Ro Khanna speaking at ArabCon in Dearborn, Michigan, alongside a slate of anti-Semitic speakers who openly defend Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attack on Israel.

You know, if you’re going to try to win elections by calling your opponent “Hitler,” maybe you shouldn’t be cozying up to people who support eliminating all the Jews. It confuses the public as to which side of the “Hitler” platform you’re actually on.

U.S. NEWS

Speaking of Democrats who keep poor company, here are a couple more reasons you might want to consider homeschooling your kids:

The Chicago Teachers Union used its social media pages to honor the passing of Assata Shakur, whom they lionized as “a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle.” You might recognize her instead as one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists who was convicted of multiple charges, including first degree murder of a New Jersey state trooper. While serving a life sentence, she escaped prison and fled to Cuba.

One commenter on the post replied, “Only 18% of black students meet math proficiency standards in Chicago public schools. Rather than honoring a cop killer, maybe try to focus your attention on educating your students?”

And there’s more on the story of Des Moines, Iowa, Public Schools superintendent Ian Andre Roberts, who was revealed to be an illegal alien who had overstayed a student visa that expired in 1999. He ignored a final order of removal in 2024. After a chase by ICE, agents found cash, a knife and a loaded gun in his car. The district apparently doesn’t do very thorough background checks on job applicants, since it was paying Roberts $270,000 a year.

Naturally, his supporters are demanding that he be released and reinstated. We can see why: he’s also been a registered voter in Maryland since 2012. Go ahead, guess which party…

With so much tragic news coming at us in waves, it would be too easy to forget the horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska at the hands of a 14-times released criminal. But we refuse to let the media memory-hole her, and we will continue to remind them that she’s not the only innocent victim of insane “progressive” criminal “justice” policies.

Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a “Victims of Violent Crimes” hearing, and a man named Stephen Federico testified on the murder of his 22-year-old daughter, Logan. She was visiting Columbia, South Carolina, when a career criminal broke into her home, shot her, stole her money and credit cards and continued a crime spree. He had previously been arrested 39 times, and had faced at least 40 charges, including 25 felonies, since 2014. Federico said his daughter’s killer “should’ve been in jail for over 140 years for all the crimes he committed,” but in the last 10 years, he spent less than two years behind bars.

We warn you that there are many more disturbing details at the link, but if you have the stomach and heart for it, we recommend clicking it to hear Federico’s full story, and to watch the video of his heartbreaking but righteously furious testimony. He speaks for a rising tide of Americans who have had enough of living in fear of dangerous criminals because leftist idiots think the way to deal with them is to give them a pat on their heads and send them on their way to do it again.

While the media has been obsessed with the “government oppression” of Jimmy Kimmel’s free speech (his problem was actually virtually no viewers, which is already his problem again), they missed the release of a new Senate report titled, “The Mechanics of Government Censorship: How the Biden Administration Converted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency into the Thought Police.” It’s about the government-sponsored censorship of the free speech of conservatives who didn’t have a massive PR apparatus to defend them.

Yes, we were among the outlets whose distribution was blocked. The article refers to CISA as a government agency “you’ve never heard of,” but if you were reading us during the Biden dark age, then you’ll recall us blowing the whistle on them constantly.

Sen. Ted Cruz said, “Our report shows that the Biden administration used CISA to strong arm social media companies into taking action against speech protected by the First Amendment.” They did that by labelling opinions they disagreed with and facts they didn’t like as “misinformation” and “disinformation.” They were actually just information. Full details at the link, and while it’s nice to see that someone is finally acknowledging this form of genuine government censorship in violation of the First Amendment, we already knew it was happening when we were living through it.

RELATED: Just as we predicted, after having a nuclear meltdown over Jimmy Kimmel being yanked by ABC, Kimmel returned and the people who DEMANDED he be reinstated went right back to not watching him.

And Another One Bites The Bullet: Google-owned YouTube agreed to pay a $24.5 million settlement to President Trump and other plaintiffs for suspending their accounts following the January 6 riot. $22 million for Trump will go to the fund to build the new White House ballroom, with the rest going to other people who were silenced by YouTube, including Naomi Wolf and the American Conservative Union. It’s surprising how much these media companies are willing to pay to keep these “groundless, unconstitutional lawsuits” from getting in front of a jury.

Good news for football fans: During the next Super Bowl halftime show, you’ll be able to switch over and watch The Puppy Bowl instead without any worries that you might be missing something. If you’d like to see the nothing you will be missing, click here, but we warn you, you might need eye bleach afterward.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

WORTH READING

This is a comforting and inspiring article by Jonathan Turley about two very different Americas: The angry, radical one we see on college campuses and in big media centers in blue cities, where America is seen as a racist nation of warring tribes and the Constitution is an outdated piece of parchment standing in the way of “progressive” reforms…And what we would call the “real America,” the small town of Grand Lake, Colorado.

Turley was invited to speak there on Constitution Day, and he was inspired to see Americans of all backgrounds getting along just fine, participating in the Constitution Day parade, proudly carrying American flags and watching fireworks together. We’re sure they were blissfully unaware that they were supposed to be at each other’s throats and filled with outrage over how oppressed they are by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

You know the slogan for “In Case You Missed It”: “We read the news, so you don’t have to?” Well, think of the Huckabee Post that way, as well. We’ll tell you just enough of the insane, angry rantings of the left to keep you informed and on your guard, but not enough to give you ulcers (that’s something for us to worry about), or Heaven forbid, force you to have to watch MSNBC yourselves to keep tabs on them. We wouldn’t wish that on our worst enemy.

Hat tip to Instapundit for pointing out this excellent blog post: It’s about how the shocking rise of violence from the left, including attacks on schools and churches, is an indication that they know they are losing (as it says, if they had any answers to Charlie Kirk’s arguments, they would have given them instead of killing him) and are terrified of power slipping through their hands. So the article discusses how to be aware of your surroundings, and to be prepared in case an attack comes, including carrying a personal trauma kit. We would argue that there’s something even better that everyone should be carrying to be prepared for an attack, but we’ll let you figure it out.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.