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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
2d

Well I don’t believe the polls and if you remember the last election they were saying that Kamala was way ahead and that couldn’t have been further from the truth but that’s what they do. The Democrats are very good at two things well three actually and the first one is lying and the second and third are stealing taxpayer money and cheating in elections using mail in ballots. I am hoping for a secure election in November and if it’s fair We The People will give President Trump a clear majority in the House and the Senate so he can continue Making America Great Again!!!

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2d

God Bless our troops, their families and loved ones. Also God Bless YOU. God is good. PTL

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