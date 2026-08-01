In today’s newsletter, we examine growing concerns over anti-Semitism within the Democratic Party, led by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s decision to skip her own party’s convention over fears of harassment because she is Jewish, alongside fresh examples of anti-Israel rhetoric and the political divisions surrounding it. Readers will also find an update on the legal battle over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies, commentary on the expanding debate over government power and socialism, and a look at the long-term financial challenges facing entitlement programs. Finally, we turn overseas, where John Cleese joins a growing number of prominent public figures pushing back against political correctness and identity politics inside the United Kingdom.

Reading time: 8 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil. Joel 2:13

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In Washington

Thursday, both the 9th and 7th Circuit Courts of Appeals joined four other appeals courts in ruling against the Trump Administration’s policy of mandatory detention without bond for illegal aliens arrested by ICE in the US. The 5th and 8th Circuit Courts sided with Trump, so the Supreme Court will have to settle this.

The majority of appeals courts say that ICE can only detain illegal immigrants without bond if they are arrested at the border, not inside the US. The problem is that under Biden, virtually all illegal border crossers were released into the US. If those millions of illegal aliens have to be given bail, it will not only create an expensive, time-consuming legal hurdle to removing them, it will also give them a chance to skip bail and have to be tracked down all over again.

Despite its ruling on birthright citizenship, let’s hope the Supreme Court will recognize that the US shouldn’t have to engage in a suicide pact to accommodate illegal invaders. Failing that, Congress had better act quickly to fix this, if such a thing is possible. Breitbart News has more on the law and the rulings.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – who is also Jewish – was speaking this week at the National Press Club, doing what he always does, attacking Donald Trump’s alleged “corruption.” But his standard diatribe was interrupted by a competing irrational rant from a heckler who yelled at him, “How can you talk about corruption when you back genocide? What can be more corrupt than genocide?!” He then accused Schumer of “aiding and abetting genocide.” We assume he meant that by supporting Israel, he was aiding the imaginary “genocide in Gaza” that leftists have ginned up to attack Israel for defending itself from Hamas terrorists.

Contemporary Quote of the Day! From Sen. Bernie Moreno:

“You want to give power to Democrats, socialists and communists in this country? They will take away your freedoms, they will take away your liberties, they’ll control you, they’ll replace you. They want to systematically destroy this country, and that’s why Fauci is their hero. He got to do what they only fantasize about, which is total and complete control of the American people.”

Across America

Timely Historic Quote of the Day! From John Adams:

“Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There was never a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Photo by Katherine Dailey/Michigan Advance.

Democrats keep insisting that they are not anti-Semitic, they’re just critical of Israel. That doesn’t explain why they are embracing open anti-Semites whose violent rhetoric is inciting attacks on American Jews.

But at least one Democrat other than Sen. John Fetterman actually gets it. Unfortunately, she gets it because it’s personal. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that she will skip the state Democratic Party convention in August because she believes she’ll be harassed, chased around, and booed off the stage by members of her own party because she’s Jewish.

Again, please note: She’s not Israeli. She’s just Jewish. And for today’s Democrats, that’s all it takes. When will Jewish voters realize this?

We’ve long contended that the rise in popularity of socialism among the young is due to two trends in education: indoctrination and deliberate lack of real history education. If students were taught the true history of socialism and how it always works out, they’d be heckling their professors who preach it.

For those students who somehow managed to learn how to read, here’s an article by Michael Barone about the last heyday of peak socialism in America, under Woodrow Wilson – so long ago, it was even before Bernie Sanders got into politics.

Just like today, its boosters promised a utopian society run by government experts, and what they delivered was “Meatless Tuesdays,” “Wheatless Wednesdays” and “Heatless Mondays.” This is what comes of Brainless Election Days.

Of course, today’s socialists like to claim that we’re already a socialist society, thanks to some of the big programs like Social Security that appeared under FDR. They want to expand those big benefit programs to everybody, American citizens and illegal aliens alike, with ideas like “Medicare For All,” and send the bill to “the rich.” Sure, that’ll work out great.

Since they like to point to Social Security (inaccurately) and Medicare as examples of socialism that works, how are those programs doing financially these days? Here’s a quote from a report from the Heartland Institute.

“The government transparency organization Open the Books reported in March that the total amount of unfunded Medicare and Social Security obligations is now an unimaginable $193.6 trillion.” And that’s just for the people who qualify for it NOW. FYI: the entire annual GDP of the United States is just over $32 trillion. The report also looks at several proposals to try to save Social Security from insolvency and explains why they will all be rejected.

