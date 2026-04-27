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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
6h

DimRATS greatest achievements - slavery, plantations, Civil War, Jim Crow, killing Lincoln, Kennedy, MLK, FW&A, among many other misfortunes. Truth hurts so much the DimRATS want history textbooks sanitized, to rid the atrocities.

MAGA

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
6h

Of course they do. They want America disarmed and ripe for revolution....

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