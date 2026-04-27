Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 4 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

The peace negotiations look likely to drag on, as Iran’s current negotiator is reportedly being replaced by Saeed Jalili, a known hardliner who leads what has been called a “shadow government” and is adamant about not giving up Iran’s nuclear program. Indeed, Iran’s latest proposal refuses to budge on their nuclear ambitions.

The major reason for the attack was that Trump vowed Iran will never get nuclear weapons because Iran is run by 7th Century barbarians who have repeatedly sworn to use nuclear weapons on all their enemies if they ever obtain them. We assume that makes their demand to keep their nuclear facilities like their navy: dead in the water.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided that right after an assassination attempt was a good time to attack Trump and fire up his followers. He tweeted, “The Strait of Hormuz is closed, gas prices are soaring and billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted. How is this reckless war of choice working out for the American people?”

Three points: (1.) We don’t consider the complete destruction of Iran’s Navy, nuclear facilities, leadership and ability to attack its neighbors to be wasted money. In fact, it’s the first use of our tax dollars we’ve heard about in years that we actually approve of.

(2.) It’s not a “war of choice” when the other side announces it has enough enriched uranium to build 11 nuclear warheads and they’ve been chanting for our death for 47 years.

(3.) The average price of gas today is $4.11 for a gallon of regular. While that is a lot higher than before the attack, it’s because Iran is threatening traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. It’s also 90 cents cheaper than the record high, which came under Biden and the Democrats in 2022. and they didn’t have a war to blame. Also, the average price is being skewed by blue states like California, where regular gas is $5.95 a gallon. It’s only $3.50 in Oklahoma.

https://gasprices.aaa.com/

Even a CBS News investigation found that California’s high gas prices are not due to “price gouging” by oil companies, as Gov. Newsom claims, but all the taxes, regulations and mandates by the Democrats in Sacramento.

In a victory for the GOP, the Supreme Court on Monday struck down a lower court’s block on Texas’ new redistricting map that’s more favorable to Republicans. This is a breaking story at this writing, so we don’t have the full ruling yet. More on this story tomorrow.

Congressional Democrats have dug themselves into.

Huckabee Post

·

September 29, 2025

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U.S. POLITICS

If you thought it was strange how Rep. Ilhan Omar so quickly became worth $30 million, then “corrected” her financial disclosure to a net worth of $95,000, that appears to be just the opening chapter of this baffling mystery.

Last week, we reported that she amended her filing to declare that a $5 million winery owned by her and her husband is now shut down and worthless. Social media users reported that they couldn’t find an address or phone number for the winery or any distributors selling the wine, despite an Instagram account showing enticing photos of it.

Now, it’s being claimed that it was never a winery at all; just a label that contracted other wineries to put their label on their bottles. So it was something misleadingly labeled as something else. How appropriate for “American Congress member” Ilhan Omar.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is revving up the investigation into Omar’s husband’s business deals from Dubai to the UAE to Kenya to, yes, Somalia. His capital firm claimed to manage $60 billion in assets, yet a previous disclosure claimed it had only $1,000 in 2023. Comer wonders if her husband’s globe-spanning business travel involves “investing to gain influence” with a Congress member, and is suspicious of how the couple’s sudden upturn in fortunes coincided with the Somali health care benefits fraud.

Omar dismissed the investigation as a “political stunt” and “a smear campaign,” but there’s enough smoke to choke a hippo for something with no fire under it. Here are more details if you’d like to sift it for clues yourself.

It took them nearly two days, but Democrats and the media have finally figured out who is to blame for a radical leftist hopped up on their own anti-Trump propaganda charging the White House Correspondents Dinner to try to assassinate the President. Obviously, it’s the fault of...(drumroll, please)...America’s gun culture!

This feels like deja vu, but apparently, we have to say this after every shooting: Universal background checks would not have stopped someone with no criminal record from buying a gun; and banning “military-grade weapons” would not have stopped him from buying a pistol and a shotgun. Unless they’re referring to the current arsenal of Iran’s military.

Quote of the Day! From Fox News’ Brit Hume: “The Democratic Party has drifted farther to the left than I’ve ever seen. They are out where the buses don’t run.”

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