Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition is packed with news about ICE’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, more on Jack Smith and the high-level Biden officials who approved Arctic Frost spying, the latest on the government shutdown and more.

We doubled up the length today and still have much more to share in tomorrow’s edition so please stay tuned!

Happy Friday!

Daily Bible Verse

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Having now voted an even dozen times against a Republican resolution to reopen the government at current funding levels, Democrats also voted Thursday against a Republican bill to keep paying military personnel and essential workers such as air traffic controllers, TSA agents and ICE officers, who will miss their first paychecks today. The vote was 54-45, which failed to reach the 60-vote margin needed to overcome the DEMOCRATIC FILIBUSTER. We put that in ALL-CAPS to make it clear to the media and the public exactly who was responsible.

Incredibly, some of the Democrats voted against paying their own staffers even as they continue collecting their paychecks. To be fair, some agreed to forgo their pay until they decide to end their tantrum, but that’s cold comfort to all the lower-paid workers going without pay.

Among Democrats who continue to take paychecks even as they hold those of essential workers hostage is Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, who got angry when asked about it by the Daily Caller, snapping, “Are you on this again?” and saying he was “still evaluating” what to do. They note that he told NBC that he couldn’t afford to miss a paycheck, even as his own staffers who make a third of what he does were missing theirs. Some others who dodged the question include Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Maizie Hirono (D-Idiocracy.)

Unfortunately, unlike essential federal workers, Congress members have to voluntarily agree to forgo pay because their salaries are guaranteed by Article 1, Section 6 of the Constitution. It’s one of the few mistakes the Founders made; but then, they couldn’t have envisioned just how deeply unessential future Congress members would be.

U.S. COURTS

In a major win for the Trump Administration, a federal court sided with Tennessee and Mississippi in striking down the Biden Administration’s interpretation of Title IX’s ban on “discrimination on the basis of sex” to include “gender identity.” Among other radical upheavals, it would have done away with sex-segregated locker rooms, forced health care providers to perform gender “reassignment” procedures and forced states to cover them under Medicaid. The Court reaffirmed the obvious: when Congress passed that law in 1972, they meant “biological sex,” and federal agencies can’t take it upon themselves to rewrite laws decades later to advance a political agenda.

Of course, this could be appealed to the Supreme Court, but we have a feeling that wouldn’t succeed.

RELATED: Meet the latest delicate flower of womanhood to be banned from women’s swimming for five years for refusing to take a DNA test to prove “she’s” female.

INVESTIGATIONS

More on Jack Smith and the high-level Biden officials who approved Arctic Frost spying: In an update to the Arctic Frost spying-on-senators story, there’s new information suggestive of just how high the conspiracy went. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee (and one of our big heroes), has obtained a memo of authorization that shows the conspiracy went all the way up.

As Grassley posted Thursday on X: “Just received this doc from DOJ Proof that Biden Atty Gen Merrick Garland + Deputy Atty General Lisa Monaco + FBI Dir Chris Wray all PERSONALLY APPROVED opening Arctic Frost.”

Continuing: “This investigation unleashed unchecked govt power at the highest levels. My oversight will continue.”

Certainly, it’s no surprise to see Lisa Monaco’s name mentioned here. It’s always been our contention that longtime Obama operative Monaco (as opposed to President Biden or Monaco’s purported boss Merrick Garland) was running the show at the “Justice” Department.

Bonchie at RedState writes that “there is no chance Joe Biden himself wasn’t aware of what was happening.” Well, it’s hard to be sure about that; it seems Biden was likely not aware of a lot of things.

But Bonchie hits it on the nose with this: “This was too sensitive a matter for anyone within his administration to be acting unilaterally.” He’s right to say it wasn’t likely any ONE person, whether or not Biden had any awareness of what they were doing. Same as with the autopen.

There was no predicate to justify such a violation of privacy against our own legislators. But, as Bonchie observes, “...Biden, Garland, Wray and Smith, among others, seemed to be trying to find some evidence that Trump had hatched an elaborate conspiracy to overturn the election that involved high-level Republican senators. This, of course, was not the case.”

We would add that if Trump had wanted to overturn the election, he sure didn’t come up with much of a plan. In fact, he went about it all wrong. He authorized the use of 10,000 National Guard for his rally, which he would never have done if he’d been counting on an “insurrection.” (Never mind that then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided against using them.) The rinky-dink rowdies who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021 --- never mind the absolutely peaceful, patriotic attendees who wanted to see the Rotunda --- were just a ragtag bunch of frustrated but unarmed supporters who could never have made more than a tiny ripple in the process of certifying the electoral vote. The very idea that they could have “threatened our democracy” is preposterous, yet the Democrat Party has made political hay out of it ever since. This hay is nothing but a straw man.

