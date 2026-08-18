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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
8hEdited

I'm sorry but we can't fight all the worlds wars and we've wasted enough time material and personnel in Iran and in South Korea - our longest continuous war. Save America First because God knows nobody else will.

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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
7h

I'm convinced that polling companies are just as much a part of the corruption of our media as any journalist or news organization. Before most elections, these polls are used as "discouragement polls", created to demoralize and depress the votes of, usually, conservatives. And no doubt funded by Democrats. And they work. Too many voters read the headlines and decide there is no point in voting or they allow the polls to convince them things are worse than they are. Just today I saw a headline "GOP consumers souring on Trump's economy" based on polling from YouGov, a UK based left leaning polling company. It goes on in the comments to say this: "YouGov polling released Tuesday showed Republican voters were less enthusiastic about Trump’s job performance, an indicator that could lead to lower turnout for Republican candidates in November’s midterm election." Which is a less than subtle suggestion to Republicans to stay home. Standard manipulation just before elections. Only question is: will voters FINALLY see through the games?

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