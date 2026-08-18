In today’s newsletter, we examine the Democratic Party’s continuing shift to the left, as the DNC embraces a call to eliminate ICE and the distinctions between the party establishment and its socialist wing become increasingly difficult to find. We also look at another reminder to be skeptical of political polling after a widely reported Los Angeles mayoral poll was revealed to be a hoax, along with questions about who was actually running the Biden White House during the former President’s decline. Around the world, we examine the tragic death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday and the larger debate over DEI and institutional accountability, the potential influence of extremist factions on Israel’s upcoming elections, and President Trump’s decision to scale back military exercises with South Korea despite renewed provocations from North Korea.

Reading time: 10 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

Many are the woes of the wicked, but the Lord’s unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him. Psalm 32:10

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In Washington

Georgia Democrat Sen. John Ossoff is trying to extract his foot from his mouth after making a tasteless comment about a female Trump aide. Using Feeble Excuse #2943 from the Caught Democrat Playbook, he’s trying to spin his smear into a general criticism of how baaaaad Trump is instead of standing up and owning his own indefensible sexist remark.

FYI: The aide whom Ossoff tried to insinuate (without evidence) that Trump has an inappropriate relationship with came to work for Trump after praising him for signing the “Right to Try” law, which she credited for saving her life by giving her access to experimental bone cancer drugs.

Under the circumstances, Trump’s description of Ossoff as “Pee Wee Herman” should be taken as a serious insult to Pee Wee Herman.

Accountability? What’s That? The Wall Street Apes X page posted this clip of CNN’s alleged top reporter Jake Tapper admitting that starting around 2023, the Biden Presidency was actually run by a claque of unelected aides due to Biden’s mental infirmity. He even names them, including Jill and (God help us!) Hunter Biden, Ron Klain (appropriately often called “Biden’s Brain”) and the First Lady’s chief of staff, surely the most powerful person ever to hold that position.

Tapper refers to them without irony as the “Politburo,” which he describes as a group of trusted advisors, but which anyone who lived through the Cold War will recall with a chill as the anonymous Communist Party apparatchiks who steered the government of the USSR. Tapper attempts to excuse the greatest scandal in US presidential history – the coverup of a President’s incapacity while the White House was run by people both unelected and unaccountable to the voters – by asking if it’s any different from any other President who relies on family members and staffers for input.

Yes, it’s VERY different! Biden wasn’t seeking advice then making his own decisions. His decisions were being made for him by a secret cabal while Americans were being lied to about his ability to serve as President. They kept up the lie as long as possible to try to keep this unconstitutional scam going for another four years, and if Biden hadn’t disintegrated on live TV during a debate, they might have gotten away with it.

Everyone involved in this genuine insurrection should be investigated and held to account, and any reporters who knew about it and covered it up should never work in “journalism” again. Looking at you, Jake.

Across America

Today, primary elections will be held in Florida, Alaska and Wyoming, with a special election in California to decide which of two Democrats will fill former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s seat (we suggest they wipe it with Lysol before sitting in it.)

Here’s a good roundup of what to watch for in the major races, which include longtime Florida Democrat incumbent Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s bid at retaining her seat by running in a different district after her current district was redrawn by the Republican legislature.

Alaska Republicans should be extremely careful in marking their ballot for Senate because it contains two similar names. Dan S. Sullivan is the incumbent GOP Senator whom Chuck Schumer hopes to defeat, while Dan J. Sullivan is a former US Forest Service employee with the same name who has been accused of being recruited by the Democrats in a dirty trick to split the vote and defeat the stronger incumbent. A judge let him stay on the ballot, so it’s up to voters to get this right.

Here’s a memory trick to help: Remember that “S.” stands for “safe, sound, solid and secure,” while “J.” stands for “Jerk move.”

From the moment we first heard the term “Democratic socialist,” we defined it quite accurately as “socialist with the word ‘Democratic’ in front of it.” In other words, it was a linguistic shell game. There was no substantive difference between a socialist and a Democratic socialist, other than the misleading adjective. And now it’s official: There’s no longer any substantive difference between a Democratic socialist and a Democrat.

At its summer meeting Saturday in Austin, the Democratic National Committee took time out from kowtowing to Muslims to adopt the “Democratic Socialist” position of defunding and eliminating ICE. They tried to soften their opposition to immigration laws by throwing in a confusing call to “reform” what they just voted to eliminate, but the debate comments from prominent Democrats quoted here show that they want to go back to the Biden days of open borders and mass invasion of the US.

In their frantic desperation to cling to power under any circumstances, the Democrats are trying to cater to a coalition of identity groups that have diametrically opposing views, and some of them are inevitably going to get the short end of the stick, as Bill Maher pointed out in noting how gay rights were erased from a Democrat candidate’s website lest they offend the Dems’ new Muslim overlords.

