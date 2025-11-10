Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss the shutdown deal reached in the Senate, two upsides from the shutdown and more.

Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. -Matthew 5:9

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Eight Senate Democrats side with Republicans: Sunday night, eight Democrat Senators finally sided with 52 Republicans on a 60-40 vote to end the Democrats’ filibuster of a continuing resolution to reopen the government at current funding levels through the end of the year. It was noted that none of the eight who put country above party are up for reelection next year. Coincidence? You make the call!

Due to the arcane Senate rules, this doesn’t end the record-long (41 days as of Monday) government shutdown, but it does clear the way for the Senate to craft another bill that combines various proposals that will still have to be passed by the House. Some House Democrats are ranting about opposing it, but fortunately, they don’t have a filibuster or (thank God) a majority. So maybe the end of this pointless shutdown is finally in sight -- although Congress is supposed to be out of session this week, but we expect emergency votes to be called. That is, if they can get to DC, with the mess Democrats have created at our airports.

We’ll keep you posted on developments as the week goes on. In the meantime, Fox News has more details on all the sausage-making to come at this link.

Details: As part of the deal, Republicans agreed to take a vote on a Democrat-written bill to extend Obamacare subsidies (but they don’t have to pass it), which Senate Majority Leader John Thune offered the Dems weeks ago and they refused it. Republicans also agreed to reinstate with back pay the 4,000 laid-off federal workers that President Trump fired (what would we do without all those nonessential workers on the federal payroll?), but not any of the 250,000+ he cut before the shutdown started.

We’d also like to see a bill passed that Congress members’ salaries are cut off during government shutdowns. Maybe that would make them a bit less willing to disrupt the lives of military members and working Americans with their selfish political games.

Controversial issues like this are like the movie “Rashomon”: every faction has a completely different viewpoint on it. We’ll give you the gist of each and let you decide how much of each one you agree with and who’s just spouting CYA codswallop.

Trump supporters in the media are calling it a total defeat for Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, who held Americans hostage for over a month and got nothing major in return, other than a promise to vote on an Obamacare subsidy bill that has virtually zero chance of passing.

Purists on the right are furious that the Republicans compromised at all; that they agreed to rehire fired federal workers and even think of continuing to subsidize Obamacare, which they consider a failed government boondoggle that’s made insurance more unaffordable and is enriching insurance companies at taxpayer expense (more on that below.)

Moderate Democrats (the few dinosaurs who still exist) are angry at their leader Chuck Schumer for letting himself be scared into a kamikaze mission by the radical left socialists who are taking over their Party.

The radical left socialists are (guess?) ENRAGED at Schumer and the eight Democrats who voted not to continue to inflict more pain on Americans, deny food to the poor, and blame Trump until they forced Republicans to give in to their $1.5 trillion worth of pipe dreams. That includes “health care for everyone,” i.e., illegal aliens.

The leftists are also furious that Democrats failed to reverse the new GOP law that able-bodied people have to do a little work in exchange for Medicaid benefits.

In an X video clip in which he did a monologue into the camera while ambling forward down a hallway like an octogenarian remake of “The West Wing,” Sen. Bernie Sanders called it a “horrific mistake” to cave without an Obamacare deal,” declaring that “what it will say to Donald Trump is that he has a green light to go forward toward authoritarianism.”

(Note: We’re not certain how Congress not extending a subsidy that the Democrats made temporary in their own COVID relief bill means Trump is an authoritarian, but for socialists like Bernie, rational reasoning is as repellant as garlic to Dracula.)

Finally, more cynical-minded pundits of a conspiratorial bent painted the entire shutdown as uniparty political theater by Democrats and anti-MAGA Republicans, designed to dampen Trump’s economy as it was starting to heat up, help Democrats win in last week’s elections, and gin up more anti-Trump rage on the left and more divisions between Americans as we head into the midterm elections.

Since we like to look on the bright side, we will point out that the shutdown backfired on Democrats by focusing the public’s attention on two issues they really want to keep hidden while they blame their negative effects on Trump and the Republicans.

