Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss Democrats behaving badly, and some political stories you don’t want to miss.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus.

Romans 15:5

DEMOCRATS

Photo credit: Fox News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett might get her shoes shined free thanks to leftist podcasters’ tongues…but she still racks up plenty of expenses. For all her rhetoric about speaking for oppressed people and her persona as Jazzy from the block, her Federal Election Commission expense filing reveals that she’s living high on the hog on her campaign donors’ dime. Her “business expenses” included around $20,000 worth of stays at luxury hotels and resorts, like the Ritz-Carlton, the Cosmopolitan and Aria resorts in Las Vegas, and the Coco and the Edgartown Inn in Martha’s Vineyard. Why she’s in these places when she supposedly represents South Dallas isn’t clear, but her peregrinations also required about $6,000 worth of limousine services.

Perhaps most galling is the $50,000 for security services. We have no doubt she gets threats, and we don’t want to see any more victims of political violence (something she has no problem cheering on.) But this is the same person who pushed for defunding the police and whose comments made it obvious she doesn’t even understand what law enforcement means (she thinks police are supposed to show up after crimes are committed, not do anything to prevent them.)

In short, she’s fine with you and your family having to deal with violent criminals with no armed police protection, but she’s too precious to take that risk herself.

It’s obvious that she sees herself as a political superstar. And it’s true; she would fit right in at the Oscars, where professional phonies promote gun control while enjoying more armed security than a Third World military dictator.

During her trial this week, prosecutors accused Linda Sun, a former top aide to New York Governors Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul, of living a lavish lifestyle thanks to millions of dollars in kickbacks earned as an unregistered agent of China, influencing those Governors to act favorably toward Beijing. They say she made only $145,000 from her government salary, but had a $3.6 million mansion in Long Island, a $1.9 million condo in Hawaii, and a 2024 Ferrari Roma worth $243,300. There’s only one other way to explain that: She shares Nancy Pelosi’s stockbroker.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, while lawmakers were preparing to pass the bill to reopen the government, Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez took to the House floor to move to sanction fellow Democrat Rep. Chuy García of Illinois. She accused him of “undermining the process of a free and fair election” and taking actions “beneath the dignity of his office and incompatible with the spirit of the Constitution.”

The situation: Garcia, a four-term incumbent from a safe blue Chicago district, reportedly announced his retirement at the last minute, and his chief of staff Patty García (no relation) submitted her nominating petitions one hour before the filing deadline, ensuring she would be the only Democrat candidate and inherit his seat. It’s not unprecedented; another Democrat, Bill Lipinski, pulled a similar maneuver in 2004 to hand his seat off to his son.

Rep. Garcia’s spokesperson claimed the retirement was a “deeply personal decision” based on his health and family. She insisted, “He followed every rule and every filing requirement laid out by the State of Illinois.”

That may be true, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t also an underhanded ploy for a Democrat to preserve political power. That’s kind of what the rules of Illinois politics are for.

Speaking of naughty behavior by top Democrats’ chiefs of staff, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former Chief of Staff Dana Williamson has been arrested by the FBI for public corruption and is facing 23 counts, including conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine (for the math-challenged, that adds up to 460 years, or about the same amount of time it takes to get a permit in L.A. to rebuild your burned-out house.)

Predictably, Newsom’s people put out a statement distancing him from Williamson and trying to change the subject to Trump. It read, “At a time when the President is openly calling for his Attorney General to investigate his political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of one’s peers.”

Actually, the investigation of Williamson began under the Biden Administration. Also, as we have repeatedly pointed out, the difference between the political targeting of Trump and Republicans by Biden’s corrupt DOJ and the investigations of the people who targeted Trump is that the people now being investigated are suspected of committing actual crimes. You know, like wire and bank fraud.

We Are All Socialists Now…Until We Actually Try It: Adam Turner at Redstate.com has an eye-opening list of some of the ways in which well-funded socialist organizations cheated, broke election laws and gamed the system to lay the groundwork for Zohran Mamdani to become mayor of New York City.

One of the least-reported attempted political scandals of the shutdown was the brouhaha over Arizona special election winner Adelita Grijalva not being sworn into the House. Grijalva and fellow Democrats raged that House Speaker Johnson was deliberately stalling to deny her the seat, and they even staged a theatrical storming of his office at a time when they knew he wasn’t there.

Well, she’s been sworn in – now that House business has resumed, which could have happened 43 days ago if the Democrats hadn’t kept voting against it. Also relevant: during a shutdown in 2020, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made Republican Julia Letlow wait 25 days until the shutdown ended to be sworn in. And as Redstate.com reports, “Nobody threw a fit.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker must’ve heard the description of Gavin Newsom as being not just the worst Governor in America but possibly of all time, and declared, “Hold muh beer!” (Warning: Foul language alert.)

Kamala Harris is now claiming that during her losing presidential campaign, she was playing “3-D chess” against Trump and out-maneuvering him. Too bad it was a poker game. We can only assume the 3 D’s stood for “dim, dumb and drunk.” We’ll link to Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media for more because we love his headline.

