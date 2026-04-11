Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Eric Swalwell news, the return of Artemis and much more will be covered on Monday. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this collection of news stories from the past week.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

For a party that’s so dedicated to protecting “our democracy,” the Democrats sure do seem to hate fair and honest elections. If they aren’t making ridiculous arguments against voter ID, they’re pulling dirty tricks like this:

Samuel Ronan, a former Democratic state and national candidate, registered to run as a Republican in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District against GOP incumbent Rep. Mike Carey. Despite signing a sworn declaration under penalty of election falsification that he was a member of the Republican Party, he was caught publicly admitting that it was part of a scheme to run Democrats as Republicans in “deep red districts” to “get a foot in the door.” (We know where we’d like to put a foot, one with a pointy-toed boot on it.)

After this attempt to scam Republican voters was caught, Ronan had the gall to file a federal lawsuit, claiming his First Amendment free speech rights were being weaponized against him to remove him from the GOP ballot.

Fortunately, a federal judge slapped down his suit, ruling that the First Amendment doesn’t protect a candidate who submits a fraudulent declaration of candidacy, and the state has a “substantial interest” in barring candidates from fraudulently attesting that they belong to a party that they do not. This week, the Supreme Court rejected Ronan’s appeal without comment.

We can understand why Democrat candidates might think that free speech protects them from the consequences of lying since so much of their daily speech consists of lying. But if Democrats want to fool voters into thinking they’re Republicans, they’ll just have to do it the old-fashioned way: by claiming to be “moderate Democrats” until after they’re elected (See “Virginia.”)

UPDATE: We already made this point in our report on North Carolina authorities finding the (“alleged”) killer of Iryna Zarutska “incapable of proceeding” to trial on murder charges, but it needs to be emphasized:

The judge has yet to rule on this. The accused is also in federal custody on a federal indictment, and that’s completely separate. Redstate.com has more.

From Our “We Told You So” Desk: Here’s more on that massive 19-year study from Finland of gender-confused youths and young adults under 23.

It found that those who were referred for “specialized gender identity services” or “gender-affirming care” (hormones, puberty blockers, etc.) were much more likely to suffer from mental health disorders than a control group, and it got worse after the treatment. About 15% of the control group had mental health problems while the gender-confused group went from 45.7% before “treatment” to 61.7% two years after treatment.

So much for the hysterical claim that refusing to mutilate gender-confused kids means you don’t care about their health and want them to die.

The authors of the study include the chief psychiatrist at Tampere University Hospital Department of Adolescent Psychiatry, who told the Free Press in 2023, “Gender-affirming care is dangerous. I know because I helped pioneer it.”

Also curious: referrals for such care went up and mental health indicators in adolescents plunged in 2010, “coincidentally” also the year Instagram was founded.

After a Maine school district decided that America’s 250th birthday was the perfect time to get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance, one student’s father took action, and voila! The Pledge is back!

It’s remarkable how getting slapped with a big, fat lawsuit can clarify your thinking.

Yet more evidence that leftism is a mental disorder, and the victims of its most virulent new strain are affluent white women.

News You Can Use: The Journal of the AMA reports that a 43-year study of over 130,000 people found that moderate consumption of caffeinated coffee or tea was associated with an 18% lower risk of dementia.

Headline Of The Day! “Iran may be using sea to hide its submarines.” Those wily Iranians; what will they think of next?

Comic Dave Chappelle infuriated his “trans” critics by referring to self-proclaimed “marginalized groups” as “the alphabet people.” But judging by the latest term used by a Canadian liberal politician that’s gone viral online, they really are “alphabet people” – as in, “referring to them requires you to recite the entire alphabet.” Or maybe a better term might be, “The eye chart people.”

A hacker claims to have broken into a state-run Chinese supercomputer and stolen a massive trove of data. It allegedly includes “research across various fields including aerospace engineering, military research, bioinformatics, fusion simulation and more.” And access to it is being offered for sale for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

While we generally condemn hacking and sale of stolen data, we admit it will be amusing to hear the leaders of China’s government whine about how outrageous it is to steal other people’s proprietary data and profit off of it.

UPDATE: We wrote this week about Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushing her “billionaire’s tax” and how she has no understanding of how wealth works. She seems to think that billionaires have houses full of cash waiting for her to loot them and spend it on pet projects; rather than having their wealth invested in businesses that would be harmed by the government stealing their operating capital.