The first is their “Affordable Care Act” (Obamacare), which has been exposed to all as what we’ve long called it: the most misleadingly-named law until the “Inflation Reduction Act” that increased inflation. The ACA was the bill that then-Speaker Pelosi said we had to pass so we could find out what’s in it. Well, now we know, and it turned out to be the Crunchy Frog Assortment of health care bills. This fight finally forced the Democrats to tacitly admit that their version of “Affordable Care” is unaffordable.

In an appearance Sunday on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox News, Sen. Lindsay Graham described how Obamacare hasn’t lowered insurance premiums, it’s just sent tens of billions of dollars to insurance companies, given them millions in profits every day, and increased their stock prices by 1,000%. He said 190,000 people have been signed up for Obamacare and didn’t even know it. By the way, while Democrats constantly rail against “tax breaks for the rich,” the biggest Obamacare price hikes without subsidies are on people earning $85,000 a year and up, and they wanted the taxpayers to cover that.

Graham said the Democrats panicked and caved after President Trump called for abolishing Obamacare, ending the pipeline of tax money to insurers and instead giving money directly to Americans so they could buy their own health insurance at affordable rates.

Matt Margolis at PJ Media has a MUST-READ piece on how Obamacare really works, “and it’s disgusting.” It’s an obscenely expensive program that wastes a vast amount of tax money enriching insurance companies while actually making health insurance less affordable – and Democrats were willing to shut down the government to block anyone from reforming it.

The other upside of the shutdown is that the attempt to blame Trump for SNAP benefits being shut off, as if he had anything to do with that, appears to have failed. (Typical Dem rhetoric from the Sunday shows: Gov. Gavin Newsom said Trump was using hungry people as bargaining chips, and Sen. Adam Schiff claimed that Trump’s “cruelty” had “cut off food from people.” No, guys, that wasn’t Trump. That was YOU.)

Instead, the Schumer Shutdown shone a harsh spotlight on the SNAP program. Many Americans are now asking questions that are very uncomfortable for Democrats, such as: Why are over 40 million Americans on food stamps? Why are so many of them obese? Why are people with no apparent disabilities on food stamps for decades? And why isn’t more being done to stop the rampant waste, fraud and abuse of this program (good news: that is finally being tackled by Trump’s USDA.)

Shining a light on the problems with Obamacare and SNAP and asking questions are positive developments. But we wonder if we’ll see any real action to fix them, especially with an election year looming. This would be an excellent time to remind voters of what Ronald Reagan said: that liberals define “compassion” by how many people are on government assistance, while conservatives define it by how many no longer need government assistance.

U.S. NEWS

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and a number of restaurants and retailers are offering freebies and discounts to veterans and active-duty military members. Military.com has a list of the national deals. Check your local media outlets for local offers.

Fake News Monday! In the latest smear of ICE, Congressional Democrats shared an online video that they claimed shows ICE agents arresting a woman during a traffic stop in Massachusetts and grabbing her husband by the neck, sending him into a violent seizure as they grabbed a toddler out of his arms.

DHS’ response: The woman is an illegal alien released into the US under Biden who is wanted for stabbing a co-worker with scissors last August. Her husband is also an illegal alien. The agents called EMTs to treat him, and they found that he had no medical issues and was faking the seizure. Also, when they stopped the car, the toddler was sitting in the mother’s lap and not in a secure car seat. That alone would get any one of us stopped and arrested.

We won’t even get into the vile, anti-Semitic threats that anti-ICE protesters were yelling at the officers while they were doing their job, and that the Democrats conveniently overlooked, but you can read them here if you need your blood pressure raised.

RELATED: Here’s the inevitable result of repeatedly lying about what ICE is doing to fire up irrational hotheads.

ANNIVERSARY

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald during a winter storm on Lake Superior, a maritime disaster that took the lives of all 29 crewmen. It also inspired Gordon Lightfoot to write his epic, Homeric ballad, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Lightfoot intended the six-minute, chorus-free story song as a memorial to the ship’s lost crew and never imagined it would become a hit single and his most popular song; but it went to #2 in the US and #1 in Canada.

This article tells more about the tragedy and Lightfoot’s song that immortalized the victims, and the moving way that the crew’s families who honor them every year honored Lightfoot after he died in 2023.

Thank you for reading and listening to the Huckabee Post.