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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

You don’t need a microscope to see what’s happening—you just need honesty. The same people shouting about “saving democracy” are the ones constantly bending the rules, redefining terms, and gaming the system when it suits them. Voter ID is “oppression,” but deception on ballots is suddenly free speech? Give me a break. The courts are starting to push back, and rightly so. Elections are supposed to be transparent, not tactical loophole contests. The American people want clarity, fairness, and integrity—not legal gymnastics. If you can’t win straight up, maybe the problem isn’t the system—it’s your message.

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April Kreps's avatar
April Kreps
2h

Houston, we have a problem.

The Demon-cratics are cos-playing as RINOS to “get a foot in the door”. This is happening in many states and We the People, need to be vigilant, turn out the vote in droves, do your homework so you are familiar with candidates. John Cornyn has also GOT TO LOSE. Vote Paxton in TX and don’t be duped by fake Christians like Talarico. God Bless the USA! Signed, USAF Vet

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