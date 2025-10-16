Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition includes a Middle East update, the latest on the government shutdown, the worst governor ever, a Comey update and more.

INTERNATIONAL

Middle East Update: Hamas claims it’s handed over the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can access, and that to recover the others will require “significant efforts and special equipment.” This means they are in violation of the requirement to hand over all hostages within 72 hours.

Surviving hostages say their Hamas captors starved them, then offered them food if they would convert to Islam. They refused.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

With the partial government shutdown now in week three, and the Democrats having repeatedly voted against a continuing budget resolution to keep it open because they’re trying to blackmail Republicans into accepting $1.5 trillion in spending on leftist NGOs, subsidizing Obamacare and giving free healthcare to illegal aliens, the public may finally be starting to catch on about who’s responsible for the shutdown.

While the polls are shifting away from the Dems as people learn more details, it’s still astounding to us that only 33% of respondents blame the Democrats for the shutdown they caused and keep voting to continue. It’s as if Bart Simpson were standing in front of them, holding his slingshot and saying, “I didn’t do it” – and they actually believe him.

U.S. NEWS

Citing “unnamed sources,” the Wall Street Journal claims that the Trump Administration is retooling the criminal investigative division of the IRS as part of its effort to expose leftwing “nonprofits” and NGOs that are funding political violence. We can’t confirm if this is true, but we can hope so. Given the choice between fighting some nose-ringed vegan who thinks he/they is a “social justice warrior” or the IRS, we know which one we’d rather deal with.

Worst Governor Ever! California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose policies were in many ways responsible for the recent devastating wildfires, vetoed a fire prevention bill because it costs too much – at the same time that he’s blowing $250 million on a referendum to gerrymander Congressional districts and elect even more Democrats.

RELATED: Leftwing billionaire Tom Steyer is running commercials for the gerrymandering vote that make the eloquent argument, “Stick it to Trump.” Actually, it would be sticking it to California Republicans, 40% of whom voted for Trump, but who would have their already gerrymandered representation reduced even further.

We have a suggestion for a campaign slogan that’s much classier than “Stick it to Trump,” and in fact, it could even be the new California state motto:

“Taxation without representation is California!”

INVESTIGATIONS

Big updates on James Comey and Jack Smith, and some will make you fall down laughing

Let’s start with what might turn out to be the Laugh Of The Day, a headline from Kyle Becker at Conservative Brief that looks like something from the Babylon Bee.

In a nutshell, James Comey, the former FBI director who steered the bogus Crossfire Hurricane investigation of President Trump that led to outrageous abuses by the FBI, CIA and anti-Trump “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, imported from The Netherlands and ILLEGALLY APPOINTED with no Senate confirmation, is now arguing that the case against him should be dropped because the prosecutor was illegally appointed.

Well, Mr. Comey, welcome to the world that you helped create and certainly exploited in every way you could, with the goal of taking down President Trump and his associates. It’s quite predictable that once you were caught in your own trap, so to speak, your attorneys would use this same tactic to try to spring you from it. After all, there’s nothing illegal about hypocrisy.

Comey has been indicted on two counts: 1) making a false statement to Congress during a 2020 Senate hearing, and 2) obstruction of justice, relating to the same hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. On Tuesday, Comey’s legal team informed the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia that they intend to file a motion next week to dismiss the case on the grounds that the acting U.S. attorney was illegally appointed and violated established precedent.

Again, the motion itself should be coming next week. They said they were filing notice of this in advance “in the interest of efficiency and to avoid unnecessary delay.” In doing so, they noted that after similar challenges in two other cases, one in Nevada and the other in New Jersey, Trump’s U.S. attorneys were indeed disqualified by federal courts. Big shock, right?

In one of those cases, the court required “designation of and assignment to an out-of-district judge to hear and resolve that motion.” It seems that, all of a sudden, the left is very concerned about who will be presiding over these cases against their own. With so many of their cases being heard in extremely biased DC courtrooms, they’ve taken for granted that they’re always going to have sympathetic judges and juries.

(Side note: in breaking news Wednesday, Trump faced yet another legal hurdle as U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston temporarily blocked his layoff of thousands of federal workers during the partial shutdown. Should Trump simply disregard this ruling because it was outrageous overreach from a Clinton-appointed San Francisco Democrat? No? Then Comey’s attorneys are full of it.)

Anyway, Lindsey Halligan was appointed last month as acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after then-interim U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert was asked to turn in his resignation. Halligan had previously served as President Trump’s personal attorney and former White House aide, and this relationship is where Comey’s attorneys are going to try to chip away. They’re arguing that her installation was unlawful and therefore any actions taken under her authority, INCLUDING COMEY’S INDICTMENT --- should be dismissed.

We’re not lawyers, God knows, but as far as we can tell, President Trump can constitutionally fire U.S. attorneys and appoint anyone he wants as acting U.S. attorney, for a limited period of time, even though permanent appointments to that position do require Senate confirmation. Those two federal judge rulings in Nevada and New Jersey said Trump had overstepped his executive authority with the firings, but we would assume those decisions are on appeal to the Supreme Court. Perhaps Comey’s motion will simply cause a delay until SCOTUS can rule.

But there’s more. As Becker reports, “Comey’s legal team has already indicated it plans to pursue a separate motion to dismiss the case on grounds of vindictive prosecution, arguing that the charges were brought as political retaliation against the former FBI director, who was fired by Trump in 2017.” (Editorial aside: and it couldn’t have come too soon!)

One decision related to Comey’s case did go his way on Tuesday, with U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff ruling rejecting the DOJ’s request to limit Comey’s access to certain sensitive material designated “protected.” From Judge Nachmanoff: “Protective orders addressing the confidentiality and privacy interests of others should not override a defendant’s right to a fair trial. The government’s proposed order does not sufficiently determine the information constituting ‘protected material,’ making it overbroad.”

So Comey won that one, but to be objective, you know that if Trump were the defendant, we would want a judge looking at it this way. Not that most of them would, especially in DC. We just don’t know how this case will go.

But Comey’s attorneys provided Laugh of the Day #2 with this, from Tuesday’s filing: “Mr. Comey is a licensed attorney admitted to practice in the Eastern District of Virginia and has been entrusted with some of the most highly classified material in the United States. To assert now that he cannot be trusted with discovery in his own case controverts his record of distinguished public service.”

Anyone who knows Comey’s history of leaking classified information to the media through a proxy --- something for which he’s now protected by the statute of limitations --- is rolling around on the floor laughing helplessly right now.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.

Isaiah 26:3 KJV