As for the phone calls that were being monitored by the FBI, Bonchie rightly says that “none of the senators in question did ANYTHING [emphasis his] outside the bounds of congressional procedure. Agree or disagree, contesting certification on the floor IS part of the system. Democrats have done the same numerous times in the past, but that didn’t earn them being spied on by a federal investigation.” Yet that was done by the Biden administration, he says, purportedly to “save democracy.”

Save democracy? It was really to save the Democrat Party. No difference in their minds.

As FOX News’ Sean Hannity reported Thursday night, former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith says he wants to testify in an open hearing before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to set the record straight. All right, then, let’s give it a go! Pop the popcorn for the 2025 version of Mr. Smith goes to Washington.

It’s hard to imagine what he could possibly say, given what we already know. As FOX News White House Correspondent Kevin Corke said to Hannity about Arctic Frost, “This is, pure and simple…politicization of our government. It should never have happened. Top Biden administration officials personally signing off, as you said, on an FBI investigation that was going to target nearly 100 Republican-linked groups or entities and may have even spied on members of Congress.”

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if his own attorneys --- from the Democrat Party-infused law firm of Covington & Burling, reportedly defending him pro bono --- advised him not to testify. Well, more specifically, they probably told him to say how much he DEARLY, DEARLY WANTED to testify, but then, in the end, not to testify. For some lame reason or another.

Read the Full Story→

CRIME CRACKDOWN

Thursday, the FBI revealed details of Operation Zhen Diagram, an investigation into sports betting that could be the biggest sports-related scandal in history. Big names in the NBA have been placed under arrest, such as Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones. It allegedly involved La Cosa Nostra crime families, who rigged betting on both poker tournaments and NBA games, via players sharing inside info on which key team members were injured. More details at this link from Breitbart.com.

And from Fox News…

And this is a must-read for fans of con game movies such as “Now You See Me, Now You Don’t” or “gadget porn” like “Star Wars” movies. It describes the fascinating high tech gizmos that were used to rig poker games, including altered card shufflers, X-ray devices that can read cards from under the table, and special contact lenses and glasses that let players see secret messages sent by confederates. It might make you think that gambling a lot of money on a poker game with strangers isn’t a very wise idea.

Liberal Blame Game: While leftwing media outlets such as The Bulwark (emphasis on “Bul”) keep trying to convince us that the idea of violence from the left is just conservative propaganda, the victim total keeps ramping up. Last night, security at Coast Guard Base Alameda in California opened fire on a UHaul truck after the driver ignored multiple orders to stop and kept backing toward the entrance to the base. After the shots were fired, the truck accelerated forward and the driver fled. Two men later arrived at local hospitals for treatment, and one was believed to be the driver.

As of this writing, we don’t know the driver’s motivations, but earlier that day, dozens of California Highway Patrol officers in riot gear had to disperse a mob of threatening leftist “protesters” who had heard the base was to be used as a staging area for federal troops sent by President Trump to restore law and order in San Francisco. Ironically, earlier that day, Trump announced that he was postponing the troop surge after talking to San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who asked him “very nicely” and assured him that progress was being made in tackling the crime problem.

Now, let’s see California police make progress in tackling the problem of people who use violence to protect criminals.

RELATED: In further “Leftist violence is all imaginary” news, Democrat Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones told CNN that Democrats aren’t fighting Trump hard enough, and if any Republicans try to bully her, “So if you hit me in my face, I’m not going to punch you back in your face. I’m going to go across your neck,” as she made a throat-slitting gesture. Charming…

More Denial: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took his “Denial of Reality About Chicago Crime” tour to the wrong venue when he agreed to an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier. Baier asked him why Chicago has the highest murder rate among big cities. Pritzer denied that, claiming it wasn’t in the top 30. Baier then pulled up a statistical map, showing that it was, in fact, #1, with 17.47 murders per 100,000 people. Pritzker tried to brush off the whole idea of statistics and turn to blaming Trump, but Baier wouldn’t let him. He then argued that Chicago’s murder rate had been cut in half, apparently not realizing that just makes people think, “How bad must Chicago be if they cut the murder rate in half, and it’s still number one?!”

And as that story points out, that’s just the murder rate. It doesn’t even get into shootings that people survive, or other violent crimes, which can be made to seem less frequent by simply reclassifying them as misdemeanors or doing so little about them that victims give up even reporting them to the police.

He’s right that statistics can be made to lie. But nothing can lie like a politician.

U.S. NEWS

Despite the government shutdown, the Social Security Administration announced the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment on schedule Friday. It will be an inflation increase of 2.8%, or an average of $56 a month. That’s slightly more than the 2.5% raise in 2025, but most recipients will probably say it’s nowhere near the actual cost of living increase they face – particularly when it usually comes with a Medicare premium increase that takes back most of it.

Also Friday morning, the government announced that inflation cooled in September, with prices rising just 0.3%, down from 0.4% in August, which is what economists also expected for September. That marks a year-to-year inflation rate of 3.0% instead of the 3.1% economists predicted. It was taken as a sign that Trump’s tariffs are not creating heavy inflation pressure as feared, and that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates further.

