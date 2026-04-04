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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

The wrangling over paying TSA employees (which should be a basic duty of the government) is almost too confusing to keep up with. But this article by Matt Vespa at Townhall explains where we are now and why President Trump is considering yet another executive order to ensure that vital national security workers get paid despite the best efforts of Democrats to prevent it. This must mark the only instance in history where Democrats are refusing to spend taxpayer money.

Some polls show that Democrats are favored to win the House and even the Senate in November, but we are baffled as to why, since hardly a day goes by without them forcefully reminding us of how much they hate regular Americans. For instance, they draw more votes from women than men, but these women are voting for a party that puts their lives in danger with its immigration and crime policies (Iryna Zarutska, Laken Riley, etc.) and takes away women’s rights, sports and private spaces.

Here’s a look at who they really care about and how far left they’ve lurched, from Democratic pollster Doug Schoen, who reminds us that just recently, every last Democrat Senator who was present voted unanimously against banning men from women’s sports.

Let’s hope and pray that by November, a majority of voters will realize that when someone tells you over and over that they hate you and everything you stand for, you should believe them.

In a sad signal of what the UK has become, just weeks after recognizing Ramadan, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles will not issue an Easter message this year. They claim it’s not unusual because the crown doesn’t always put out an Easter message, and Charles did issue an Easter message last year – but as you can see here, it also mentioned Judaism and Islam.

A former staffer to President Biden was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend in San Francisco. He’s out on electronic monitoring after his family posted $300,000 bail. This is a developing story. More details here.

A federal judge blocked construction of the new White House ballroom, but delayed the order for 14 days to give President Trump a chance to appeal, so we assume that block won’t stand (The East Wing is already gone; are they just going to leave a hole there for 20 years? No wonder we could never build the Hoover Dam today!)

In the meantime, the National Capital Planning Commission just approved the Ballroom plans by 8-1. Trump said that even included a “strong yes” from Rand Paul, “known as an extraordinarily difficult vote.”

We second the commenter who noted that the Washington Post made sure to say that the Commission is “packed with Trump allies,” when they never say the federal judiciary is “packed with Trump opponents.” Journalism!

Quote of the Day! Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover was asked about being the first black astronaut to travel around the moon. After saying it’s great if black and brown kids are inspired by him, or girls are inspired by his crewmate, Christina Koch, he added:

”But I also hope we are pushing the other direction, that one day we don’t have to talk about these firsts, that one day this is just…that this is the human history. It’s about human history. It’s the story of humanity, not black history, not women’s history, but that it becomes human history.”

We hope that because they’re so high in the sky, those words will fly straight from his mouth to God’s ears.

Kurt Schlichter on why liberal media outlets are trying to convince Americans that we’re losing to Iran. He says it’s because they desperately want Iran to win, and not just because they hate Trump…

Laugh of the Day! Kamala Harris released “a few thoughts” (we would never expect more) slamming President Trump’s speech on Iran before he even gave it. That prompted White House spokesperson Anna Kelly to respond thusly:

“Kamala Harris oversaw the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and ushered in an invasion of migrant criminals into our homeland. She should listen to the overwhelming majority of Americans who want her to crawl under a coconut tree and go away.”

The ink wasn’t even dry on President Trump’s new executive order to ensure that the Post Office sent mail-in absentee ballots only to people on approved mail-in voting lists and that federal agencies verify that they were going to US citizens before Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries filed an emergency federal lawsuit to block it.

For people who claim there’s no such thing as voter fraud, they sure are desperate to prevent any measures to make sure there’s no such thing as voter fraud.

President Trump has found another 80-20 issue where Democrats reflexively leapt to oppose him by taking the 20% side. Last week, he signed an executive order to pay TSA agents after Democrats shut down DHS funding and caused endless security lines at airports. Congressional Democrat leaders responded by claiming Trump’s order was illegal and violated Congress’ powers over funding (which they refused to exercise.) Some threatened a legal challenge to Trump’s order to stop him from paying TSA agents -- while simultaneously blaming Republicans for TSA agents not being paid.

So what does the public think? According to a survey by Political Polls, they back Trump paying the TSA agents by 77 to 22 percent.

Good Judicial Ruling For a Change: Federal Judge Robert Benitez in the Southern District of California ordered the state to pay $4.52 million in fees to the conservative public interest law firm Thomas More Society. It’s for the expenses they incurred representing two Christian teachers and some parents who challenged California’s law allowing schools to hide children’s choice to “gender transition” from their parents. The Supreme Court struck it down as a violation of First Amendment religious freedom rights.

A spokesman for the Thomas More Society said the huge fee award “sends an unmistakable message to state governments and school districts across the country: if you trample the constitutional rights of parents, you will pay for it—literally.”

UPDATE! Republicans in Rhode Island have launched a petition to save the mural of crime victim Iryna Zarutska that the Democrat Mayor of Providence declared “divisive” and demanded be taken down. There’s also a chance that another business is willing to host it. Sister Toldyah at Redstate has the details.

To cut to the chase, we all know the real reason why the Democrats don’t want to honor Ms. Zarutska. It’s not because she’s “divisive,” it’s because looking at her face reminds everyone that because of their criminal-releasing policies, her life was stolen by a career criminal who never should have been on the streets -- and that might remind voters of all the other people who’ve been murdered, raped and robbed for the same reason; and that might be bad for their hopes of clinging to power.

The best observation we’ve heard is that if, instead of being a legal immigrant killed by a Democrat-released criminal, she’d been an illegal alien criminal killed by a cop, the Mayor of Providence would have personally paid for a mural in her honor.

History Corner – Marine archeologists have discovered a Danish warship sunk by British Admiral Horatio Nelson during a fierce sea battle in 1801. There’s much more about the discovery at the link, along with an explanation of why this battle gave us the expression, “Turn a blind eye.”

Eric Swalwell wants to be the next Governor of California, but it appears that, despite having a high income, he can’t even manage his own family finances without borrowing from retirement accounts, using campaign funds for personal expenses, and (we love this one) “delaying” paying his taxes. We don’t suggest you try that.

On second thought, maybe that experience does uniquely qualify him for heading up California’s government.

We normally ignore the TDS-related rantings of celebrities because they’re just so predictable and cliched. So we figured if anyone was willing to pay over $100 for a nosebleed seat or $3000 for premium seats to watch Bruce Springsteen make long, rambling anti-Trump rants instead of “singing,” that was on them. They could at least enjoy the irony of hearing a billionaire who calls himself “The Boss” rant about “No Kings.”

But then, Trump himself weighed in on Broooce, and we sort of had to cover that. Brace yourselves…

Laugh of the Day, Part II! Don Lemon really does think he ought to be President.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

2 They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, 3 but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. Luke 24:2-3 NIV

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