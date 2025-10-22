Democrats have voted 11 times against a GOP continuing resolution to reopen the government
For those keeping track, the partial government shutdown is now in its 22nd day.
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
For those keeping track, the partial government shutdown is now in its 22nd day (entering week four), and Democrats have voted 11 times against a GOP continuing resolution to reopen the government at the same level of funding, all while blaming Trump and the Republicans for the shutdown. Polls showed that spiel worked on a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Huckabee Post to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.