We can’t help wondering how much longer any political party can survive on a constant diet of denying reality, whether it’s socialists denying that they’re socialists (until they get into office) or that proud, self-identified communists are actually communists; politicians denying that there’s any difference between men or women; or cowards denying that Sharia law and Western Civilization are fundamentally incompatible. The DNC should’ve also voted to change the party’s official song from “Happy Days Are Here Again” to “Ball of Confusion” or “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself.”

One of our mantras for years has been “Don’t believe polls.” Recent primary elections where socialists had double digit poll leads and then lost or barely squeaked to a win proved our point, But this really puts the cherry on top:

Last week, the media widely reported a poll by Median Strategies showing that L.A. Mayor Karen Bass had picked up most of Spencer Pratt’s supporters and opened up a double-digit lead over challenger Nithya Raman. But on Monday, Median Strategies released a statement admitting that its polling was bogus, and the company was created as a “short-term social experiment” and is now folding. They added, ”All previously published polling releases have been withdrawn and should not be cited or treated as genuine polling data.”

Bass’ office is demanding that the hoaxsters face “the full force of the law.” Ironically, by actually admitting that they pulled their polling data out of their rear ends, this could make them one of the most honest polling firms working today.

News You Can Use: Prof. Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit reviews the new version of the Burger King Whopper.

Around the World

The story of former Cambridge University sociology professor Jason Arday took a tragic turn Friday when he was found dead at a London address at age 41. The cause hasn’t been released yet, but it’s widely suspected to be suicide following public disgrace over the exposure of his lies, plagiarism and fabrications.

Arday was hailed as the youngest black professor in Cambridge history, showered with praise by his bosses and the media, and given a contract to write a memoir that was just published. But he was also the perfect example of how DEI harms the people it’s intended to advance just as much as it does the people it discriminates against.

Arday was hailed for his amazing accomplishments, even though his claims were clearly Baron Munchhausen-level fantasies. Because he was young, black, good-looking and charismatic, nobody dared question his ridiculous whoppers, such as running 30 marathons in 35 days and winning the last one with a broken leg swollen to twice its size, not learning to read until he was a teenager due to autism, or having appeared on a popular British TV show that aired years before he was born. His students also are now demanding refunds, claiming he was late to class and when he did show up, he’d just ramble incoherently about racism for hours.

Instead of raising skepticism, these outlandish claims inspired praise of how amazing he was and how much adversity he’d overcome. This is the result of DEI, the ultimate expression of “the soft bigotry of low expectations.”

After his lies and plagiarism were finally exposed, his supporters on the left naturally are not blaming the system that enabled and promoted him, nor (God forbid) himself for being a fabulist and exploiting the system. Instead, they’re blaming the conservative media for reporting the truth and “driving” him to suicide.

For the record, this is the first time we’ve ever even mentioned his name, and it’s only because of his tragic death. We’re so used to university DEI hires spouting nonsense that it’s not even news to us anymore, although Arday did take it to a whole new level. We offer our prayers and sympathy to his family, and we suspect that this is evidence of mental or emotional problems that might also be tied to his compulsion to lie extravagantly. But nobody who reported the truth about Arday’s publicity-seeking lies or the corruption of universities under the racist practices of DEI is responsible for his death.

This is the same argument the left uses to attack anyone who questions the brutal quackery of “gender-affirming care,” or mutilating the healthy bodies of confused minors. They claim critics are “killing trans kids,” because they’ll commit suicide if they’re denied such procedures – a bit of blackmail that studies have not borne out.

For the record: the word “suicide” means “the act of intentionally causing one’s own death.” You can’t kill another person by suicide. Claiming that other peole are responsible for someone’s suicide because they refused to endorse the victim’s delusions is absurd, and it does no favors for the victim. As the same people who push for “end of life care” tell us, suicide is a personal decision.

If they insist on spreading blame for Jason Arday’s death, then the only reasonable place to put it is at the feet of the credulous university officials and liberal media members who encouraged, enabled and rewarded him for his lies, and elevated him so high that the fall would inevitably prove fatal.

Jonathan Turley has an eye-opening column on how extremist factions in Israel could impact upcoming Parliamentary elections in October, which will shape the leadership of Israel. It’s about how the violent actions and rhetoric of some small anti-Muslim extremist groups are undermining support for the mainstream leadership of Israel. His piece includes quotes from US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, condemning these extremists as “terrorists.”

President Trump must expect strong support from our allies for the denuclearizing of Iran, since that’s the only reason we can think of why he would pull back on long standing military drills with South Korea, citing his “very good relationship” with communist dictator Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Trump called the Iran issue “somewhat unrelated,” but it seems more related than the alleged good behavior of Kim, who has recently been engaging in aggressive rhetoric and who conducted two ballistic missile tests just this month.

It would be ironic if Trump is punishing South Korea for not doing enough to curtail dictators from getting nuclear weapons when the whole point of these joint drills is to protect South Korea from a dictator getting a nuclear weapon.

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