And for young people who hate capitalism, consider this quote:

“...Individual, privatized Social Security accounts invested in good American companies would provide retirees with ‘benefits three to four times higher than the rip-off that Social Security pays,’ Unleash Prosperity reports. Since 2005, the S&P 500 has risen by 844 percent, an 11 percent annual return on investment. Social Security pays a pittance compared to that.”

Well, if they never learned the benefits of capitalism in school, maybe the next generation will learn from their Trump accounts, if the US economy isn’t destroyed by socialists before they turn 18.

If you listen to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, you’d think that socialism is already scoring great successes. But then, if you listen to him, you’d think he and his socialist pals are responsible for the success of policies that took effect before they even came into power. And surprise: here’s another one!

It’s amazing the miracles that socialists can achieve as long as you don’t get hung up on details like the fact that someone else actually achieved them.

Sanity Prevails: News At 11 – An anti-animal cruelty petition in Oregon failed to garner enough signatures to get on the ballot. We hate animal cruelty, but the “PEACE Act” (People for Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions) was too radical even for Oregon. It would have prohibited fishing, hunting, trapping, ranching, farming, scientific research and even dog breeding on animal cruelty grounds. We’re pretty sure that dogs don’t need to be forced at gunpoint to breed.

If you had “Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs will once again come up with a self-aggrandizing excuse for dodging a debate with her Republican opponent” in your office pool, go collect your winnings.

Republican candidate Andy Biggs will attend by himself, where he can debate an empty chair and it will be just like debating Katie Hobbs.

Around the World

Comedian John Cleese of Monty Python became famous for ridiculing the British establishment and was reliably liberal for years. But just like all sensible liberals, he now finds himself being tarred as an “ist” or a “phobe” for criticizing the increasingly insane radicalism of the left – which has become so loony that the scene in “Life of Brian” about a man who claims he’s a woman is considered verboten to watch, not because it isn’t as hilarious and ludicrous as ever, but because the modern left insists that we treat hilariously ludicrous delusions with reverence and respect.

Well, Cleese has finally had enough. He recently refused to remove the “Loretta” scene from a live reading of “Life of Brian,” and now he’s issued a great response to leftists calling him “racist” or “Islamophobic” for objecting to barbaric Third World Islamic practices taking over Great Britain.

The point: The days of people shutting up just because some wokester accuses them of being an “ist” or a “phobe” are dead. Those woke days are no more. They have ceased to be. Bereft of life, they rest in peace. They have rung down the curtain and joined the Choir Invisible. In short, Woke is an EX-movement!

Weekend Edition

For this weekend’s look back at “Huckabee,” TBN has compiled some of the best moments from three of our favorite guest comedians, Dennis Swanberg, Jeff Allen and Bob Stromberg, for a new fundraising reel. Enjoy!

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Still no obvious theme this week, but since we’re in the dog days of summer, how about a few songs about dogs? (We in the Huckabee extended circle are huge dog lovers.)

First up, from her landmark album “Jolene,” which also included “I Will Always Love You” (marking her departure from Porter Waggoner and into a solo career), here’s Dolly Parton with “Cracker Jack.” It’s a touching tribute to a child’s first dog, a rescued stray puppy who became her best friend. This isn’t strictly a true story but is based on stories about Dolly’s relatives and their dogs.

Next, one of the most distinctive voices of the ‘70s that you don’t hear much anymore. It’s Cat Stevens singing “I Love My Dog” (he’s one of the few Cats who love dogs.) This is a 1971 live performance of his first single from 1966 that didn’t chart in the US. Ironic considering his later conversion to Islam and their attitude about pet dogs.

To blow away all this sentiment (be grateful I didn’t include “Old Shep” by Elvis), here’s probably the loosest cut ever recorded by the Monkees, “I’m Gonna Buy Me A Dog.” The video not only features lots of dogs and horsing around, but also some nice shots of the Monkeemobile.

Finally, for those of you who think that “Move It On Over,” the song about a man in the doghouse with his wife, is a George Thorogood tune, here’s the original by its writer, Hank Williams.

After a week that included Dr. Fauci getting grilled about all the fake news he spewed, let’s enjoy some less destructive fake news from the Babylon Bee:

https://babylonbee.com/news/man-who-took-nations-constitutional-rights-claims-protection-by-constitutional-right

https://babylonbee.com/news/spain-turns-to-experienced-border-czar-kamala-harris-for-help-with-migrant-invasion

https://babylonbee.com/news/terrorists-feeling-dumb-for-ramming-twin-towers-when-all-they-had-to-do-was-run-for-mayor

https://babylonbee.com/news/wnba-announces-caitlin-clark-punching-bag-night

https://babylonbee.com/news/hollywood-holds-hearings-to-root-out-suspected-non-communists

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