Sometimes, we feel sorry for all the TDS-afflicted leftists. In a time when Trump has sealed the border, reduced inflation and brought manufacturing back to the US; Is arresting violent criminals, boosting the stock market to record highs and keeping gas well under $3 a gallon (if you aren’t in a blue state); and is being talked about for the Nobel Peace Prize, it must be hard to wake up every day and find something to be screamingly furious about. They need their Two-Minute Hate for Trump to get their hearts started the way normal people need that first cup of coffee.

And when there’s nothing truly rage-worthy, they have to find something or make something up. As we reported, this week’s imaginary outrage is that Trump is building a much-needed ballroom on the East Wing of the White House (even Obama complained about the lack of an event space.) They already raged against him for wasting taxpayers’ money (as if they care about that!) until they discovered he was paying for it himself and with private donations, so they raged about him taking bribes, even though it’s benefiting the White House, not him.

That went over like drag queen story hour at a Baptist convention so they pivoted this week to going ballistic over a photo showing the exterior wall being torn down. Trump was accused of “destroying the White House!!!!” These people apparently have never seen HGTV and don’t realize that demo has to come before construction; but then, they also think they know more about construction than Donald Trump.

We already told you about this tempest in a teapot, but here’s something new: a photo comparing the DESTRUCTION touted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom with another photo showing the work in context within the entire White House complex.

Note that the demo is nowhere near what everyone thinks of as the White House. It’s in that small area outlined in red, in the building ‘waaaay down a corridor on the far right in the photo, around the corner and out of sight from the front. FYI: the East Wing was itself an add-on, built in 1942. If Trump had been President then, Democrats would have shown us pictures of the stumps of trees that had to be cleared for it and accused him of destroying the rainforest.

And by the way, if we were Gavin Newsom, we wouldn’t be accusing other politicians of being responsible for the destruction of buildings.

See what we mean about the herculean effort leftists have to put into finding something to be OUTRAGED about? But kudos to actress Mia Farrow for having the gall to use a notorious joke seriously: “Do you know who ELSE had a ballroom? HITLER!!!” We kid you not…

Then again, we never take anything Mia Farrow says about Trump seriously. We don’t even believe what she says about Woody Allen.

RELATED: There is one thing this story is good for; it provided material for the Babylon Bee.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The DOJ announced Thursday that Guatemala had extradited a Guatemalan national involved in illegal immigration and trafficking to face US federal charges for causing the crash of a truck packed with 160 illegal aliens who were being smuggled into the US in December, 2021. The crash killed over 50 illegal immigrants, including unaccompanied children, and injured 100 more. Five other men, including one going under multiple names, are also under arrest. We wonder if leftist protesters will demand their release, since their victims were other illegal aliens and not just expendable US citizens.

Democrats continue to make the argument for Trump invoking the Insurrection Act by ratcheting up their calls for violent rebellion against federal authority.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker piled on the inflammatory rhetoric this week, comparing ICE agents to Nazis rounding up Jews in Germany and threatening to arrest ICE agents and prosecute them for doing their jobs. If you ever wondered what Jefferson Davis would look like if he were addicted to Southern fried chicken, now we know.

The inciting rhetoric is working to fire up the Democrats’ unhinged leftwing base, with Los Angeles anti-ICE activist and SCHOOL TEACHER Ron Gochez telling a crowd that ICE agents “aren’t the only ones with guns in this city. They’re not the only ones, and don’t forget that.”

Congressional Democrats took their rebellion against federal authority even further by seeking to actively aid illegal alien criminals and thugs who are attacking ICE agents. California Rep. Robert Garcia announced that “over the course of the next couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will be launching on their website a master ICE-tracker. We’re going to essentially be tracking every single instance that we can verify that the community will send us information on.” That is, they plan to announce where ICE agents will be appearing to make arrests.

This comes as agents are facing increasingly violent mobs, including radicals who have rammed them with cars and shot at them. As Sen. Mike Lee posted on X, there are only two reasons to create an ICE-tracking website:

“1. Assist illegals in evading law enforcement…2. Enable attacks on ICE officers.”

If Democrats thought that walking across the Capitol lawn on January 6, 2021, was insurrection, then what exactly do they call this?

RELATED: Here are some of the poor, dear, sweet innocents that federal agents have arrested just in the past week, and that Democrats are screaming in the streets to protect from arrest so they can continue walking around loose.

Exhibit A, Exhibit B and Exhibit C.

And here’s one illegal alien they’re still looking for in “sanctuary city” Chicago, who was released into the US under Biden, and who grabbed a woman by the hair, dragged her into an alley, shoved her down, strangled her and violently raped her.

Note to J.B. Pritzker: That’s not the kind of person the Nazis arrested. That’s the kind of person YOU should have arrested. And if your party hadn’t allowed him into this nation in the first place, ICE wouldn’t have to do your job for you.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.