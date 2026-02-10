We keep hearing that Democrats are going to take back power in a blue tsunami in November, but we can’t help wondering why anyone would want these people in charge of a taco stand, much less their own city, state or nation. We hope that by the time of the elections, the Trump economy will be in high gear, big tax refunds will be deposited, and Americans will notice that every place where Democrats hold power is falling apart, and we don’t just mean Minneapolis.

In areas where voters fell for their baloney, and Republican voters stayed home, they have barely been in power for a month or two, and already, they’re going full-tilt crazy.

We’ve been cataloguing the hard left lurch in Virginia, which is so bad that a petition to investigate new Governor Abigail “Moderate Centrist” Spanberger for violating her campaign promises quickly drew over 80,000 signatures. Here’s the latest from them. We tried to warn Virginians that if they let these people back in charge, they’d be right back to branding parents as terrorists for objecting to having their daughters sexually assaulted by males in their school locker rooms. Some thought we were being hyperbolic. We weren’t even being psychic. We just think that you should believe people when they tell you what they are, and here’s what they are.

Of course, in New York City, Zohran Mamdani already has the city buried in unplowed snow and uncollected garbage while he concentrates on soothing criminals, hamstringing the police and raising taxes. Also, letting homeless people freeze to death instead of being “forced” into shelters, out of “compassion” (maybe he assumed the warmth of collectivism would keep them alive.) Here’s his latest unpopular move, using Islamic doctrine to justify mass migration and resisting federal immigration law enforcement.

In Texas, where Rep. Jasmine Crockett wants to become a US Senator, she launched a campaign website before it was ready. It proved that her “policy positions” are just an after-thought that can be cut-and-pasted by her poor abused staffers. Her bullet points were literally, “Write out your bullet points here.”

And in Los Angeles, where Mayor Karen Bass is actually running for reelection rather than slinking off in shame, as she should, the L.A. Times (!) reported that she watered down a report on the wildfires that destroyed so many homes to make it look better for officials than it originally did. Bass had denied ordering changes to the report, but the Times said it went through up to seven drafts, and two sources told them Bass did order the edits. One flatly said she lied about not ordering changes even after a confidant told her it would be a bad idea.

Anyplace else, this would be a political death sentence. But in L.A., we would not bet against voters not only reelecting her, but voting for the man whose policies were also largely responsible for their homes burning down, Gov. Gavin Newsom, to be President.

We hope that as the elections approach, the GOP will blanket the nation with ads, hamming home the real-life consequences of trusting incompetent leftist radicals with power – and that Republicans who don’t want their homes or their nation burned to the ground will turn out and vote.