Since then, we’ve had an avalanche of stories about blue state economic incompetence, so we thought we’d do a little round-up:

Here’s a story about how many residents and how much tax revenue blue states have lost to red states by “taxing the rich,” and yet they keep doubling down on stupid.

John Stossel just posted a video on how “tax the rich” backfires, and we’re delighted to see that he used our Scrooge McDuck analogy.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who ran as a moderate Democrat and immediately turned hard left, including lots of new tax proposals, released a list of companies and boasted that they were investing over $7 billion in Virginia. Her staff failed to realize that every last one of them made those commitments when her Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin, was in office. We wonder how many of them will go through with it now.

KISS bassist Gene Simmons took to X to spit fireballs at leftists who accused him of only caring about making money and questioning why rich people don’t just stop when they have enough money. He gave them some tough lessons in economics and reality.

Finally, we recently saw a very biased poll on X asking people who is the “worst billionaire.” The choices shown included (of course) Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

We found it interesting that the choices were all men who got rich by providing products and services that millions of people use every day, and who have made technological breakthroughs that changed the world.

But who wasn’t included as one of the choices for worst billionaire? The man who got rich through sleazy currency manipulation and now uses his money to destroy national cultures, release criminals and violent illegal aliens, and undermine the sovereignty of the US and much of Europe by flooding them with Third World migrants: George Soros.

We have to assume Soros wasn’t included because they didn’t want one guy to get 100% of the vote.

When last we checked in on New York City’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, he was driving successful New Yorkers away by pushing new high taxes, including a big hike in the property tax, a millionaire’s tax and a massive inheritance tax grab. If we check in again, we wonder what he’ll be talking about? Oh, no surprise, same thing: more taxes.

To give the latest taxes a little variety, he’s added in a dash of racism and class envy. Now he wants to help “black and brown New Yorkers” with his Preliminary Racial Equity Plan, which basically means fighting racism by taxing white people. Some of his critics have given his plans a more appropriate name: “race communism.” You’ll find more at the link, but you’d better take some Pepto first.

Speaking of Mayor Mamdani, remember when he tried to falsely imply that a failed bomb attack by two ISIS-inspired Islamists was actually by the rightwing protesters they were targeting? Well, the New York Post obtained some dash cam footage of the two alleged conspirators talking about their plans, and they weren’t discussing the Republican platform. They were talking about how they wanted to murder as many people as possible, far more than the Boston Massacre, so they could “start terror, bro’” in the name of Allah.

Is THAT clear enough, Mayor Mamdani, bro’?

Not This (BLEEP) Again! Biden-appointed federal judge Brian Murphy blocked President Trump from ending “temporary” protected status for thousands of Ethiopians let into the US in 2022 under Biden (that’s four years ago for others who are also unclear on the meaning of “temporary.”) You can read more at the link or keep watching here for an update when he is most likely overturned by a higher court that must be getting sick of dealing with these activist judges over and over.

Wednesday, EPA Director Lee Zeldin officially announced the end of the most-despised government-mandated feature in cars today: the start-stop feature that makes your engine shut off at every red light and stop sign. It was supposed to save gas, but any tiny mileage improvement was more than offset by wear on your starter and engine and pure aggravation of drivers.

If you’re stuck with a car that has it, it can be turned off, but that has to be done every time you start the car, which is also annoying. FYI: You can buy aftermarket gadgets that shut it off for good, like the Autostop Eliminator and the Idlestopper.

Of course, new car buyers will soon be cursed with the even worse feature that shuts off your car completely if it thinks you’re driving erratically, or if the cops or government want to stop you (that’s the next government mandate that needs to be killed.) Personally, we think all new cars are just badly-made, data-collecting spy devices on wheels, so we’ll stick with our pre-2015 vehicles that don’t even have touchscreens.

RELATED: In a landmark “right to repair” lawsuit settlement, John Deere agreed to pay $99 million to farmers for filling their farm equipment with proprietary tech that couldn’t be read or repaired by third-party mechanics. It forced buyers to wait for expensive authorized repairs and drove up the prices of older tractors that could actually be fixed. The company also agreed to provide the digital tools to maintain and repair its products for 10 years.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Matthew 5:7-8

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